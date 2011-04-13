Tulsa TV Memories GroupBlog 324

April 12 2011 at 01:31:02 Name: Ryan Maxwell Foster Topic: Tulsa TV Memories Email: Ryanmaxwellfoster at hotmail
dot com Comments: This is my first posting for Tulsa TV Memories.
I grew up in Tulsa in Regency Park on 51st between Memorial and Mingo from
1966 until 1989. Graduated from Tulsa Memorial High School.
I have too much to say but love the site.
Welcome, Ryan!
April 11 2011 at 16:10:43 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Jim Reid's projectors Comments: Jim Reid needs to tell us more about his Kodak
Pageant projectors and other stuff, including the lenses, lamps, screens,
and lux. Guys like me love these things. Wow...!! he's actually screening
films from real projectors.
April 11 2011 at 10:44:58 Name: Webmaster Topic: David Susskind: Next on TV
CONFIDENTIAL Comments:
(I mentioned David Susskind on this site's Joe Pyne
page.)
The life and career of legendary television executive, producer and talk
show host David Susskind will be the focus of the next edition of TV
CONFIDENTIAL, premiering Monday, Apr. 11 at 8pm CST on
Shokus Internet Radio(also available
later in the week via
podcast on
Feedburner...webmaster).
One of the most dynamic figures that television has ever known, David Susskind
took risks, broke rules and in many, many ways shaped television programming
as we currently know it today. After beginning his career as a publicist
and agent, and establishing his own agency, Talent Associates, Susskind went
from behind the desk to behind the scenes, establishing himself as a producer
of such live television productions as Armstrong Circle Theatre, where he
battled network practices of blacklisting, exposed TV audiences to provocative
subject matter and introduced such actors as Sir Laurence Olivier to American
television audiences.
Though acclaimed for producing such iconic TV series as Get Smart, East Side,
West Side, He and She, N.Y.P.D. and McMillan and Wife, as well as such feature
films as Requiem for a Heavyweight, A Raisin in the Sun and Alice Doesn't
Live Here Anymore, it was Susskind's groundbreaking weekly talk show, Open
End, that made him a household name. Open End ran for 25 years and featured
movers and shakers could speak their minds about a wide range of topics literally
without restrictions.
Joining us this week as we remember David Susskind will be Stephen Battaglio,
business editor for TV Guide and the author of
David
Susskind: A Televised Life, an excellent biography of Susskind that not
only covers every aspect of his life and career, but in many ways is also
a capsule history of the first four decades of television. Stephen Battaglio
will be joining us in our first hour.
April 11 2011 at 09:33:21 Name: Webmaster Topic: Jim Reid on DFW TV! Comments:
"The Texas Theatre will forever be infamous as the place where Lee Harvey
Oswald was arrested after the assassination of President Kennedy and the
murder of Dallas Police Officer J.D. Tippit...
"(It) is once again what it was meant to be, a film house that spins movies
seven nights a week. The movie selection includes silent films with live
piano accompaniment."
Former KTUL director, and TTM contributor Jim Reid is interviewed in this
story.
Jim Reid talks about the Texas Theatre on KDFW.
April 10 2011 at 15:20:06 Name: Scott Linder Topic: George Martin Comments: I'm sorry to hear of the death of George Martin.
That's a great photo of him and Chet Huntley with that Hallicrafters receiver
behind him.
Yes, this was just before the change to color. As I recall, KVOO had just
begun the process by installing GE cameras and Ampex 2-inch color recorders.
I observed some of this as a teen, while spending most of my time upstairs
with those radio folks. Engineer Jack Bushnell was kind enough to let me
tag-along when this was happening "downstairs" with the TV folks. At the
time, I didn't understand why anyone would want to look at a color picture...
silly me.
I always remembered that KVOO television during those days was called "K-Vooooo,
Channel 2ooooo" on the air.
Those of us upstairs in radio always thought it was silly, and Jay Jones
would often mimic it just before he closed his key to say "You are listing
to KVOO, the Voice of Oklahoma". Gee, what fun times these were...
April 10 2011 at 10:12:26 Name: Mike Miller Topic: George Martin
Comments: According to the Tulsa World: Martin, George David,
81, retired news commentator, died Thursday. Private family service. Floral
Haven, Broken Arrow.
Many may not remember George but he anchored the news at Ch-2 some time around
1960. He was from an era before video tape and color. George was fun to work
with and used to remark, "a lot of people tell me they watch me every night
even though I haven't been on the air for several years." Not sure but he
may have been news director at one point when the Brookside station was still
KVOO-TV. RIP.
NBC anchor Chet Huntley at KVOO, Forrest Brokaw at his left, George
Martin at his right, Bob Shaw seated.
April 09 2011 at 17:07:38 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Director Sidney Lumet dead
Comments: Just a note that Director Sidney Lumet died yesterday
at age 86.
As many TTVM folks may know, I never especially liked movies, although a
spent many years doing my best screening them to those of you who do. However,
Sidney Lumet's films were often very interesting to me. I actually used to
watch them as I threaded the reels.
There was a very unstaged look about his films that I found very interesting.
It was as if you were looking at something that the camera just happened
to be there to shoot...
I hope that Sidney somehow knows that a old Motion Picture Operator in Tulsa
admired his work while running his reels.
April 08 2011 at 09:06:29 Name: Joe Topic: Bill Pitcock IV passes Comments: We are reporting that longtime Tulsa guitarist
for Dwight Twilley, Bill Pitcock IV passed away this morning. I'm wondering
if he was probably related to the legendary news anchor?
April 07 2011 at 23:20:44 Name: Webmaster Topic: Tulsa Advertising Federation event
Comments:
Zelig-like, I show up multiple times in photos from this
Tulsa
"Mad Men" event with guest speaker Barry Klein, the man behind the Ronald
McDonald character and "you deserve a break today" campaign. Thanks to Dick
Schmitz for the invitation. Also attending were TTM contributors Bob Losure
and John Hamill, and Jim Bloyed, the original president of the Mazeppa fan
club.
April 07 2011 at 23:16:20 Name: David Batterson Topic: James Garner Email: Send a singing telegram! Comments: Garner was great in "Victor Victoria" and "Support
Your Local Sheriff" too. If you never saw those films, rent them! And worth
seeing again.
April 07 2011 at 11:18:38 Name: Mike Bruchas Topic: "This is Jim Rockford. at the
tone..."
Comments: Norman, Oklahoma's favorite son, James Garner, is 83
today.
I'd swear that he was older.
Remember that he is really James Baumgarner but the Hollywood "star system"
made him change his name - waaaay back when.
Still need to re-see "THE AMERICANIZATION OF EMILY" with him and Julie Andrews.
He was known for the TV work - she an unknown to Americans. When I saw it
as a child - I did not understand it - thought it was supposed to be another
Maverick episode...
BTW - some idiots at Universal - were talking about doing a "re-make" last
year. Duh!
Then again - do you remember the stupid recent re-makes of "Nightstalker"
and "Nightrider" - which lasted just a few episodes?
April 06 2011 at 11:21:22 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Electric Shadows and the "P"
word... Comments: Oh no !!... not the "P" word!! Just kiddding.
Thanks, Lazzaro for the suggestion. I'll check it out..
April 05 2011 at 21:33:51 Name: Lazzaro Topic: Movie recommendation... Comments: ...for Mr. Linder:
***CAUTION: the term 'projectionist' appears in the sub-titles of this
film****
April 04 2011 at 16:44:08 Name: Terry Topic: Re: Make Me Smile Email: jadefoxx@hotmail.com Comments: Sad none of the shows are left. It was a fun show
when I got to be on it, and is nice to know that the people who worked on
it are still about. Every time I hear the song "Make Me Smile", I think of
the show. Nice memories.
April 04 2011 at 08:33:41 Name: Erick Topic: Rick's Cafe Americain/St. Michael's
Alley Comments: To be clear, Rick's Cafe Americain was already
an existing restaurant (on Harvard, just south of 51st) in Tulsa when St.
Michael's Alley was shuttered.
The only connection between the two is the building that has housed them
both.
Several years ago (bordering on MANY years ago), I won lunch to Rick's courtesy
of KMOD radio. I think I also won a KMOD t-shirt.
This was before I developed an unhealthy addiction to Humphrey Bogart movies,
so at the time I didn't understand the name reference to "Casablanca".
April 03 2011 at 15:57:38 Name: Dave McFadden Topic: Make Me Smile
Comments: Good memory Terry, "Make Me Smile"
was indeed taped in the basement of the library, where the studio for the
gov't access channel (first Ch. 31, then 24) was housed.
I wasn't a host, but I did help write many of the shows and served as the
"hey you" guy. Terry Grufik and Steve Quinn were the hosts. The show was
'sponsored by' the Park and Rec. Dept and the kids in the peanut gallery
each week were from one of the city rec centers like Whiteside and Maxwell.
Terry Grufik is still active in theater around the metro area, and Steve
Quinn ran a commercial art business for many years after MMS.
I was the only link between the two producers and the production staff. When
it was time to roll tape the production crew walked in cold with no idea
what was going to happen. We stuck to the format of skits, puppet show and
pre-prod segments but beyond that Tom Ledbetter(Shaggy Dog on Mr. Zing & Tuffy) was directing a live-to-tape
show with no script in a studio with no editing facilities.
I often ran camera but abandoned my station to a lock shot, suited up as
"The Trash Monster" for that skit, then back to the camera and ran camera
as the Trash Monster until we faded to black. Tom eventually taught me to
direct the show on the program bus, covering the SEG buses with cardboard.
Sadly, not a one of us has a copy of the 100+ shows. 3/4" tape was expensive
to a bunch of kids like us, and the station's low budget meant tape got recycled
for other shows once our run ended.
L-R: Terry Grufik, Steve Quinn and Dave McFadden
I recently dredged up one of our remaining mementos of that show, a publicity
photo of Steve, Terry and I and it brought back some great memories. We had
an absolute ball doing that show, always writing in jokes for the kids and
adults alike. We were all big fans of Soupy
Sales, the Muppets, the Tex Avery era WB cartoons and wanted to emulate
that kind of writing, including something for everyone.
Dave is also responsible for "The Time Channel", produced after hours
at Tempo Television in Tulsa, circa 1986. He was inspired by the then-relatively
new Weather Channel. I was alerted to its existence by Tim Schmitz, and was
then able to persuade Dave to let me show it to you.
April 03 2011 at 15:39:48 Name: Lazzaro Topic: Elton John/Leon Russell
Comments: Despite the early heads-up thanks to this board, SNL
was past my bedtime last night.
April 03 2011 at 10:40:14 Name: Si Hawk Topic: "Make Me Smile" Email:
sihawk@hawkshometown.com Comments: Terry -
If I recall correctly Dave McFadden (who was an engineer at KJRH in the 80s)
was one of the hosts of the "Make Me Smile" show. I think Dave told me that
was a kid show on the Tulsa Cable TV local access channel.
I think Dave checks in here from time to time and might be able to fill you
in on the details.
April 03 2011 at 02:14:45 Name: Ann Ford Topic: Leon Russell Email: pillford49@yahoo.com Comments: Last night, my daughter-in-law and my husband and
son were discussing Leon Russell. My daughter-in-law is from Cleveland, Ohio
of course, home to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Leon seemed to be wherever
I was.
We have a close friend now in Chicago who was sound man for Leon when he
had a compound in Bethpage, TN, just 10 minutes from our house. Leon should
have had an induction much earlier to the Hall of Fame. Away from home last
night, but taping his Saturday Night Live show.
Leon certainly deserved Hall of Fame status. Been a fan since the beginning.
Remember when he lived in Tulsa, close to Swan Lake and my children were
raised with his early 70s music.
April 02 2011 at 22:45:28 Name: Terry Topic: "Make Me Smile" TV show? Email: jadefoxx@hotmail.com Comments: Hey, I'm trying to find the name of a show done
in the late 70s in Tulsa. Was a kids' program like Uncle Zeb, but I swear
was filmed in the basement of the Tulsa library and the theme song was "Make
Me Smile". Anyone know a thing about it?
(Chicago's "Make Me Smile" from their
second
album.) A little over halfway into GB 86, Jim
Reid said his first TV job was at the city/county cable TV channel in the
basement of the Central library. That must be what you are referring to.
Maybe Jim can weigh in.
April 02 2011 at 17:13:24 Name: J. D. Topic: St Michael's Comments: Hasn't St Michael's
changed its name to Rick’s
Café Americain? I'm pretty sure that has happened. Food still
great, bar still there and ambiance has not changed one bit. Great food though,
one of the best bread puddings anywhere and I always need a go box for it.
See an interior photo and a video at the link above, under "About
Rick's."
April 02 2011 at 15:36:02 Name:
Gary Chew Topic: Movie Quiz and Who's Older Comments: I'm from Mar to Oct, older than MMM. Don't
know how Bruchas knows so much but he DO. He may be CIA.
Movie quiz answer: "Strangers on a Train." In one scene, Farley Grainger
is sneaking into Robert Walker's mansion, supposedly to kill Walker's dad.
Farley confronts a big dog on the upstairs landing, which he hadn't realized
would be waiting for him since Walker (who plays the crazy Bruno) doesn't
warn Farley to watch for.
Thus: "Bruno didn't tell me about the dog!" No Biloxi vacations. TTM is so
sorry.
P.S.: Watch for the next fun movie quiz: What film should've had this line
written into it, but didn't? You'll want to be sure to participate as the
prizes for the next round will include all-expense paid January vacations
to Hibbing, Minnesota, one of my fave towns when I did winter weather reporting
at KOTV. It was always right up there with Truckee, California and Bismarck,
North Dakota.
April 02 2011 at 15:19:37 Name: Ann Ford Topic: "The Great Spirit" Email: pillford49@yahoo.com Comments: Did anyone out there attend Central High School
in 1965-1967? I know now that the building is a city building and no longer
a high school.
My best memory of Central was the "Great Spirit" sitting tall in the front
hall with his arms stretched out to the heavens. I heard that the statue
was moved to Woodward Park. Glad that he was preserved.
I also remember the great drama classes offered at Central. My favorite class.
We had quests e.g., Sally Field when she was the Flying Nun and Barbara Parkins,
then a star on TV series "Peyton Place".
Funny story: We were doing our Christmas production in which there were human
tableaux of the Christmas Story as the Central High Choir and Glee Club sang
Christmas Carols. I was chosen to fly high above the town of Bethlehem as
the angel over the manger. I was harnessed around my lower body and around
my chest as I remained still above Bethlehem with my arms outstretched holding
a trumpet. There were two stage hands managing the harnesses from backstage
with pulleys. When the got me to the top of the stable, I became ill and
passed out. They panicked, sending me in a nosedive into Bethlehem, limp
as a noodle. Once on my feet and released from harnesses, I revived, the
curtain was pulled, and all was well.
Will never forget the feeling of being at the top of that stage; my fate
in the hands of those boys.
April 02 2011 at 14:08:34 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Food... when?
Comments: Mr.Webmaster, I certainly home that Taco Bell remains
as a fixture in Tulsey Town, and that menu helps to keep them there. I trust
that you and others realize that my crafts services comments were in good
fun.
Actually, when I was a kid in Tulsa, there were only three meals each day
which were called: "Breakfast, Dinner, and Supper". If one was hungry at
some other time, they had to fend for themselves. For me, that was usually
a few coneys, or a couple of burgers at Claud's in Brookside, or Van's across
from the Delman Theatre.
Sure, I enjoy that nice studio food. But, there have been many days in the
last 40 years that I would fly to Tulsa just to taste any of those
above-mentioned foods from my past.
April 02 2011 at 09:52:57 Name: Lazzaro Topic: Fifthmeal (as "the meal between Fourthmeal
and breakfast")
Comments: Speaking of sly dogs.
Sixthmeal, Seventhmeal... I imagine Taco Bell might hit a point of diminishing
returns. But it's a feather in Oklahoma's cap to be presumed receptive to
the Nthmeal concept.
April 01 2011 at 15:17:20 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Oklahoma Taco Bell
Comments: It's interesting that the Taco Bell shops in Oklahoma
are trying something new. I hope that it works out for them.
All the Subway shops near me here in Holly-weird have gone to a similar sort
of breakfast/early morning thing. Of course, none of us wake up much beyond
our call time, and we have lots of nice food at crafts services when we arrive
at the sound stage at CBS for Big Brother.
My favorite is always the lovely corned beef hash with two poached eggs,
hash browns and a medley of fresh fruits, avocado and several fresh salsas.
I always like a bit of Pico Pica, or perhaps a splash of Crystal on the
potatoes.. Of course, a variety of lighter fare is always available including
dry and hot cereals and fresh juices. Yumm...
Yes, this is just breakfast. More awaits during lunch and dinner, so one
must be careful.
April 01 2011 at 10:31:02 Name: Webmaster Topic: OK Taco Bells Comments:
News item in the World this morning: Oklahoma Taco Bell franchises have been
chosen to test market Fifthmeal (as "the meal between Fourthmeal and breakfast")
in an attempt to boost the sagging bottom line.
(Added on 4/2: I fabricated the above story.)
April 01 2011 at 07:23:44 Name: Lazarro Topic: St. Michael's
Comments: Drop a quarter on Blue
Rondo A La Turk for me. B9
St. Michael's is where I first heard that tune.
March 31 2011 at 16:12:23 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Lazzaro, and our advancing age Comments: Lazzaro, I know how you feel; we all move past
35. Have a nice day at Woodward Park. I'm going to drive way out there next
to all those new houses and have a burger at St.
Michael's Alley. I thought about Conner's Corner or maybe even a steak
at Eddy's, but St. Mike's had that good juke box...
March 31 2011 at 13:13:46 Name: Lazzaro Topic: 39?
Comments: Well, happy birthday, I guess. I thought I was participating
on a hip Tulsa site and had no idea I was dealing with so many over-30 types.
Bummer, man. Think I'll head to Woodward Park and chill a bit. :)
March 31 2011 at 08:12:14 Name:
Mike Miller Topic: Chew
Comments: Belated happy birthday, Gary. I know we're about the
same age, but I believe you may be younger. The big question is: How in hell
does Mike Bruchas know all this stuff?
March 31 2011 at 07:09:39 Name: David Bagsby Topic: BD Comments: Happy Birthday Mr. Chew! I am at a total loss
for the movie quiz. Hoping someday this mystery will be revealed.
March 31 2011 at 01:10:48 Name: John K. Young Topic: Belated Wishes Email:
johnk662561atyahoodotcom Comments: Belated Happy Birthday greetings to Mr. Chew! Hope
you had a blast on your special day!
March 30 2011 at 23:31:07 Name:
Gary Chew Topic: Shout Out to Si and Scott Email: Northeast of Eden Comments: Thanks to Hawk & Linder for their kind wishes.
Yeah, finally becoming 39, after all these years, has been quite unsettling
for me.
A little bird told me that Leon and Elton will be on SNL this weekend. Too
cool, if that's the deal.
March 30 2011 at 18:28:40 Name: David Batterson Topic: ex-Tulsan 39ers Email: Men'sDept@Froug's.com Comments: What an amazing coincidence. I'll be 39 this year
too!
[And if you believe that, I have some nice swampland in FL I'll sell you
cheap.]
March 30 2011 at 12:02:57 Name: Mike Bruchas Topic: DJ pseudonyms Comments: May have mentioned this before...
Mike Parnell, who worked nights at KELi in the early 70s and later went on
to work in St.Louis, was "Mike Nelson". He was a brief year or 2 TU student,
right out of Vietnam.
Matt Bunyan, owner of Starship, was "George Mason" when being heard on 1
of 2 Tulsa stations where he pulled shifts in the early 70s. He and Kitty
Roberts' brother Tommy at one time were doing radio and TV booth announcing
gigs. In the booth, they were just unnamed voices.
J. Lee Ready, Tulsa's other Brit jock after Garry Kemp, was "Buford Montaigne"
on KVOO weekend country gigs in the late 70s.
The late Dick Van Dera before his TV days (I think also had to use his own
and a stage name for working 2 radio gigs in Tulsa.)
I MISS Dick; a good head and fellow former Chicagoan at TU. Great to work
with at KTUL!
A slightly unfortunate juxtaposition.
March 29 2011 at 15:16:57 Name: Si Hawk Topic: TV Spots Email:
sihawk@hawkshometown.com Comments: I noticed several messages regarding Southroads
Mall on the TTM message board.
Of course, across the street used to be Southland Shopping Center (now
Promenade). In 1980 we put together the last seasonal Christmas spot for
that shopping center which aired the following two or three years until the
center was no more.
March 29 2011 at 14:44:21 Name: Si Hawk Topic: B'Day Wish Email:
sihawk@hawkshometown.com Comments: Mr Chew -
May you have a very Happy Birthday!
March 29 2011 at 14:16:03 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Happy Birthday, Mr. Chew!! Comments: Mr. Chew, Happy Birthday!! I have been 39 for
several years now and it's always great to send my best wishes to other young
TTVM contributors...
Kind regards, always
Scott Linder (age 38)
(Pssst... most of us aren't that young.)
March 29 2011 at 12:56:56 Name: Mike Bruchas Topic: Dr. Chew Comments: Gary Chew turns 39
- yet again - on March 30th.
Happy Birf Day!
{It's like he and Mike Miller are in a race - to see whom can stay 39 - the
longest!}
And many more 39s to both Mr. Chew and Mr. Miller!
March 29 2011 at 14:20:00 Name: Webmaster Topic: Previous GroupBlog link Comments: