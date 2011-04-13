Tulsa TV Memories GroupBlog 324











April 14 2011 at 08:56:32

Name: Webmaster

Topic: More about George Martin

From the Tulsa World this morning:



"Former KVOO anchorman George Martin leaves legacy with Lung Association"





April 13 2011 at 06:37:01

Name: Webmaster

Topic: Good news from the Tulsa World

Comments:

"Owners to rebuild Admiral Twin Drive-in; July target date for reopening"





April 12 2011 at 17:49:34

Name: Webmaster

Topic: "Buddy Holly is Alive and Well on Ganymede" teaser

I was stuck at work during our early February blizzard. I found an ebook that got me through it in fine style: Buddy Holly is Alive and Well on Ganymede by Bradley Denton.



I wrote Mr. Denton to express my appreciation. He wrote back and told me that a movie was in the works (read more in GroupBlog 321).



He now informs me that a teaser for the movie has been released. Keep up with the progress of the production at the Buddy Holly is Alive and Well Facebook page.



Starring Jon Heder (perfect casting):







April 12 2011 at 01:31:02

Name: Ryan Maxwell Foster

Topic: Tulsa TV Memories

Email: Ryanmaxwellfoster at hotmail dot com

Comments: This is my first posting for Tulsa TV Memories. I grew up in Tulsa in Regency Park on 51st between Memorial and Mingo from 1966 until 1989. Graduated from Tulsa Memorial High School.



I have too much to say but love the site.





Welcome, Ryan!





April 11 2011 at 16:10:43

Name: Scott Linder

Topic: Jim Reid's projectors

Comments: Jim Reid needs to tell us more about his Kodak Pageant projectors and other stuff, including the lenses, lamps, screens, and lux. Guys like me love these things. Wow...!! he's actually screening films from real projectors.





April 11 2011 at 10:44:58

Name: Webmaster

Topic: David Susskind: Next on TV CONFIDENTIAL

Comments: (I mentioned David Susskind on this site's Joe Pyne page.)



From TV CONFIDENTIAL:



The life and career of legendary television executive, producer and talk show host David Susskind will be the focus of the next edition of TV CONFIDENTIAL, premiering Monday, Apr. 11 at 8pm CST on Shokus Internet Radio (also available later in the week via podcast on Feedburner...webmaster).



One of the most dynamic figures that television has ever known, David Susskind took risks, broke rules and in many, many ways shaped television programming as we currently know it today. After beginning his career as a publicist and agent, and establishing his own agency, Talent Associates, Susskind went from behind the desk to behind the scenes, establishing himself as a producer of such live television productions as Armstrong Circle Theatre, where he battled network practices of blacklisting, exposed TV audiences to provocative subject matter and introduced such actors as Sir Laurence Olivier to American television audiences.



Though acclaimed for producing such iconic TV series as Get Smart, East Side, West Side, He and She, N.Y.P.D. and McMillan and Wife, as well as such feature films as Requiem for a Heavyweight, A Raisin in the Sun and Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, it was Susskind's groundbreaking weekly talk show, Open End, that made him a household name. Open End ran for 25 years and featured movers and shakers could speak their minds about a wide range of topics literally without restrictions.



Joining us this week as we remember David Susskind will be Stephen Battaglio, business editor for TV Guide and the author of David Susskind: A Televised Life, an excellent biography of Susskind that not only covers every aspect of his life and career, but in many ways is also a capsule history of the first four decades of television. Stephen Battaglio will be joining us in our first hour.





April 11 2011 at 09:33:21

Name: Webmaster

Topic: Jim Reid on DFW TV!

Online article: "Lone Star Adventure: Texas Theatre". Excerpt:



"The Texas Theatre will forever be infamous as the place where Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested after the assassination of President Kennedy and the murder of Dallas Police Officer J.D. Tippit...



"(It) is once again what it was meant to be, a film house that spins movies seven nights a week. The movie selection includes silent films with live piano accompaniment."



Former KTUL director, and TTM contributor Jim Reid is interviewed in this story.

Jim Reid talks about the Texas Theatre on KDFW.





April 10 2011 at 15:20:06

Name: Scott Linder

Topic: George Martin

Comments: I'm sorry to hear of the death of George Martin. That's a great photo of him and Chet Huntley with that Hallicrafters receiver behind him.



Yes, this was just before the change to color. As I recall, KVOO had just begun the process by installing GE cameras and Ampex 2-inch color recorders.



I observed some of this as a teen, while spending most of my time upstairs with those radio folks. Engineer Jack Bushnell was kind enough to let me tag-along when this was happening "downstairs" with the TV folks. At the time, I didn't understand why anyone would want to look at a color picture... silly me.



I always remembered that KVOO television during those days was called "K-Vooooo, Channel 2ooooo" on the air.



Those of us upstairs in radio always thought it was silly, and Jay Jones would often mimic it just before he closed his key to say "You are listing to KVOO, the Voice of Oklahoma". Gee, what fun times these were...





April 10 2011 at 10:12:26

Name: Mike Miller

Topic: George Martin

Comments: According to the Tulsa World: Martin, George David, 81, retired news commentator, died Thursday. Private family service. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.



Many may not remember George but he anchored the news at Ch-2 some time around 1960. He was from an era before video tape and color. George was fun to work with and used to remark, "a lot of people tell me they watch me every night even though I haven't been on the air for several years." Not sure but he may have been news director at one point when the Brookside station was still KVOO-TV. RIP.







NBC anchor Chet Huntley at KVOO, Forrest Brokaw at his left, George Martin at his right, Bob Shaw seated.





April 09 2011 at 17:07:38

Name: Scott Linder

Topic: Director Sidney Lumet dead

Comments: Just a note that Director Sidney Lumet died yesterday at age 86.



As many TTVM folks may know, I never especially liked movies, although a spent many years doing my best screening them to those of you who do. However, Sidney Lumet's films were often very interesting to me. I actually used to watch them as I threaded the reels.



There was a very unstaged look about his films that I found very interesting. It was as if you were looking at something that the camera just happened to be there to shoot...



I hope that Sidney somehow knows that a old Motion Picture Operator in Tulsa admired his work while running his reels.





April 08 2011 at 09:06:29

Name: Joe

Topic: Bill Pitcock IV passes

Comments: We are reporting that longtime Tulsa guitarist for Dwight Twilley, Bill Pitcock IV passed away this morning. I'm wondering if he was probably related to the legendary news anchor?





April 07 2011 at 23:20:44

Name: Webmaster

Topic: Tulsa Advertising Federation event

Zelig-like, I show up multiple times in photos from this Tulsa "Mad Men" event with guest speaker Barry Klein, the man behind the Ronald McDonald character and "you deserve a break today" campaign. Thanks to Dick Schmitz for the invitation. Also attending were TTM contributors Bob Losure and John Hamill, and Jim Bloyed, the original president of the Mazeppa fan club.





April 07 2011 at 23:16:20

Name: David Batterson

Topic: James Garner

Email: Send a singing telegram!

Comments: Garner was great in "Victor Victoria" and "Support Your Local Sheriff" too. If you never saw those films, rent them! And worth seeing again.





April 07 2011 at 11:18:38

Name: Mike Bruchas

Topic: "This is Jim Rockford. at the tone..."

Comments: Norman, Oklahoma's favorite son, James Garner, is 83 today.

I'd swear that he was older.



Remember that he is really James Baumgarner but the Hollywood "star system" made him change his name - waaaay back when.



Still need to re-see "THE AMERICANIZATION OF EMILY" with him and Julie Andrews. He was known for the TV work - she an unknown to Americans. When I saw it as a child - I did not understand it - thought it was supposed to be another Maverick episode...



BTW - some idiots at Universal - were talking about doing a "re-make" last year. Duh!



Then again - do you remember the stupid recent re-makes of "Nightstalker" and "Nightrider" - which lasted just a few episodes?





April 06 2011 at 11:21:22

Name: Scott Linder

Topic: Electric Shadows and the "P" word...

Comments: Oh no !!... not the "P" word!! Just kiddding. Thanks, Lazzaro for the suggestion. I'll check it out..





April 05 2011 at 21:33:51

Name: Lazzaro

Topic: Movie recommendation...

Comments: ...for Mr. Linder:



Electric Shadows (Meng ying tong nian) (2004)



***CAUTION: the term 'projectionist' appears in the sub-titles of this film****





April 04 2011 at 16:44:08

Name: Terry

Topic: Re: Make Me Smile

Email: jadefoxx@hotmail.com

Comments: Sad none of the shows are left. It was a fun show when I got to be on it, and is nice to know that the people who worked on it are still about. Every time I hear the song "Make Me Smile", I think of the show. Nice memories.





April 04 2011 at 08:33:41

Name: Erick

Topic: Rick's Cafe Americain/St. Michael's Alley

Comments: To be clear, Rick's Cafe Americain was already an existing restaurant (on Harvard, just south of 51st) in Tulsa when St. Michael's Alley was shuttered.



The only connection between the two is the building that has housed them both.



Several years ago (bordering on MANY years ago), I won lunch to Rick's courtesy of KMOD radio. I think I also won a KMOD t-shirt.



This was before I developed an unhealthy addiction to Humphrey Bogart movies, so at the time I didn't understand the name reference to "Casablanca".





Info about Casablanca: the TV series, starring... David Soul?!





April 03 2011 at 15:57:38

Name: Dave McFadden

Topic: Make Me Smile

Comments: Good memory Terry, "Make Me Smile" was indeed taped in the basement of the library, where the studio for the gov't access channel (first Ch. 31, then 24) was housed.



I wasn't a host, but I did help write many of the shows and served as the "hey you" guy. Terry Grufik and Steve Quinn were the hosts. The show was 'sponsored by' the Park and Rec. Dept and the kids in the peanut gallery each week were from one of the city rec centers like Whiteside and Maxwell.



Terry Grufik is still active in theater around the metro area, and Steve Quinn ran a commercial art business for many years after MMS.



I was the only link between the two producers and the production staff. When it was time to roll tape the production crew walked in cold with no idea what was going to happen. We stuck to the format of skits, puppet show and pre-prod segments but beyond that Tom Ledbetter (Shaggy Dog on Mr. Zing & Tuffy) was directing a live-to-tape show with no script in a studio with no editing facilities.



I often ran camera but abandoned my station to a lock shot, suited up as "The Trash Monster" for that skit, then back to the camera and ran camera as the Trash Monster until we faded to black. Tom eventually taught me to direct the show on the program bus, covering the SEG buses with cardboard.



Sadly, not a one of us has a copy of the 100+ shows. 3/4" tape was expensive to a bunch of kids like us, and the station's low budget meant tape got recycled for other shows once our run ended.







L-R: Terry Grufik, Steve Quinn and Dave McFadden



I recently dredged up one of our remaining mementos of that show, a publicity photo of Steve, Terry and I and it brought back some great memories. We had an absolute ball doing that show, always writing in jokes for the kids and adults alike. We were all big fans of Soupy Sales, the Muppets, the Tex Avery era WB cartoons and wanted to emulate that kind of writing, including something for everyone.





Dave is also responsible for "The Time Channel", produced after hours at Tempo Television in Tulsa, circa 1986. He was inspired by the then-relatively new Weather Channel. I was alerted to its existence by Tim Schmitz, and was then able to persuade Dave to let me show it to you.









April 03 2011 at 15:39:48

Name: Lazzaro

Topic: Elton John/Leon Russell

Comments: Despite the early heads-up thanks to this board, SNL was past my bedtime last night.



Here's the full episode.





April 03 2011 at 10:40:14

Name: Si Hawk

Topic: "Make Me Smile"

Email: sihawk@hawkshometown.com

Comments: Terry -



If I recall correctly Dave McFadden (who was an engineer at KJRH in the 80s) was one of the hosts of the "Make Me Smile" show. I think Dave told me that was a kid show on the Tulsa Cable TV local access channel.



I think Dave checks in here from time to time and might be able to fill you in on the details.





April 03 2011 at 02:14:45

Name: Ann Ford

Topic: Leon Russell

Email: pillford49@yahoo.com

Comments: Last night, my daughter-in-law and my husband and son were discussing Leon Russell. My daughter-in-law is from Cleveland, Ohio of course, home to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Leon seemed to be wherever I was.



We have a close friend now in Chicago who was sound man for Leon when he had a compound in Bethpage, TN, just 10 minutes from our house. Leon should have had an induction much earlier to the Hall of Fame. Away from home last night, but taping his Saturday Night Live show.



Leon certainly deserved Hall of Fame status. Been a fan since the beginning. Remember when he lived in Tulsa, close to Swan Lake and my children were raised with his early 70s music.





April 02 2011 at 22:45:28

Name: Terry

Topic: "Make Me Smile" TV show?

Email: jadefoxx@hotmail.com

Comments: Hey, I'm trying to find the name of a show done in the late 70s in Tulsa. Was a kids' program like Uncle Zeb, but I swear was filmed in the basement of the Tulsa library and the theme song was "Make Me Smile". Anyone know a thing about it?





(Chicago's "Make Me Smile" from their second album.) A little over halfway into GB 86, Jim Reid said his first TV job was at the city/county cable TV channel in the basement of the Central library. That must be what you are referring to. Maybe Jim can weigh in.





April 02 2011 at 17:13:24

Name: J. D.

Topic: St Michael's

Comments: Hasn't St Michael's changed its name to Rick’s Café Americain? I'm pretty sure that has happened. Food still great, bar still there and ambiance has not changed one bit. Great food though, one of the best bread puddings anywhere and I always need a go box for it.





See an interior photo and a video at the link above, under "About Rick's."





April 02 2011 at 15:36:02

Name: Gary Chew

Topic: Movie Quiz and Who's Older

Comments: I'm from Mar to Oct, older than MMM. Don't know how Bruchas knows so much but he DO. He may be CIA.



Movie quiz answer: "Strangers on a Train." In one scene, Farley Grainger is sneaking into Robert Walker's mansion, supposedly to kill Walker's dad. Farley confronts a big dog on the upstairs landing, which he hadn't realized would be waiting for him since Walker (who plays the crazy Bruno) doesn't warn Farley to watch for.



Thus: "Bruno didn't tell me about the dog!" No Biloxi vacations. TTM is so sorry.



P.S.: Watch for the next fun movie quiz: What film should've had this line written into it, but didn't? You'll want to be sure to participate as the prizes for the next round will include all-expense paid January vacations to Hibbing, Minnesota, one of my fave towns when I did winter weather reporting at KOTV. It was always right up there with Truckee, California and Bismarck, North Dakota.





April 02 2011 at 15:19:37

Name: Ann Ford

Topic: "The Great Spirit"

Email: pillford49@yahoo.com

Comments: Did anyone out there attend Central High School in 1965-1967? I know now that the building is a city building and no longer a high school.



My best memory of Central was the "Great Spirit" sitting tall in the front hall with his arms stretched out to the heavens. I heard that the statue was moved to Woodward Park. Glad that he was preserved.



I also remember the great drama classes offered at Central. My favorite class. We had quests e.g., Sally Field when she was the Flying Nun and Barbara Parkins, then a star on TV series "Peyton Place".



Funny story: We were doing our Christmas production in which there were human tableaux of the Christmas Story as the Central High Choir and Glee Club sang Christmas Carols. I was chosen to fly high above the town of Bethlehem as the angel over the manger. I was harnessed around my lower body and around my chest as I remained still above Bethlehem with my arms outstretched holding a trumpet. There were two stage hands managing the harnesses from backstage with pulleys. When the got me to the top of the stable, I became ill and passed out. They panicked, sending me in a nosedive into Bethlehem, limp as a noodle. Once on my feet and released from harnesses, I revived, the curtain was pulled, and all was well.



Will never forget the feeling of being at the top of that stage; my fate in the hands of those boys.





April 02 2011 at 14:08:34

Name: Scott Linder

Topic: Food... when?

Comments: Mr.Webmaster, I certainly home that Taco Bell remains as a fixture in Tulsey Town, and that menu helps to keep them there. I trust that you and others realize that my crafts services comments were in good fun.



Actually, when I was a kid in Tulsa, there were only three meals each day which were called: "Breakfast, Dinner, and Supper". If one was hungry at some other time, they had to fend for themselves. For me, that was usually a few coneys, or a couple of burgers at Claud's in Brookside, or Van's across from the Delman Theatre.



Sure, I enjoy that nice studio food. But, there have been many days in the last 40 years that I would fly to Tulsa just to taste any of those above-mentioned foods from my past.





April 02 2011 at 09:52:57

Name: Lazzaro

Topic: Fifthmeal (as "the meal between Fourthmeal and breakfast")

Comments: Speaking of sly dogs.





Sixthmeal, Seventhmeal... I imagine Taco Bell might hit a point of diminishing returns. But it's a feather in Oklahoma's cap to be presumed receptive to the Nthmeal concept.





April 01 2011 at 15:17:20

Name: Scott Linder

Topic: Oklahoma Taco Bell

Comments: It's interesting that the Taco Bell shops in Oklahoma are trying something new. I hope that it works out for them.



All the Subway shops near me here in Holly-weird have gone to a similar sort of breakfast/early morning thing. Of course, none of us wake up much beyond our call time, and we have lots of nice food at crafts services when we arrive at the sound stage at CBS for Big Brother.



My favorite is always the lovely corned beef hash with two poached eggs, hash browns and a medley of fresh fruits, avocado and several fresh salsas. I always like a bit of Pico Pica, or perhaps a splash of Crystal on the potatoes.. Of course, a variety of lighter fare is always available including dry and hot cereals and fresh juices. Yumm...



Yes, this is just breakfast. More awaits during lunch and dinner, so one must be careful.





April 01 2011 at 10:31:02

Name: Webmaster

Topic: OK Taco Bells

News item in the World this morning: Oklahoma Taco Bell franchises have been chosen to test market Fifthmeal (as "the meal between Fourthmeal and breakfast") in an attempt to boost the sagging bottom line.



(Added on 4/2: I fabricated the above story.)





April 01 2011 at 07:23:44

Name: Lazarro

Topic: St. Michael's

Comments: Drop a quarter on Blue Rondo A La Turk for me. B9





St. Michael's is where I first heard that tune.





March 31 2011 at 16:12:23

Name: Scott Linder

Topic: Lazzaro, and our advancing age

Comments: Lazzaro, I know how you feel; we all move past 35. Have a nice day at Woodward Park. I'm going to drive way out there next to all those new houses and have a burger at St. Michael's Alley. I thought about Conner's Corner or maybe even a steak at Eddy's, but St. Mike's had that good juke box...





March 31 2011 at 13:13:46

Name: Lazzaro

Topic: 39?

Comments: Well, happy birthday, I guess. I thought I was participating on a hip Tulsa site and had no idea I was dealing with so many over-30 types.



Bummer, man. Think I'll head to Woodward Park and chill a bit. :)





March 31 2011 at 08:12:14

Name: Mike Miller

Topic: Chew

Comments: Belated happy birthday, Gary. I know we're about the same age, but I believe you may be younger. The big question is: How in hell does Mike Bruchas know all this stuff?













March 31 2011 at 07:09:39

Name: David Bagsby

Topic: BD

Comments: Happy Birthday Mr. Chew! I am at a total loss for the movie quiz. Hoping someday this mystery will be revealed.





March 31 2011 at 01:10:48

Name: John K. Young

Topic: Belated Wishes

Email: johnk662561atyahoodotcom

Comments: Belated Happy Birthday greetings to Mr. Chew! Hope you had a blast on your special day!





March 30 2011 at 23:31:07

Name: Gary Chew

Topic: Shout Out to Si and Scott

Email: Northeast of Eden

Comments: Thanks to Hawk & Linder for their kind wishes. Yeah, finally becoming 39, after all these years, has been quite unsettling for me.



A little bird told me that Leon and Elton will be on SNL this weekend. Too cool, if that's the deal.











March 30 2011 at 18:28:40

Name: David Batterson

Topic: ex-Tulsan 39ers

Email: Men'sDept@Froug's.com

Comments: What an amazing coincidence. I'll be 39 this year too!

[And if you believe that, I have some nice swampland in FL I'll sell you cheap.]





March 30 2011 at 12:02:57

Name: Mike Bruchas

Topic: DJ pseudonyms

Comments: May have mentioned this before...



Mike Parnell, who worked nights at KELi in the early 70s and later went on to work in St.Louis, was "Mike Nelson". He was a brief year or 2 TU student, right out of Vietnam.



Matt Bunyan, owner of Starship, was "George Mason" when being heard on 1 of 2 Tulsa stations where he pulled shifts in the early 70s. He and Kitty Roberts' brother Tommy at one time were doing radio and TV booth announcing gigs. In the booth, they were just unnamed voices.



J. Lee Ready, Tulsa's other Brit jock after Garry Kemp, was "Buford Montaigne" on KVOO weekend country gigs in the late 70s.



The late Dick Van Dera before his TV days (I think also had to use his own and a stage name for working 2 radio gigs in Tulsa.)



I MISS Dick; a good head and fellow former Chicagoan at TU. Great to work with at KTUL!





A slightly unfortunate juxtaposition.





March 29 2011 at 15:16:57

Name: Si Hawk

Topic: TV Spots

Email: sihawk@hawkshometown.com

Comments: I noticed several messages regarding Southroads Mall on the TTM message board.



Of course, across the street used to be Southland Shopping Center (now Promenade). In 1980 we put together the last seasonal Christmas spot for that shopping center which aired the following two or three years until the center was no more.



That recording is online at: http://www.hawkshometown.com/tv-and-video-demos.html.



Another spot that may be of interest is one done with Scott Yates (one of the most fun and creative folks I've ever had the pleasure to work with).







Si Hawk & Scott Yates (aka Bob Scott), 1982.





March 29 2011 at 14:44:21

Name: Si Hawk

Topic: B'Day Wish

Email: sihawk@hawkshometown.com

Comments: Mr Chew -



May you have a very Happy Birthday!





March 29 2011 at 14:16:03

Name: Scott Linder

Topic: Happy Birthday, Mr. Chew!!

Comments: Mr. Chew, Happy Birthday!! I have been 39 for several years now and it's always great to send my best wishes to other young TTVM contributors...



Kind regards, always



Scott Linder (age 38)





(Pssst... most of us aren't that young.)





March 29 2011 at 12:56:56

Name: Mike Bruchas

Topic: Dr. Chew

Comments: Gary Chew turns 39 - yet again - on March 30th.



Happy Birf Day!



{It's like he and Mike Miller are in a race - to see whom can stay 39 - the longest!}





And many more 39s to both Mr. Chew and Mr. Miller!





March 29 2011 at 14:20:00

Name: Webmaster

Topic: Previous GroupBlog link

