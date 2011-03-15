Tulsa TV Memories GroupBlog 325

April 23 2011 at 11:13:07 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Jim Reid's correction, etc. Comments: Mr.Reid, thank you for your correction with
regard to theatres that still screen 70mm. Yes, several houses here in L.A.
such as the Eqyptian, Arclight and the Paramount Theatre do this from time
to time, as well as all of the screening rooms who are set up to run everything.
It would be interesting to know just how many 70mm houses are still in operation,
and who are still capable of obtaining prints. I'll work on that, and would
really enjoy any input from others.
Jim, I'm pleased that your screening at the Texas Theatre was successful.
By the way, why the heck do you have 1967 Bell and Howell 16mm machines in
your garage? What ELSE do you have in your garage?
April 22 2011 at 22:23:13 Name: Jim Reid Topic: Movie Stuff Comments:
Scott Linder: "OK, I just had to mention that our Webmaster Operator appears
to be standing by a Bell and Howell Filmosound machine. It was probably either
a model 540 'turquoise' or a model 545 auto-load version. Thousands of these
were made, and were a favorite of school systems everywhere."
I've actually got a couple of those in the garage.
They still occasionally run 70mm in some rep houses. I think the Egyptian
in Hollywood had a 70mm festival a few years ago. I'm only in LA for Cinecon
every September, so I don't get the chance to see the 70mm stuff.
I'd like to see some of the old 70mm stuff from 1930 and 31 on the big screen.
John Wayne's first big starring role, The Big Trail was released in 70mm.
MGM released Billy the Kid, Warner's did Kismet. There were a few more. When
Fox started doing Cinemascope in the 50s, they at first used the old Grandeur
lenses from 1930.
BTW, the Texas Theatre show last night was a great success!
April 22 2011 at 17:44:47 Name: Lazzaro Topic: 70mm
Comments:
Scott Linder: "I know that we all loved to watch those lovely 70mm films,
but no light will ever pass through those frames again, as far as I can tell."
Ouch. Once again, I'm glad I grew up when I did.
April 22 2011 at 17:30:57 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Lazzaro, and 70mm Comments: Lazarro, here's what I know about 70mm these
days...
As far as I know, there are no 70mm film prints available from any studio.
Of course, these films are still in the vaults here in L.A., and most have
been converted to digital video formats for future use, and preservation.
I know that we all loved to watch those lovely 70mm films, but no light will
ever pass through those frames again, as far as I can tell.
April 22 2011 at 12:05:25 Name: Lazzaro Topic: Continental OKC
Comments:
Erick: "The Continental in OKC was knocked down a few years ago. It was
inconvenient because it happened to be in the middle of mixed-use development.
Not sure what has become of the site... probably a parking lot."
Webmaster: "It looked like a crack house inside in 2003. Take a look at these
photos in GB 138."
Ouch. So is the 70mm big screen just history now? Is IMAX the closest we
can come to those glory days of yesteryear?
"I am Spartacus!"
April 21 2011 at 22:43:30 Name: Darrell in MWC OK Topic: KVOO Crew, from the 70s & 80s
Comments: Where are all the KVOO-AM, News Crew, from the 70s &
80s
KVOO 1170, News Team:
Neil Kennedy, Jack Campbell, Ramona Huffman, Tom Moffit, Alan Lambert, Johnny
Ryan, Marti Coffman
Where are all the KVOO-AM, DJ Crew, from the 70s & 80s
KVOO 1170, DJs:
Billy Parker (12 Mid-5 am), Jack Fox (5-9 am), Jay Jones (9 am-12 noon),
Will Jones (12 noon-4 pm), Ken Campbell (4-8 pm), Barry Robb (3-7 pm), Wayne
MaCombs (8 pm-12 Mid), Ralph Everly (8 pm-12 Mid), Garry Kemp. (Weekends)
April 21 2011 at 15:33:19 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Lazzaro, and those dubious guys
Comments: Lazzaro, I agree with you with regard to those guys
in the back rows next to our Webmaster in the photo... They don't look very
interested.
April 21 2011 at 14:09:55 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Charles, and movie screens Comments: Charles, the screens at the Continental and
the Fox were both made from many vertical strips, all of which faced the
projectors, even though the screens were over-lapped and "curved" to the
audience, who viewed them as "flat".
This allowed for better focus and higher intensity from the projectors, without
the focus problems from Todd-Ao and other earlier formats...see?
These screens were developed and made by Hurley and Stewart, who still make
the finest screens for every theatre in America, and beyond.
Does this help you?
April 21 2011 at 14:04:29 Name: Charles Topic: The Forum Twin Comments: Mr. Linder, I wrote the post a few down. The
theater where I was a doorman extraordinaire was the Forum Twin. Corky was
one of our operators and was Assistant Manager as well. He had a lot of good
stories about the craft and about Tulsa theaters.
April 21 2011 at 12:37:29 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Rita, and the Fox Theatre
Comments: Rita, it is very nice to hear of your good experience
at the Fox. During the time you mentioned, I can promise you that me and
Corky Coble were in the booth, with our lovely Norelco machines. We always
did our best to provide a first-class job for you and all patrons at the
Fox.
It's so nice to hear from someone who was actually there. You've made my
day...!!
April 21 2011 at 11:48:58 Name: Rita Thurman Barnes Topic: Old Fox Theater Email:
ritathurmanbarnes@swbell.net Comments: Just saw the post about the old Continental Theater.
Hubby and I went there from Bartlesville to see a movie during out dating
days.
Saw GWTW at the Fox however. It was an
experience to remember and it was back in 1968 when people still dressed
up to go to the movies. We've been married now over 42 years and that evening
at the Fox is one of our most pleasant memories.
April 21 2011 at 11:46:12 Name: Charles Topic: Don't Stop Comments: Don't stop the thread, Mr. Linder. As a former
doorman extraordinaire in a couple of Tulsa theaters I remember the operators
and their union well. I probably wouldn't be a labor relations professor
if not for that early exposure to a craft and its associated union.
Now a couple of questions, do I remember correctly that the screen at the
Continental was very different in that it wasn't one piece, but was several
overlaid pieces so that there could be a curve in it? (maybe I'm just imagining
that).
Also I seem to remember that it used to be that 3D movies could only be shown
on special screens (I think silver) as opposed to the white screens (e.g.,
"The Stewardesses" at the Continental in 1970).
Does that still hold true with the new generation of 3D films?
April 21 2011 at 11:45:16 Name: Mitch Gray Topic: Lewis And Clark Email: North Of You Comments: Mr. Ransom
Judging by the old pull-down shades and crank out windows behind you I assume
that is the old Lewis and Clark school? (webmaster: Yes.)
My band used to play at some kind of mixer on Friday nights at the new school
in the early 70s.
And yes, I was a Cardinal, class of '75 although you won't find my photo
in the yearbook.
Denny Kelleher was the band teacher and Floyd Sneed (my uncle) was the head
maintenance guy. I used to hide out in his office when I skipped an uninteresting
class (English Comp. maybe?)
Denny Kelleher was my concert band/marching band director, too. By the
way, when KVOO Channel 2 became KTEW in December 1970, Mr. Kelleher was heard
on a KTEW station ID. It was a swirling trumpet figure that heralded a choir
crooning "kaaayy-TOOooo..."
I remember Mr. Sneed, too.
April 21 2011 at 11:11:17 Name: Lazzaro Topic: Webmaster Operator Comments: "The webmaster appears to be quite a focused
Operator"
The boys at the back of the room seem to be a little dubious.
April 21 2011 at 10:38:54 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Our Webmaster Operator Comments: OK, I just had to mention that our Webmaster
Operator appears to be standing by a Bell and Howell Filmosound machine.
It was probably either a model 540 "turquoise" or a model 545 auto-load version.
Thousands of these were made, and were a favorite of school systems everywhere.
The webmaster appears to be quite a focused Operator, except he is not smoking
a cigar, or drinking coffee...
I do remember it being turquoise.
April 21 2011 at 09:48:39 Name: Jim Cripps Topic: Edison and Lou Gramm Email: jimcripps()yahoo.com Comments: RE: Edison cameras. I never got to see the inside
of the projection booth at Edison, and didn't give much thought to getting
into A/V Club, but sure wish I had. The only "movie" I saw at Edison High
was actually a kind of motivational, self-worth, speech/show, with pre-recorded
bits featuring Lou Gramm (Foreigner!) interacting with the live person on
stage. It was more funny than educational, and once that woman started singing
"Juke Box Hero", I think we all felt pity for her.
(Sorry, gotta make posts!)
The webmaster as Audio Visual guy in 1967 or 8 at Lewis & Clark
jr. high
(future site of Green Country Christian Academy at Admiral &
Garnett).
April 21 2011 at 09:46:50 Name: Jim Cripps Topic: Scott Linder, DON'T STOP Email: jimcripps()yahoo.com Comments: @Scott Linder, RE: Cinema, my first glimpse of the
'gigantic' single screen that used to live there was during a 1st or 2nd
grade field trip to see
Tales of Beatrix
Potter. I was enamored with the beautifully blue lit screen! I was upset
when it was split into two screens. I think the last movie I saw there was
Batman, on the sneak preview night with tickets I received through a giveaway
at Woodland Hills Mall, at Gadzooks.
April 21 2011 at 09:44:33 Name: Jim Cripps Topic: Southroads Glows Email: jimcripps()yahoo.com Comments: @Mitch Gray , sadly, I suppose, I only found
glow-in-the-dark posters entertaining at Spencer's and not in the bedroom.
Though, if I had known that Peter Max was such a big deal...
And another Southroads store slips my mind, the one across from The Nut Shack
(or the more whimsical Nut Hut?). Was it a clothing store?
April 21 2011 at 08:42:12 Name: Lazzaro Topic: A-Twin Comments:
"I think you should be the honorary operator at the Admiral Twin grand
re-opening!"
Now there's a thought that deserves some legs.
April 21 2011 at 06:56:06 Name: Mitch Gray Topic: Booth Email: North Of You Comments: Mr Linder,
Please don't stop posting about your profession!
I know more now about Todd-AO 70mm DP70 projectors than I ever thought possible.
I think you should be the honorary operator at the Admiral Twin grand re-opening!
I, for one, really appreciate your input.
And Mr. Webmaster, thanks so much for diligently correcting my poor composition.
Those mod schedules at East Central made it too easy to goof off.
I didn't realize that you went to East Central, too. Modular scheduling
was just after my time. My brother Alan "benefited" from it.
April 21 2011 at 01:40:13 Name: Jim Reid Topic: "Booth nonsense"
Comments: Don't stop! I'm really enjoying this stuff!
April 20 2011 at 14:55:43 Name: Scott Linder Topic: It's time to stop
Comments: I really appreciate those on TTVM who have enjoyed my
various memories with regard to the motion picture theatres in Tulsa, and
those of us who spent many hours doing the best we could to provide quality
entertainment to all of you, and those who came before you.
I think that it may be time to stop speaking of the past, and just allow
us old guys to keep our thoughts and failing memories where they belong.
Therefore, I promise that I will no longer annoy TTVM folks with my "booth"
nonsense. I would be happy to answer any specific questions, but I promise
to stop with my rambling.
I have really enjoyed all of your posts, but I think it's time to stop...
don't you?
April 20 2011 at 14:11:53 Name:
Gary Chew Topic: Restrepo Filmmaker Dies in Libya Email: Northeast of Eden Comments:
Sad news: Tim Hetherington, 41, died covering the conflict in Libya today.
He was nominated for an Oscar for his film "Restrepo" recently.
April 20 2011 at 10:52:23 Name: Erick Topic: Continental Theater - OKC Comments: The Continental in OKC was knocked down a few
years ago. It was inconvenient because it happened to be in the middle of
mixed-use development. Not sure what has become of the site... probably a
parking lot.
It looked like a crack house inside in 2003. Take a look at these photos
in GB 138.
April 20 2011 at 08:38:57 Name: Lazzaro Topic: Sand Pebbles Comments: Mitch said:
"Don't if HAL made his debut at the Continental. I remember seeing The Sand
Pebbles there though. Great Steve McQueen flick."
I think that's where I saw it too. My viewing habit at the time was to sit
front row center, slumped down in my seat so I could view the top of the
screen which was so huge that all my peripheral vision included the film.
Kind of an early virtual-reality experience. I bought that DVD in the past
year. Not quite the same at home...
And to Mr. Linder: I could see how disassembling a booth like that could
be the worst day.
Do we know if the Continental clone in OKC survives as a 70mm type theatre?
April 19 2011 at 14:25:06 Name: Scott Linder Topic: MGM Classics at the Continental Comments: OK, here is what I know about the MGM Classics
in the final days of The Continental.
All prints were provided by MGM in 35mm flat at 1:85/1 that the studio had
cropped from the original 1:33/1 films. Sound on all prints was 4-track magnetic,
which was converted by MGM from the original optical versions.
The lovely Norelco machines at the Continental were perfectly capable of
screening any picture or sound format, and their water-cooled gates provided
bright and beutiful pictures on the screen from the early-vintage Christie
lamphouses.
My thanks to a couple of old Tulsa Local 513 Operators, who are now in their
80s, for the information.
They both mentioned that the worst day of their life was removing the Norelcos
from the booth and loading them into trucks when the "Cont" closed.
OK... the "Cont" is closed, and so am I.
April 18 2011 at 19:46:40 Name:
Gary Chew Topic: King Lionel: Freelancing
Comments: I'm writing this from another PC. Mine is still sick.
Over the weekend, a friend of mine gave me a vintage Capitol LP of some of
the Stan Freberg CBS Radio Shows of '57. On the track of Mr. Freberg interviewing
the Abominable Snowman schtick, King Lionel, one of KOTVs former intrepid
weather guys is heard. Yes, it's King Lionel doing some freelance voice work
with Freberg on the CBS Radio Net of the late 50s.
Listen, you'll swear that the voice of the Snowman, although King Lionel's,
has amazing likeness to either that of Stan Freberg, himself...or Lee Woodward.
Listen to it for yourself. I'm sure it's Googlable.
April 18 2011 at 17:06:16 Name: Lazzaro Topic: Beads
Comments: My friend with the crush at the time (she was Greek
and had long dark hair, he tells me) identifies the building as having been
on the NW corner of 15th and St. Louis. I had incorrectly remembered it being
on the East side of St. Louis. He says: "...I think it stayed open till 1979
or 80, having gone through several minor changes till it closed. Then, a
coffee house, live folk music joint called the 'Open
Door' went in there. I have a vague recollection of a bead joint east
of Sound Warehouse, but can't dredge it up. Seems like it came in late in
the bead game (Hermann Hesse pun) but somehow stayed successful for a surprising
time. There is still a bead joint at 15th and Delaware that may be an antecedent
to that one." The proprietor of the Bead Workshop was one Nathan Farber,
aka 'Ranaga'.
(Webmaster: Lazzaro's friend's response to seeing the ad below: "The old
Bead Workshop radio commercials ended with 'Ranaga' saying, in what was supposed
to be a smooth cosmic voice, 'We're into the earth!'. With his Jersey accent,
it sounded more like a deranged Mexican, as in 'Treasure of Sierra Madre',
'we don't need no stinkin' badges!'")
While looking for a reference to the retro/antique clothing shop that used
to be next to Sound Warehouse I ran across a note Mr. Ransom had attached
to a post by Mr. Sawyer in GB 282:
"Which mentions 'Boston Artists Gallery/Gallery Beads' (at 1521 E. 15th
St.) and includes a link to an image of the building (red brick building
on the corner)."
As mentioned above, both my buddy and I vaguely remember a bead kind of place
in that line of shops east of Sound Warehouse Mitch is remembering but can't
come up with a name.
The name of the bead shop across the street and west a bit from Cardo's and
Arnie's (with the lovely Greek girl) was definitely The Bead Workshop. The
other remains a mystery.
And to Mr. Linder...
I can remember being upset at the splits of the great screens and theatres
but I can see how they must have affected you much more personally. At least
you were able to illuminate them in their glory days.
From The Tulsa Phonograph Record Magazine, July 75/Vol. 5; Issue 10/60
cents.
1525 E. 15th St is viewable at this
Google
Street View link. Click, hold and drag to
change the direction, click the arrows to move down the street. Happy Earth
Day!
April 18 2011 at 16:40:28 Name: Scott Linder Topic: The last days of the Continental Comments: Jim Reid is absolutely correct, and has a better
memory than I. The Continental did run many MGM classics just before they
closed.
I recall that Operators George Cisco and Carney Burtin ran this films, which
required skills that only real Operators could provide.
I can only hope that many Tulsans took advantage of this rare screenings
that their children may never have the pleasure of viewing on a real screen
in a real theatre.
The Continental Theatre in OKC (duplicate of Tulsa's), 6/2003, courtesy of
Tim Schmitz. More photos in GB
138.
April 18 2011 at 16:06:03 Name: Jim Reid Topic: Continental Theater
Comments: When the Continental was about to close, they ran 4
weeks of MGM classics. 1 week each, they ran Showboat, Singin' in the Rain,
Gone With the Wind and 2001. I'm not totally sure of the order, but that's
what they ran.
April 18 2011 at 15:54:57 Name: Scott Linder Topic: 2001 Comments: A note to Lazzaro...
"2001" screened at the Fox Theatre on the
best screen in Tulsa. Me and my Operator friend Corky Coble did most all
of the 8:00pm screenings at the Fox for a very long time. This was my favorite
theatre in Tulsa.
The booth had a pair of Norelco Todd-AO 70mm machines with Strong Super-135
lamphouses. I watched many films on many of Tulsa's screens, but I can tell
you that this was the most beautiful screen in Tulsa.
Corky and I cried when it was made into a 2-screen twin, and neither of us
ever worked there again.
April 18 2011 at 15:02:30 Name: Mitch Gray Topic: Bead Thangy Email: North Of You Comments: I'm thinking that bead whatever was right next to
the old Sound Warehouse building (due East).
I could be wrong about the name.
Don't if HAL made his debut at the Continental. I remember seeing
The Sand Pebbles there though. Great Steve
McQueen flick.
I thought I made a mistake once but I was wrong.
From The Tulsa Phonograph Record Magazine, July 75/Vol. 5; Issue 10/60 cents.
Wonder who JFKLN is?
April 18 2011 at 14:33:03 Name: Lazzaro Topic: Spotty Memory
Comments: Blotter, Orange Barrel, Owsley and of course the classic
cube. Was it the Continental that screened 2001: A Space Odyssey on that
big beautiful screen? Speaking of 'forgetting what I was talking about'.
I remember the Bead Workshop very clearly as 15th was my stomping grounds
during that time and I think it was still open when I worked diagonally across
the street from it. If I'm remembering right, my buddy had a fierce crush
on some girl working the bead counter there.
And dollars to doughnuts she had dark frizzy hair.
April 18 2011 at 13:32:08 Name: Scott Linder Topic: The Continental Theatre Comments: Just a note to Mr. Lazzaro... I only worked
a couple of shifts at the Continental to cover an Operator who needed time-off
on first shift. As I recall, it was a nice 70mm house with Norelco AA2 machines.
For the life of me, I don't remember the film that I screened, but I was
on my way to a shift at the Admiral... with just enough time to grab a few
Coneys.
April 18 2011 at 10:03:08 Name: Jim Reid Topic: Circle Theater Comments: I was given the Circle Theater's contact info
by the guy at the Tulsa Theater Organ Society. I sent them a note but they
never replied.
April 18 2011 at 06:57:18 Name: Mitch Gray Topic: Lazzaro's Frizzy Girl? Email: North Of You Comments: I like to think I have a memory like an elephant
but it seems to me almost every girl during that period of time had some
kinda Afro-ish coif. Their names elude me other than Janis Ian.
I saw Mad Dogs (the movie) at the Continental Theatre (comments Mr Linder?)
but from the 20th row maybe.
There was also a lesser known Art/Head shop called The Bead Game I think
near Cherry Street before Cherry was trendy.
And regarding the chocolate snack, don't forget Window Pane, Mr. Natural,
Orange Sunshine, and what was I talking about?
I found a 1975 ad for a place called Bead Workshop at 1525 E. 15th. Slogan:
"We're into the Earth". Could that be the same as The Bead Game? (sounds
like an allusion to a Hermann Hesse book).
April 18 2011 at 06:29:24 Name: David Bagsby Topic: Texas Film/Jim Reid Comments: Mr. Reid... the renovation of the Circle Theater
on Lewis is to include an original organ from the period of construction.
Not sure what the ETA on completion is but they are well underway. You should
definitely contact them
April 17 2011 at 23:52:57 Name: Jim Reid Topic: Movies at the Texas Theater
Comments: Sorry I'm late in responding. I didn't know that
the story had made TTM.
Well, I've been running 16mm films since I was a teenager. One of the treasured
memories of growing up in Tulsa was Sunday afternoons watching classic movies
at Gilcrease Museum. For the past 10 years or so, I've wanted to get a series
started, so I can give some young film geek like me the chance to see these
great films. Haven't had much luck, other than the two silent films that
we do every year in McKinney. That's where the North Texas Theater Organ
Society has their 1927 Wurlitzer theater organ.
A couple of months ago, a fellow collector told me that these guys who were
running the Texas Theater were looking for some family friendly programming
for the weekend afternoons. The Texas has 35mm equipment in the booth, but
it's trashed. I proposed bringing my Pageant Marc 300s up and setting them
up in the balcony. On March 6, we had a two hour Our Gang retrospective.
The first two were silent and we had a fantastic musician play for them.
That's the clip they used in the story. This Thursday is the Texas' 80th
anniversary and we will be running the same program they ran in 1931, all
in glorious 16mm film. We're running my print of Dr. Strangelove next week
and in the next month or so we will be doing the silent classic Sunrise and
a Laurel & Hardy retrospective.
I'd like to do some shows in Tulsa. I almost got to do one with the Tulsa
Theater Organ Society in January but we got snowed out. My projectors and
I will make it up one of these days.
April 17 2011 at 15:13:01 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Southroads Cinema Comments: I know that this has nothing to do with previous
posts, but I remember working a few times at what I think was called the
"Southroads Cinema". I think it was a twin, with Norelco platters, Simplex
machines and Christie xenon lamps.
My memory is faint, as I was just subbing on first-shift for an Operator
who was ill, before I went to the Brook.
Is the Southroads Cinema still there?
Not the one you remember, The AMC Southroads 20 is an integral part of
Southroads Mall, unlike the earlier incarnation.
See an old Southroads Cinema ticket here. Photo
of the newer theater here.
It was the locale for the
9/8/2005
World Premiere of an extended version of "The Outsiders", including a
new soundtrack. Present were Tulsa author S.E. Hinton, and stars Ralph Macchio
and C. Thomas Howell. My wife and I actually trod the red carpet, for the
first, and possibly only time. It was fun.
April 17 2011 at 14:36:18 Name: Lazzaro Topic: Another Point of View
Comments: Uh-oh
I hate to post three times in a row, but...
Thanks to webmaster Mike, I think the Southroads shop I was thinking short/dark
and frizzy worked at was Another Point of View and not Spencer's. I believe
the shop she worked at was a corner shop near a stairway to the 2nd
level.
April 17 2011 at 09:16:28 Name: Lazzaro Topic: Short/dark/frizzy
Comments: To clarify: She was short and not dark. Her hair was
not short and was dark. And frizzy.
I need another cup of coffee.
April 17 2011 at 09:04:53 Name: Lazzaro Topic: Southroads, Etc.
Comments:
"4 April 16 2011 at 07:23:06
Name: Mitch Gray
Topic: Southroads
Email: North Of You
Comments: Mr Cripps,
Don't forget to stop by Spencer's on the upper level to snag a Peter Max
Day-Glo poster and blacklight for your crib."
Hey Mitch. You wouldn't happen to remember or know the name of a short,
dark-frizzy-haired girl who worked there would you? I think my brief friendship
with her was instrumental in ending up with a front-row ticket for Mad Dogs
and Englishmen at a precocious age. Before working at Southroads she worked
the ETC. House in Utica Square where most of
my day-glo came from and weekly allowance went. I've tried like hell to conjure
her name but can't pull it up from the mists. Maybe it's the result of the
chocolate mescaline...
April 16 2011 at 07:23:06 Name: Mitch Gray Topic: Southroads Email: North Of You Comments: Mr Cripps,
Don't forget to stop by Spencer's on the upper level to snag a Peter Max
Day-Glo poster and blacklight for your crib.
April 15 2011 at 20:51:46 Name: Jim Cripps Topic: Southroads Eats Email: jimcripps around
yahoooooo.com Comments: @ Mitch Gray, Chik-Fil-A you say? I think I might
have actually ate there once (or not all), which would have been my first
taste of their food, and not the more recent year of 2007. I remember well
the Orange Julius, which was further down, Northward, at the intersection
of the Lower Level.
April 15 2011 at 20:33:25 Name: Jim Cripps Topic: Buddy Holly, et al Email: jimcripps around
yahoooooo.com Comments: Nice trailer!
But, it fails in sound effects, for choosing the wrong sound for peeling
tires on gravel. As usual! lol
Sad to read about all of those that are passing.
April 15 2011 at 00:39:30 Name: Webmaster Topic: Previous GroupBlog link
Comments: