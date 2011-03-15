Tulsa TV Memories GroupBlog 325











April 23 2011 at 11:13:07

Name: Scott Linder

Topic: Jim Reid's correction, etc.

Comments: Mr.Reid, thank you for your correction with regard to theatres that still screen 70mm. Yes, several houses here in L.A. such as the Eqyptian, Arclight and the Paramount Theatre do this from time to time, as well as all of the screening rooms who are set up to run everything.



It would be interesting to know just how many 70mm houses are still in operation, and who are still capable of obtaining prints. I'll work on that, and would really enjoy any input from others.



Jim, I'm pleased that your screening at the Texas Theatre was successful. By the way, why the heck do you have 1967 Bell and Howell 16mm machines in your garage? What ELSE do you have in your garage?





April 22 2011 at 22:23:13

Name: Jim Reid

Topic: Movie Stuff

Comments: Scott Linder: "OK, I just had to mention that our Webmaster Operator appears to be standing by a Bell and Howell Filmosound machine. It was probably either a model 540 'turquoise' or a model 545 auto-load version. Thousands of these were made, and were a favorite of school systems everywhere."

I've actually got a couple of those in the garage.



They still occasionally run 70mm in some rep houses. I think the Egyptian in Hollywood had a 70mm festival a few years ago. I'm only in LA for Cinecon every September, so I don't get the chance to see the 70mm stuff.



I'd like to see some of the old 70mm stuff from 1930 and 31 on the big screen. John Wayne's first big starring role, The Big Trail was released in 70mm. MGM released Billy the Kid, Warner's did Kismet. There were a few more. When Fox started doing Cinemascope in the 50s, they at first used the old Grandeur lenses from 1930.



BTW, the Texas Theatre show last night was a great success!





April 22 2011 at 17:44:47

Name: Lazzaro

Topic: 70mm

Comments: Scott Linder: "I know that we all loved to watch those lovely 70mm films, but no light will ever pass through those frames again, as far as I can tell."

Ouch. Once again, I'm glad I grew up when I did.





April 22 2011 at 17:30:57

Name: Scott Linder

Topic: Lazzaro, and 70mm

Comments: Lazarro, here's what I know about 70mm these days...



As far as I know, there are no 70mm film prints available from any studio. Of course, these films are still in the vaults here in L.A., and most have been converted to digital video formats for future use, and preservation.



I know that we all loved to watch those lovely 70mm films, but no light will ever pass through those frames again, as far as I can tell.





April 22 2011 at 12:05:25

Name: Lazzaro

Topic: Continental OKC

Comments: Erick: "The Continental in OKC was knocked down a few years ago. It was inconvenient because it happened to be in the middle of mixed-use development. Not sure what has become of the site... probably a parking lot."



Webmaster: "It looked like a crack house inside in 2003. Take a look at these photos in GB 138."

Ouch. So is the 70mm big screen just history now? Is IMAX the closest we can come to those glory days of yesteryear?



"I am Spartacus!"





April 21 2011 at 22:43:30

Name: Darrell in MWC OK

Topic: KVOO Crew, from the 70s & 80s

Comments: Where are all the KVOO-AM, News Crew, from the 70s & 80s



KVOO 1170, News Team:

Neil Kennedy, Jack Campbell, Ramona Huffman, Tom Moffit, Alan Lambert, Johnny Ryan, Marti Coffman



Where are all the KVOO-AM, DJ Crew, from the 70s & 80s



KVOO 1170, DJs:

Billy Parker (12 Mid-5 am), Jack Fox (5-9 am), Jay Jones (9 am-12 noon), Will Jones (12 noon-4 pm), Ken Campbell (4-8 pm), Barry Robb (3-7 pm), Wayne MaCombs (8 pm-12 Mid), Ralph Everly (8 pm-12 Mid), Garry Kemp. (Weekends)





April 21 2011 at 15:33:19

Name: Scott Linder

Topic: Lazzaro, and those dubious guys

Comments: Lazzaro, I agree with you with regard to those guys in the back rows next to our Webmaster in the photo... They don't look very interested.





April 21 2011 at 14:09:55

Name: Scott Linder

Topic: Charles, and movie screens

Comments: Charles, the screens at the Continental and the Fox were both made from many vertical strips, all of which faced the projectors, even though the screens were over-lapped and "curved" to the audience, who viewed them as "flat".



This allowed for better focus and higher intensity from the projectors, without the focus problems from Todd-Ao and other earlier formats...see?



These screens were developed and made by Hurley and Stewart, who still make the finest screens for every theatre in America, and beyond.



Does this help you?





April 21 2011 at 14:04:29

Name: Charles

Topic: The Forum Twin

Comments: Mr. Linder, I wrote the post a few down. The theater where I was a doorman extraordinaire was the Forum Twin. Corky was one of our operators and was Assistant Manager as well. He had a lot of good stories about the craft and about Tulsa theaters.





April 21 2011 at 12:37:29

Name: Scott Linder

Topic: Rita, and the Fox Theatre

Comments: Rita, it is very nice to hear of your good experience at the Fox. During the time you mentioned, I can promise you that me and Corky Coble were in the booth, with our lovely Norelco machines. We always did our best to provide a first-class job for you and all patrons at the Fox.



It's so nice to hear from someone who was actually there. You've made my day...!!





April 21 2011 at 11:48:58

Name: Rita Thurman Barnes

Topic: Old Fox Theater

Email: ritathurmanbarnes@swbell.net

Comments: Just saw the post about the old Continental Theater. Hubby and I went there from Bartlesville to see a movie during out dating days.



Saw GWTW at the Fox however. It was an experience to remember and it was back in 1968 when people still dressed up to go to the movies. We've been married now over 42 years and that evening at the Fox is one of our most pleasant memories.





April 21 2011 at 11:46:12

Name: Charles

Topic: Don't Stop

Comments: Don't stop the thread, Mr. Linder. As a former doorman extraordinaire in a couple of Tulsa theaters I remember the operators and their union well. I probably wouldn't be a labor relations professor if not for that early exposure to a craft and its associated union.



Now a couple of questions, do I remember correctly that the screen at the Continental was very different in that it wasn't one piece, but was several overlaid pieces so that there could be a curve in it? (maybe I'm just imagining that).



Also I seem to remember that it used to be that 3D movies could only be shown on special screens (I think silver) as opposed to the white screens (e.g., "The Stewardesses" at the Continental in 1970). Does that still hold true with the new generation of 3D films?





April 21 2011 at 11:45:16

Name: Mitch Gray

Topic: Lewis And Clark

Email: North Of You

Comments: Mr. Ransom



Judging by the old pull-down shades and crank out windows behind you I assume that is the old Lewis and Clark school? (webmaster: Yes.)



My band used to play at some kind of mixer on Friday nights at the new school in the early 70s.



And yes, I was a Cardinal, class of '75 although you won't find my photo in the yearbook.



Denny Kelleher was the band teacher and Floyd Sneed (my uncle) was the head maintenance guy. I used to hide out in his office when I skipped an uninteresting class (English Comp. maybe?)





Denny Kelleher was my concert band/marching band director, too. By the way, when KVOO Channel 2 became KTEW in December 1970, Mr. Kelleher was heard on a KTEW station ID. It was a swirling trumpet figure that heralded a choir crooning "kaaayy-TOOooo..."



I remember Mr. Sneed, too.





April 21 2011 at 11:11:17

Name: Lazzaro

Topic: Webmaster Operator

Comments: "The webmaster appears to be quite a focused Operator"



The boys at the back of the room seem to be a little dubious.





April 21 2011 at 10:38:54

Name: Scott Linder

Topic: Our Webmaster Operator

Comments: OK, I just had to mention that our Webmaster Operator appears to be standing by a Bell and Howell Filmosound machine. It was probably either a model 540 "turquoise" or a model 545 auto-load version. Thousands of these were made, and were a favorite of school systems everywhere.



The webmaster appears to be quite a focused Operator, except he is not smoking a cigar, or drinking coffee...





I do remember it being turquoise.





April 21 2011 at 09:48:39

Name: Jim Cripps

Topic: Edison and Lou Gramm

Email: jimcripps()yahoo.com

Comments: RE: Edison cameras. I never got to see the inside of the projection booth at Edison, and didn't give much thought to getting into A/V Club, but sure wish I had. The only "movie" I saw at Edison High was actually a kind of motivational, self-worth, speech/show, with pre-recorded bits featuring Lou Gramm (Foreigner!) interacting with the live person on stage. It was more funny than educational, and once that woman started singing "Juke Box Hero", I think we all felt pity for her.

(Sorry, gotta make posts!)





The webmaster as Audio Visual guy in 1967 or 8 at Lewis & Clark jr. high

(future site of Green Country Christian Academy at Admiral & Garnett).





April 21 2011 at 09:46:50

Name: Jim Cripps

Topic: Scott Linder, DON'T STOP

Email: jimcripps()yahoo.com

Comments: @Scott Linder, RE: Cinema, my first glimpse of the 'gigantic' single screen that used to live there was during a 1st or 2nd grade field trip to see Tales of Beatrix Potter. I was enamored with the beautifully blue lit screen! I was upset when it was split into two screens. I think the last movie I saw there was Batman, on the sneak preview night with tickets I received through a giveaway at Woodland Hills Mall, at Gadzooks.





April 21 2011 at 09:44:33

Name: Jim Cripps

Topic: Southroads Glows

Email: jimcripps()yahoo.com

Comments: @Mitch Gray , sadly, I suppose, I only found glow-in-the-dark posters entertaining at Spencer's and not in the bedroom. Though, if I had known that Peter Max was such a big deal...

And another Southroads store slips my mind, the one across from The Nut Shack (or the more whimsical Nut Hut?). Was it a clothing store?





April 21 2011 at 08:42:12

Name: Lazzaro

Topic: A-Twin

Comments:

"I think you should be the honorary operator at the Admiral Twin grand re-opening!"



Now there's a thought that deserves some legs.





April 21 2011 at 06:56:06

Name: Mitch Gray

Topic: Booth

Email: North Of You

Comments: Mr Linder,



Please don't stop posting about your profession!

I know more now about Todd-AO 70mm DP70 projectors than I ever thought possible.

I think you should be the honorary operator at the Admiral Twin grand re-opening!

I, for one, really appreciate your input.



And Mr. Webmaster, thanks so much for diligently correcting my poor composition.

Those mod schedules at East Central made it too easy to goof off.





I didn't realize that you went to East Central, too. Modular scheduling was just after my time. My brother Alan "benefited" from it.





April 21 2011 at 01:40:13

Name: Jim Reid

Topic: "Booth nonsense"

Comments: Don't stop! I'm really enjoying this stuff!





April 20 2011 at 14:55:43

Name: Scott Linder

Topic: It's time to stop

Comments: I really appreciate those on TTVM who have enjoyed my various memories with regard to the motion picture theatres in Tulsa, and those of us who spent many hours doing the best we could to provide quality entertainment to all of you, and those who came before you.



I think that it may be time to stop speaking of the past, and just allow us old guys to keep our thoughts and failing memories where they belong.



Therefore, I promise that I will no longer annoy TTVM folks with my "booth" nonsense. I would be happy to answer any specific questions, but I promise to stop with my rambling.



I have really enjoyed all of your posts, but I think it's time to stop... don't you?





April 20 2011 at 14:11:53

Name: Gary Chew

Topic: Restrepo Filmmaker Dies in Libya

Email: Northeast of Eden

Comments:



Sad news: Tim Hetherington, 41, died covering the conflict in Libya today. He was nominated for an Oscar for his film "Restrepo" recently.



Check out my review of "Restrepo" on this site.





April 20 2011 at 10:52:23

Name: Erick

Topic: Continental Theater - OKC

Comments: The Continental in OKC was knocked down a few years ago. It was inconvenient because it happened to be in the middle of mixed-use development. Not sure what has become of the site... probably a parking lot.





It looked like a crack house inside in 2003. Take a look at these photos in GB 138.





April 20 2011 at 08:38:57

Name: Lazzaro

Topic: Sand Pebbles

Comments: Mitch said:

"Don't if HAL made his debut at the Continental. I remember seeing The Sand Pebbles there though. Great Steve McQueen flick."



I think that's where I saw it too. My viewing habit at the time was to sit front row center, slumped down in my seat so I could view the top of the screen which was so huge that all my peripheral vision included the film. Kind of an early virtual-reality experience. I bought that DVD in the past year. Not quite the same at home...



And to Mr. Linder: I could see how disassembling a booth like that could be the worst day.



Do we know if the Continental clone in OKC survives as a 70mm type theatre?





April 19 2011 at 14:25:06

Name: Scott Linder

Topic: MGM Classics at the Continental

Comments: OK, here is what I know about the MGM Classics in the final days of The Continental.



All prints were provided by MGM in 35mm flat at 1:85/1 that the studio had cropped from the original 1:33/1 films. Sound on all prints was 4-track magnetic, which was converted by MGM from the original optical versions.



The lovely Norelco machines at the Continental were perfectly capable of screening any picture or sound format, and their water-cooled gates provided bright and beutiful pictures on the screen from the early-vintage Christie lamphouses.



My thanks to a couple of old Tulsa Local 513 Operators, who are now in their 80s, for the information.



They both mentioned that the worst day of their life was removing the Norelcos from the booth and loading them into trucks when the "Cont" closed.



OK... the "Cont" is closed, and so am I.





April 18 2011 at 19:46:40

Name: Gary Chew

Topic: King Lionel: Freelancing

Comments: I'm writing this from another PC. Mine is still sick.



Over the weekend, a friend of mine gave me a vintage Capitol LP of some of the Stan Freberg CBS Radio Shows of '57. On the track of Mr. Freberg interviewing the Abominable Snowman schtick, King Lionel, one of KOTVs former intrepid weather guys is heard. Yes, it's King Lionel doing some freelance voice work with Freberg on the CBS Radio Net of the late 50s.



Listen, you'll swear that the voice of the Snowman, although King Lionel's, has amazing likeness to either that of Stan Freberg, himself...or Lee Woodward. Listen to it for yourself. I'm sure it's Googlable.





Here it is at Archive.org





April 18 2011 at 17:06:16

Name: Lazzaro

Topic: Beads

Comments: My friend with the crush at the time (she was Greek and had long dark hair, he tells me) identifies the building as having been on the NW corner of 15th and St. Louis. I had incorrectly remembered it being on the East side of St. Louis. He says: "...I think it stayed open till 1979 or 80, having gone through several minor changes till it closed. Then, a coffee house, live folk music joint called the 'Open Door' went in there. I have a vague recollection of a bead joint east of Sound Warehouse, but can't dredge it up. Seems like it came in late in the bead game (Hermann Hesse pun) but somehow stayed successful for a surprising time. There is still a bead joint at 15th and Delaware that may be an antecedent to that one." The proprietor of the Bead Workshop was one Nathan Farber, aka 'Ranaga'.



(Webmaster: Lazzaro's friend's response to seeing the ad below: "The old Bead Workshop radio commercials ended with 'Ranaga' saying, in what was supposed to be a smooth cosmic voice, 'We're into the earth!'. With his Jersey accent, it sounded more like a deranged Mexican, as in 'Treasure of Sierra Madre', 'we don't need no stinkin' badges!'")



While looking for a reference to the retro/antique clothing shop that used to be next to Sound Warehouse I ran across a note Mr. Ransom had attached to a post by Mr. Sawyer in GB 282: "Which mentions 'Boston Artists Gallery/Gallery Beads' (at 1521 E. 15th St.) and includes a link to an image of the building (red brick building on the corner)." As mentioned above, both my buddy and I vaguely remember a bead kind of place in that line of shops east of Sound Warehouse Mitch is remembering but can't come up with a name.



The name of the bead shop across the street and west a bit from Cardo's and Arnie's (with the lovely Greek girl) was definitely The Bead Workshop. The other remains a mystery.



And to Mr. Linder...

I can remember being upset at the splits of the great screens and theatres but I can see how they must have affected you much more personally. At least you were able to illuminate them in their glory days.









From The Tulsa Phonograph Record Magazine, July 75/Vol. 5; Issue 10/60 cents.

1525 E. 15th St is viewable at this Google Street View link. Click, hold and drag to

change the direction, click the arrows to move down the street. Happy Earth Day!





April 18 2011 at 16:40:28

Name: Scott Linder

Topic: The last days of the Continental

Comments: Jim Reid is absolutely correct, and has a better memory than I. The Continental did run many MGM classics just before they closed.



I recall that Operators George Cisco and Carney Burtin ran this films, which required skills that only real Operators could provide.



I can only hope that many Tulsans took advantage of this rare screenings that their children may never have the pleasure of viewing on a real screen in a real theatre.







The Continental Theatre in OKC (duplicate of Tulsa's), 6/2003, courtesy of Tim Schmitz. More photos in GB 138.





April 18 2011 at 16:06:03

Name: Jim Reid

Topic: Continental Theater

Comments: When the Continental was about to close, they ran 4 weeks of MGM classics. 1 week each, they ran Showboat, Singin' in the Rain, Gone With the Wind and 2001. I'm not totally sure of the order, but that's what they ran.





April 18 2011 at 15:54:57

Name: Scott Linder

Topic: 2001

Comments: A note to Lazzaro... "2001" screened at the Fox Theatre on the best screen in Tulsa. Me and my Operator friend Corky Coble did most all of the 8:00pm screenings at the Fox for a very long time. This was my favorite theatre in Tulsa.



The booth had a pair of Norelco Todd-AO 70mm machines with Strong Super-135 lamphouses. I watched many films on many of Tulsa's screens, but I can tell you that this was the most beautiful screen in Tulsa.



Corky and I cried when it was made into a 2-screen twin, and neither of us ever worked there again.





April 18 2011 at 15:02:30

Name: Mitch Gray

Topic: Bead Thangy

Email: North Of You

Comments: I'm thinking that bead whatever was right next to the old Sound Warehouse building (due East).



I could be wrong about the name.



Don't if HAL made his debut at the Continental. I remember seeing The Sand Pebbles there though. Great Steve McQueen flick.



I thought I made a mistake once but I was wrong.









From The Tulsa Phonograph Record Magazine, July 75/Vol. 5; Issue 10/60 cents. Wonder who JFKLN is?





April 18 2011 at 14:33:03

Name: Lazzaro

Topic: Spotty Memory

Comments: Blotter, Orange Barrel, Owsley and of course the classic cube. Was it the Continental that screened 2001: A Space Odyssey on that big beautiful screen? Speaking of 'forgetting what I was talking about'.



http://www.nytimes.com/2011/03/15/us/15stanley.html?_r=1



I remember the Bead Workshop very clearly as 15th was my stomping grounds during that time and I think it was still open when I worked diagonally across the street from it. If I'm remembering right, my buddy had a fierce crush on some girl working the bead counter there.



And dollars to doughnuts she had dark frizzy hair.





April 18 2011 at 13:32:08

Name: Scott Linder

Topic: The Continental Theatre

Comments: Just a note to Mr. Lazzaro... I only worked a couple of shifts at the Continental to cover an Operator who needed time-off on first shift. As I recall, it was a nice 70mm house with Norelco AA2 machines.



For the life of me, I don't remember the film that I screened, but I was on my way to a shift at the Admiral... with just enough time to grab a few Coneys.





April 18 2011 at 10:03:08

Name: Jim Reid

Topic: Circle Theater

Comments: I was given the Circle Theater's contact info by the guy at the Tulsa Theater Organ Society. I sent them a note but they never replied.





April 18 2011 at 06:57:18

Name: Mitch Gray

Topic: Lazzaro's Frizzy Girl?

Email: North Of You

Comments: I like to think I have a memory like an elephant but it seems to me almost every girl during that period of time had some kinda Afro-ish coif. Their names elude me other than Janis Ian.



I saw Mad Dogs (the movie) at the Continental Theatre (comments Mr Linder?) but from the 20th row maybe.



There was also a lesser known Art/Head shop called The Bead Game I think near Cherry Street before Cherry was trendy.



And regarding the chocolate snack, don't forget Window Pane, Mr. Natural, Orange Sunshine, and what was I talking about?





I found a 1975 ad for a place called Bead Workshop at 1525 E. 15th. Slogan: "We're into the Earth". Could that be the same as The Bead Game? (sounds like an allusion to a Hermann Hesse book).





April 18 2011 at 06:29:24

Name: David Bagsby

Topic: Texas Film/Jim Reid

Comments: Mr. Reid... the renovation of the Circle Theater on Lewis is to include an original organ from the period of construction. Not sure what the ETA on completion is but they are well underway. You should definitely contact them





April 17 2011 at 23:52:57

Name: Jim Reid

Topic: Movies at the Texas Theater

Comments: Sorry I'm late in responding. I didn't know that the story had made TTM.



Well, I've been running 16mm films since I was a teenager. One of the treasured memories of growing up in Tulsa was Sunday afternoons watching classic movies at Gilcrease Museum. For the past 10 years or so, I've wanted to get a series started, so I can give some young film geek like me the chance to see these great films. Haven't had much luck, other than the two silent films that we do every year in McKinney. That's where the North Texas Theater Organ Society has their 1927 Wurlitzer theater organ.



A couple of months ago, a fellow collector told me that these guys who were running the Texas Theater were looking for some family friendly programming for the weekend afternoons. The Texas has 35mm equipment in the booth, but it's trashed. I proposed bringing my Pageant Marc 300s up and setting them up in the balcony. On March 6, we had a two hour Our Gang retrospective. The first two were silent and we had a fantastic musician play for them. That's the clip they used in the story. This Thursday is the Texas' 80th anniversary and we will be running the same program they ran in 1931, all in glorious 16mm film. We're running my print of Dr. Strangelove next week and in the next month or so we will be doing the silent classic Sunrise and a Laurel & Hardy retrospective.



I'd like to do some shows in Tulsa. I almost got to do one with the Tulsa Theater Organ Society in January but we got snowed out. My projectors and I will make it up one of these days.





April 17 2011 at 15:13:01

Name: Scott Linder

Topic: Southroads Cinema

Comments: I know that this has nothing to do with previous posts, but I remember working a few times at what I think was called the "Southroads Cinema". I think it was a twin, with Norelco platters, Simplex machines and Christie xenon lamps.



My memory is faint, as I was just subbing on first-shift for an Operator who was ill, before I went to the Brook.



Is the Southroads Cinema still there?





Not the one you remember, The AMC Southroads 20 is an integral part of Southroads Mall, unlike the earlier incarnation.



See an old Southroads Cinema ticket here. Photo of the newer theater here.



It was the locale for the 9/8/2005 World Premiere of an extended version of "The Outsiders", including a new soundtrack. Present were Tulsa author S.E. Hinton, and stars Ralph Macchio and C. Thomas Howell. My wife and I actually trod the red carpet, for the first, and possibly only time. It was fun.





April 17 2011 at 14:36:18

Name: Lazzaro

Topic: Another Point of View

Comments: Uh-oh



I hate to post three times in a row, but...

Thanks to webmaster Mike, I think the Southroads shop I was thinking short/dark and frizzy worked at was Another Point of View and not Spencer's. I believe the shop she worked at was a corner shop near a stairway to the 2nd level.





April 17 2011 at 09:16:28

Name: Lazzaro

Topic: Short/dark/frizzy

Comments: To clarify: She was short and not dark. Her hair was not short and was dark. And frizzy.



I need another cup of coffee.





April 17 2011 at 09:04:53

Name: Lazzaro

Topic: Southroads, Etc.

Comments:

"4 April 16 2011 at 07:23:06

Name: Mitch Gray

Topic: Southroads

Email: North Of You

Comments: Mr Cripps,



Don't forget to stop by Spencer's on the upper level to snag a Peter Max Day-Glo poster and blacklight for your crib."

Hey Mitch. You wouldn't happen to remember or know the name of a short, dark-frizzy-haired girl who worked there would you? I think my brief friendship with her was instrumental in ending up with a front-row ticket for Mad Dogs and Englishmen at a precocious age. Before working at Southroads she worked the ETC. House in Utica Square where most of my day-glo came from and weekly allowance went. I've tried like hell to conjure her name but can't pull it up from the mists. Maybe it's the result of the chocolate mescaline...





April 16 2011 at 07:23:06

Name: Mitch Gray

Topic: Southroads

Email: North Of You

Comments: Mr Cripps,



Don't forget to stop by Spencer's on the upper level to snag a Peter Max Day-Glo poster and blacklight for your crib.





April 15 2011 at 20:51:46

Name: Jim Cripps

Topic: Southroads Eats

Email: jimcripps around yahoooooo.com

Comments: @ Mitch Gray, Chik-Fil-A you say? I think I might have actually ate there once (or not all), which would have been my first taste of their food, and not the more recent year of 2007. I remember well the Orange Julius, which was further down, Northward, at the intersection of the Lower Level.





April 15 2011 at 20:33:25

Name: Jim Cripps

Topic: Buddy Holly, et al

Email: jimcripps around yahoooooo.com

Comments: Nice trailer! But, it fails in sound effects, for choosing the wrong sound for peeling tires on gravel. As usual! lol



Sad to read about all of those that are passing.





April 15 2011 at 00:39:30

Name: Webmaster

Topic: Previous GroupBlog link

