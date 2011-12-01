Tulsa TV Memories GroupBlog 327

"The public is invited to a 10:30 a.m. Saturday (6/11/2011) groundbreaking
ceremony at the drive-in - bring your shovels to turn some dirt, Navarro
said - which will serve as a kickoff for the rebuilding effort."
Hope to see you there!
June 09 2011 at 12:51:22 Name: Steve Smith Topic: Bell's
Comments: Thanks, Lazzaro. That news wasn't what I had hoped for,
but I appreciate your relaying it.
I wonder if the Zingo got zold.
June 06 2011 at 07:48:53 Name: Tulsa Area Music Archives Topic: Tommy Allsup Interview Email: info at preservemusic dot
org Comments: Tulsa Area Music Archives VOL. 6.2 “Bonus”
Podcast now available.
THE TOMMY ALLSUP INTERVIEW.
TAMA is pleased to share this interview by our founder Steve Todoroff with
premier Western Swing guitarist and producer, Tommy Allsup. Tommy is probably
best know for losing the coin flip to Richie Valens on February 3, 1959,
allowing Valens to join Buddy Holly, The Big Bopper, aka J.P. Richardson,
and Roger Peterson, the pilot of the private plane they had chartered, to
meet an untimely death. A Tulsa-area native, Tommy has had an amazing career
as a session guitarist, arranger and producer, with a career that has spanned
over six decades. Listen to Tommy talk about his days as a session player
with the likes of Buddy Holly, Buddy Knox, Walter Brennan, The Everly Brothers,
Eddie Cochran, Kenny Rogers and many, many others. Tommy also talks about
working in the studios of Los Angeles in the early Sixties with a young Leon
Russell, who was just starting out in the session world. Hear Tommy also
address the current controversy involving the recent claim by Dion that he
was actually the one that flipped a coin with Richie Valens for the infamous
seat on the private plane on that fateful night, and hear a selection of
Tommy’s work, both well-known and obscure, straight from the vaults
of TAMA!
1. A Little Bitty Tear - Johnny Burnette
2. Walk On By - Johnny Burnette
3. Jambalaya - Tommy Allsup & The Raiders
4. Little Hollywood Girl - The Everly Brothers
5. Down On Deep River - Leon Russell
6. Hey Punkin! - The Bowman Brothers
7. It's So Easy - The Crickets
8. Heartbeat - Buddy Holly
9. Wishing - Buddy Holly
10. Peggy Sue Got Married - Buddy Holly
11. Ling Ting Tong - Buddy Knox
12. Blues In "A" - Bob Wills
13. Old Rivers - Walter Brennan
14. Milk Cow Blues - Eddie Cochran
15. Guitar Twist - The Ventures
16. When You're In Love - Bobby Vee
17. Watusi '64 - Jay Bentley and The Jet Set
18. 500 cc - The Eliminators
19. Fools Paradise - Tommy Allsup
20. Peppermint Beatle - The Standells
21. In The Year 2525 (Exordium & Terminus) - Zager and Evans
22. Stand By Your Man - Tommy Allsup and the Tennessee Saxes
23. The Gambler - Kenny Rogers
24. Bob's Breakdown - Asleep At The Wheel
25. I'll Fly Away - Tommy Allsup
Direct from the vaults of the Tulsa Area Music Archives,
Preserving Tulsa’s Music History...
Running Time: 1:57:34
June 04 2011 at 17:28:57 Name: Mike Flynn Topic: Moby Anderson Email: mike at folksampler dot
com Comments: What a terrible shock to hear about Moby's death.
He was one of the nicest people I ever knew in Tulsa ...funny... caring...
a great friend. He was a mainstay at the Dust Bowl.
He helped paint the walls... build the kitchen... and played on stage with
everybody. I'm not ready for this... at all... it's hard to believe. God
bless you Martin.
June 04 2011 at 10:01:37 Name: Webmaster Topic: Moby Anderson Comments:
I saw a notice in the Tulsa World today that Moby Anderson passed away. Moby
was a bass player and contributed a comment about a Tulsa coffee house he
performed at in the early 1960s, the Purple Cow.
He was also a regular at the Dust Bowl. We mourn
his loss.
June 03 2011 at 12:48:45 Name:
Lee Woodward Topic: Jim Arness Email: DeCastleDotCom Comments: Brother Morgan informs me that his friend James
Arness passed away this morning. A great friend to many an aspiring actor.
His legacy will live on in that great series.
June 02 2011 at 15:33:24 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Bell's Amusement Park Stories
Comments: Well, I have some Bell's family stories from the 50s,
but I think that I say too much here on TTVM, so I'll leave this line to
others.
June 02 2011 at 12:45:06 Name: Lazzaro Topic: Bell's Comments: I ran across this in the World:
Which kind of sounds like Zingo is history at least.
May 31 2011 at 15:33:04 Name: Steve Smith Topic: Current status of Bell's Amusement
Park? Email: esskayess at hotmail dot
com Comments: Greetings from the Pacific Northwest!
Could some kind, in-the-know soul let me know the current status of Bell's
Amusement Park? The last information I gleaned from the web was that the
Bell family had signed an agreement with Coweta to move there if a ballot
measure was approved. It was supposed to go to voters last summer and I've
heard nothing since then. I may never have the chance to come back and patronize
it (as I so often did 30-plus years ago), but it would warm my heart to know
that it got a new life in an area where it could grow and not be struck down
by weasels such as those who ran it out of the Fairgrounds.
Thanks!
May 30 2011 at 15:09:57 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Memorial Day Comments: My thanks to all who are remembering Memorial
Day in whatever way you do, and giving thanks to those to have defended and
protected us for so many years.
Although it may mean little to some, I urge you to recall those men in Special
Services who did what they could to lift the spirts and provide a smile to
our soldiers during many conflicts.
They fired no guns, and drove no tanks, although they were often under fire.
Their task was provide communications, sound systems and the occasional movie
that kept our boys fighting when they were lucky enough to have a break.
My Dad told me that he probably saw the same movie at least 20 times in Austria
and Gemany, and he loved it every time.
I have heard quite a few stories from old Operators about how they kept Bell
and Howell JAN 16mm projectors working in the field, along with 35mm Devry
Portables aboard ship and the occasion Simplex on a supply base.
Spare 1000 watt Mazda lamps were hidden as if they were trade secrets, and
boxes of National Arc Carbons often had to be dried in gun magazines, or
on top of the stoves down in the mess hall to make them run in the lamps.
Meanwhile, you had to do what you could to invent a "sound system" using
radio parts, and maybe make some "noise for the boys" if they were lucky
enough to catch a show from Bob Hope or one of those leggy gals, who gave
my Dad a reason to keep fighting, as he said!!
OK... as usual I have said more than I should. I just ask that you take a
moment to honor our troops, no matter what their skills or assignments may
have been.
May 30 2011 at 08:02:37 Name: Webmaster Topic: Former KKUL DJ passes away Comments:
"In the 1970s, Thompson had his own popular Sunday morning radio show on
station KKUL."
May 29 2011 at 15:20:34 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Jim Reid's screening
Comments: Mr. Reid, I wish I could be there for your June 17 screening
and the organ accompaniment. The last time I heard a theatre organ with silent
film music was from organist Gaylord Carter in about 1998, or thereabouts.
Have a lovely time screening real movies, and enjoy "putting them in the
top, and taking them out of the bottom"... as we say.
May 29 2011 at 11:00:56 Name: Lazzaro Topic: Oh
Comments: I was imagining an electronic something-or-other and
not a full-blown theatre organ. Wow. Very cool. Check you guys out.
May 29 2011 at 10:29:04 Name: Jim Reid Topic: Silent Comedy in Broken Arrow
Comments: The TTC is where they house their vintage 1920s theater
organ. There will be three different people, each playing for one of the
films. I think there is no admission, but they will be happy to take donations.
It should be a fun night.
May 29 2011 at 06:48:44 Name: Lazzaro Topic: Silent Comedy Comments: That sounds like fun Mr. Reid.
Wish I could be there. Will the Tulsa Theater Organ Society be providing
accompaniment? Will they have to cart in an organ to Tulsa Technology Center
if so?
May 28 2011 at 21:07:08 Name: Jim Reid Topic: Silent Comedy in Broken Arrow
Comments: Just wanted to spread the word that I'll be doing a
show with the Tulsa Theater Organ Society on June 17. That's a Friday night.
It's at the Broken Arrow campus of the Tulsa Technology Center at 129th E.
Ave (Olive) and 111th St.
I'll be running my 16mm prints of what I consider the funniest silent shorts.
First is Max Davidson in "Pass the Gravy", followed by the greatest comedian
you've never heard of.....Charley Chase in "Fluttering Hearts". The third
film is a really fun Our Gang called "Sundown Limited".
I hope to meet some of you there.
May 28 2011 at 14:57:35 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Digital projection, etc. Comments: With regard to the various remarks here about
digital projection, I'll offer a few words.
The bright and stunning images that we see as a part of various awards shows
such as the Oscars, Emmys, etc. are produced by the use of "stacked" video
projectors, most often in sets of 3, running either full video, or RGB. These
are carefully merged on the screen to provide a high level of screen brightness,
even when using rear projection screens.
Those lovely bright and well-focused film images that we enjoyed in motion
picture theatres in the past were due to several factors. I'll just speak
of those from the Fox Theatre in Tulsa, but the same is true everywhere.
Beautiful lenses, such as the Zeiss glass at the Fox are most important,
and must be carefully matched to the theatre for each film format. Glass
is a subject of its own, so I'll move on.
The carbon-arc lamps at the Fox ran at 135 amps which provided a great deal
of light, but also a good deal of heat at the projector gate. Fortunately,
the Norelco machines and the lamps were equipped with water-cooled gates.
In addition, the gates were "curved" which prevented film-buckling and poor
focus.
Despite the picture provided from the booth, the theatre screen is equally
important. At the Fox, the screen was not a flat picture sheet. Instead,
it was hundreds of overlapping vertical strips, all of which faced the
projectors. This provided excellent focus, and equal light intensity to every
patron in every seat without "beaminess" from other screens.
Anyone familiar with projection fundamentals knows about the importance of
the screen. By the way, the finest screens have been made by Stewart and
Hurley for decades.
Hey, it's just like mayonnaise. Hellman's in the East, and Best Food's in
the West... Hurley in the East, and Stewart in the West... OK, that's probably
more Operator stuff than you want to know.
There is much more to say about the digital projection stuff, as well as
how us old guys made bright pictures, but this is all I have to say now.
Again, thanks to all and our Webmaster for allowing me to speak.
May 28 2011 at 12:37:04 Name: Webmaster Topic: Leon Meier of "Shock Theatre"
Comments:
"The Admiral Twin Drive-in will begin its rebuilding effort with a June
groundbreaking ceremony, meaning the historic cinema will likely re-open
in mid-August, according to co-owner Blake Smith.
"Dirt will first be turned at 10:30 a.m. on June 11, a Saturday morning event
that the public is invited to attend."
May 26 2011 at 16:46:43 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Digital and DolfanBob
Comments: I'm sorry that you had a bad experience at THOR. Of
course, a power problem can't be helped. However, I might mention that your
remarks to the "projectionist" fell on deaf ears, because THERE IS NO
PROJECTIONIST!! The studios and theatre owners got rid of us several years
ago, and replaced us with "managers" and popcorn-boys.
So, did you enjoy your day at the theatre?
May 26 2011 at 15:32:17 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Digital... Sorry Comments: Sorry to those with regard to Digital video,
etc. I just spent two hours responding to all of you, but that thing we have
to do to post here wouldn't let me do it. I might try again... but I don't
remember the words.
I hate when we lose a contribution to an internet glitch. My best advice
to is save your text just in case something like this happens. If you can't
get it to work, you can always email your post to me, and I'll get it out
here for you.
May 26 2011 at 12:42:58 Name: DolfanBob Topic: Movies Email: DolfanBob@lycos.com Comments: I went to see THOR its opening weekend at the Cinemark
in B.A. 45 minutes into the film, we had a power outage. 15 minutes later,
they restarted the movie. In the wrong spot. Now back in the day we would
have heard that familiar clicking sound and the audio slowly coming back
to life.
Not so with today's digital projectors. We spent over ten minutes yelling
at the projectionist go back, no not there, forward etc. etc.
The manager came in the theatre letting us know that the process was like
forwarding a DVD. I thought to myself, are you kidding me. Just another example
that newer is not always better.
May 25 2011 at 20:40:20 Name: Lazzaro Topic: Ebert on Digital
Comments:
Good link Jim. I doubt I would have seen the article otherwise. Maybe there
will be a popular groundswell for better standards. Sounds like there ought
to be.
I appreciate your passion over theatre attendance, especially given the cool
things you are doing at the Texas Theatre, but I'm seeing several fine films
a week with Netflix on my creaky old analogue teevee. Beats the 2 hour round-trip
to the nearest movie house (not to mention the gas, ticket price, popcorn
and soda x 2). That's working for me these days but I sure do remember those
big bright screens in Tulsa. And am damned glad I lucked into being around
to see the real thing, professionally presented.
May 25 2011 at 17:42:14 Name: Rick M Topic: Digital Cinema
Comments: Mr. Linder, you are truly a gentleman. You sir are much
kinder with your words than I would be.
Quote: "but the look, feel and art of projection are becoming things of the
past, along with those of us who understood it."
And that is a shame. I enjoy reading your posts about working the projection
booth. Please don't retire from doing that.
May 25 2011 at 15:50:05 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Jim Reid and others Comments: Jim Reid, thank you so much for your forward
from Roger Ebert's well-written thoughts with regard to digital projection.
I don't need to say any more... just read Ebert's article. Thanks also to
others for their similar views.
As I mentioned in an earlier post, things are changing with regard to motion
picture presentation... but the look, feel and art of projection are becoming
things of the past, along with those of us who understood it.
Gee, I would love to speak with Mr. Ebert about such things, but I don't
think he would have the time to chat what an old Tulsa Operator. That's OK...
we seem to be on the same page.
May 24 2011 at 15:38:02 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Digital Cinema, etc.
Comments: It's always great to hear about digital cinema, and
movies in general from those where on TTVM.
I could certainly spend more hours than have already been spent about such
things. Instead, I'll just speak from my mind and heart.
We all must realize that we are now in a time when the technology used to
capture, distribute and view picture and sound is rapidly changing, along
with the definition of quality and what we might know from our past. Indeed,
we must work to develope technologies that allow us to preserve our past,
such as is being done by the Library of Congress,and others.
Our children and grandchildren may never see a motion picture that was produced
by light passing through film, or listen to audio that was not heard through
an MP3 player. That's too bad, but at least the art will be saved in some
way.
As a final thought, the last film that I saw as a patron in a theatre was
"The Little Mermaid" in about 1979. I went there with my little daughter
and her friend. The print was dirty and out-of-focus, the sound was
out-of-balance and the theatre needed cleaning. Too bad.. Maybe things will
get better as the technology continues to improve.
I hope so. Until then, I'll remember the films that I put on the screen.
May 24 2011 at 09:09:00 Name: Jim Reid Topic: Movie Theaters Comments: I have little or no opinion about the current
3D craze. I believe it's another fad that will die down and go away like
it has every other time.
I do have a strong opinion about not attending movie theaters. You are robbing
yourself of great experiences if you only watch movies at home. I don't care
how huge and theater-like your home setup is. It can never give you one thing.
The social aspect of sharing a film with a large, appreciative audience.
Most films were made to be seen in this way, and lose something when they
are not. I can't tell you how many times I have watched a film at home, only
to have it fall flat. Then later, I see it at a film festival with a good
audience and it kills.
I have heard from people about the problems with movie theaters. Talkers,
cell phones, etc. Sometimes, this happens. But it's not worth losing the
entire experience just because of a few rude people. I go to many theaters
every year, and I can count on one hand the times when I've had this happen.
If you've stopped going to movie theaters, give it another chance. Pick a
fun movie, and there are a few coming out this summer. Eat before you go
so you don't have to pay those concession stand prices. Although that is
the main profit for the theaters. The studios get most of the ticket money.
Give it a shot.
May 23 2011 at 18:54:00 Name: Lazzaro Topic: Digital Cinema
Comments: "Name: Rick M
Topic: Digital Cinema
Comments: Mr. Linder I would like to hear your comments on this recent article
about digital projection. It seems many are not getting what they are paying
for."
Wow! I'm interested in hearing Mr. Linder's comments as well. I've not stepped
into a motion picture theatre in 12 or 13 years and it appears maybe that's
for the best.
May 23 2011 at 18:14:22 Name: Rick M Topic: Digital Cinema
Comments: Mr. Linder, I would like to hear your comments on this
recent article about digital projection. It seems many are not getting what
they are paying for.
May 23 2011 at 17:27:58 Name: Lazzaro Topic: Shark Comments: I found this comment:
"There's only three Dwight Twilley Band TV appearances. One seems to survive
only in a copy Dwight has in an obsolete tape format that he hasn't transferred
-- American Bandstand (July 1975, "I'm On Fire" and "Shark in the Dark").
The masters were accidentally bulk erased when an employee of the network
was bulk erasing a game show."
May 23 2011 at 16:04:38 Name: John Morgan Topic: Dwight Twilley Band on American
Bandstand Email: John_73107@yahoo.com Comments: I'm looking for a tape of the Dwight Twilley Band
on American Bandstand back in 1975. They did a song called "Shark". I have
a friend's mom who was associated with the band who wants to see a copy of
this before she dies. Amercian Bandstand wants over $1000 to see it. I can't
afford that. If someone has a copy or know where i can get a copy resonable,
let me know. Thanks... John, Checotah, OK.
May 23 2011 at 15:25:47 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Jon and Mitch Comments: Thanks to Jon and Mitch for your memories of
Tulsa music. I did jazz gigs whenever I could, but also enjoyed doing other
stuff. Actully, I learned a lot by playing with The Don Lindy Orchestra on
those country-club society gigs. He had a great book, and you were in trouble
if you couldn't sight-read!!
Names that come to mind from the 60s and 70s beside those you have mentioned
are Sonny Gray, Susan Gray, Dave Reynolds, John Rigney, Kenny Quinn, Gayle
Williamson, Bill Raffensperger, Jon Dethridge, Bob Summers, and many others
who escape my memory.
By the way, The Don Lindy Orchestra gigs included all the older cool first-call
guys in Local 94.
When I got my first call from Don Lindy to do this band, I was really scared.
After all, it was at the Southern Hills Country Club!... the gig of gigs
in Tulsa at the time.
OK... I'll be quiet.
Again, "Thanks For the Memories".
May 23 2011 at 07:18:04 Name: Mitch Gray Topic: Music Guys Email: North Of You Comments: My prior step-father, Bill Crosby played bass with
Bob Clear
back in the early 70s. They had the house gig at the Copa Hilton Club when
Johnny Bayouth was managing.
The others in the group at that time were Jimmy Markle on trumpet and
Mike Denney on drums. Mike worked at KOTV or
KTUL and later became a camera operator for the Carol Burnett show on CBS.
Jimmie has passed on.
I guess Bob is still at The Green Onion? Bill performs with and is married
to Pam Van Dyke. I haven't seen any of them in years.
May 22 2011 at 19:05:29 Name: Jon Cummins Topic: Right back at you Scott Linder Email: studieman@aol.com Comments: Wow my friend, have we got a lot in common! I got
involved in playing (bass) with my Dad's aged musicians back in early 70s
and became known as a kid who wouldn't get drunk and knew most of the old
tunes, or fast learn. Why haven't we crossed paths?
My mentor was the guy who taught Bunky in his earliest days. That was Bob
Kiser the first guitarist for Leon McAuliffe. He was self-taught but knew
so much about getting the right sound. I spent many Saturday nights until
daybreak with those two since we live in the same neighborhood.
I just ended a 15 year run with Bob Clear on piano, and I think all the greats
are gone now, but hopefully there is some young cats who know the great tunes
and a venue that appreciates that stuff.
Please contact me email or phone book still has me.
May 22 2011 at 14:18:27 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Thanks to Jon Cummins Comments: Jon Cummins, thanks for your diner info and,
most of all, for speaking of Bunky Harper.
I played many gigs with Bunky back in the 70s, along with every musician
in Tulsa. He was a great player, and could do any style. He couldn't read
a note, but I think he knew every tune ever written! Many of us would pick
him up at his home and take him to our various gigs, and to Saied Music to
keep his ax working the way he liked it.
Bunky was a wonderful guy. I learned a lot from him. For some reason, he
always called me "Scooter Scotty", and I would then call him "B------ Bunky".
I can still remember his laugh.
Thanks for the fond memory.
May 21 2011 at 17:50:32 Name: Webmaster Topic: Moody Blues on 6 in the Morning,
5/3 Comments:
May 21 2011 at 15:05:34 Name:
Mike Miller Topic: Jim Hewgley RIP Comments: Sorry to see the passing of former Tulsa Mayor
James M. Hewgley. He was mayor for two terms from 1966 through 1970 during
which time the city was involved with construction of a new city hall and
the Port of Catoosa.
May 20 2011 at 22:12:26 Name: Jon Cummins Topic: Diner on 11th Street Email: studieman@aol.com Comments: About the time of this picture is when I discovered
this great place. My musician friend "Bunky" Harper lived near Lewis on 7th
Street, and walked several times a week there to bring back meals for he
and his wife. That was about 5 blocks each way but just consider that he
and his wife were totally blind.
I want to agree with the previous post that it was a couple that ran it but
I believe it went by the man's name George's who reminded me of a burnt-out
old hippy trying to get real again. His partner I think was an ex-girlfriend
who also was dedicated to make something happen. You could feel the tension
at times! They had maybe 2 choices on the lunch menu pork chops, meat loaf
and stew, all very grandmotherly tasting, but his burgers were to die for.
And had they stayed in business I might have met that fate.
I think they rented, and the owner may have had a better offer they couldn't
match sending them to Bartlesville. George (in question) said his seasoning
salt was 4 components and he was liberal in using it too. Add to that the
high fat ground beef of those days made it so tasty. Without doubt my favorite
burger ALL TIME!
Next I knew it became Route 66 Diner remodeled with black & white checker
board linoleum and pictures in that theme. They added a couple of round tables
out front, but the food never compared to me.
I know this has been rehashed to death here, but where's the best burger
around nowdays? I truly believe beef has become less flavorful with livestock
producers bottom line being yield and profit. I break down and get some ground
lamb and cook it well done and that fills my void.
Anyone remember Bunky Harper a guitar player who played all over town taking
a taxi and lugging his guitar and Fender Twin which is quite a load especially
for his small stature?
May 19 2011 at 20:52:30 Name: Lazzaro Topic: 11th Street Cafe Comments: I also posed this question to an old friend
of mine and this is his response:
"Crap! I remember it well, was the breakfast place of choice when I lived
on 10th St. I think it was Claud's and then changed to Bill and Debbie's,
or something like that. Loved that place!"
I think it was Claud's when I frequented the place (at least that sounds
right to me). Did this place later become the Route 66 Cafe? That's the
impression I'm getting but that must have been well after I left Tulsa.
May 19 2011 at 15:48:50 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Lazzaro's diner photo Comments: I agree that Lazzaro's diner photo may have
been the original Route 66. As I recall, it was close to Skelly Stadium there
on 11th Street, just before you got to Lewis.
I'm remembering this only from my visits to Tulsa after I moved to the Big
Apple in the early 70s, so my memory is blurred by time.
May 19 2011 at 15:11:16 Name: Webmaster Topic: Beatles film tonight Comments:
"British filmmaker David Silver will present "The Everlasting Beatles" at
7 p.m. Thursday at the OSU-Tulsa campus, current home to the Oklahoma History
Center's 'Another Hot Oklahoma Night: A Rock and Roll Exhibit.'
"Silver will highlight the many Oklahomans who played a part in the Beatles'
history.
"Silver joined the speaking project because he's a strong believer in the
proposed Oklahoma Pop Culture Museum, he said."
May 19 2011 at 13:29:30 Name: Lazzaro Topic: Diner
Comments: "Is that Patty Hearst?"
Nope. But I briefly lived a coupla-three blocks from where she was snatched
by the SLA just following the big event. Does that count?
May 19 2011 at 09:11:10 Name: Mitch Gray Topic: Diner Email: North Of You Comments: Is that Patty Hearst?
May 19 2011 at 06:07:49 Name: over in Ranch Acres Topic: Diner photo
Comments: I believe it was the original Route 66 Diner...
May 19 2011 at 03:55:24 Name: Lazzaro Topic: Speaking of hamburgers and joints Comments: Can someone name this place? It was a quonset
hut type affair located on the north side of 11th either between Lewis and
Delaware or Delaware and Harvard (I think). I mostly had breakfasts there
but think I remember a decent burger and a pretty good chicken fried steak.
Name escapes me. I wonder if it's still there? Photo circa 1977.
May 13 2011 at 10:59:20 Name: Webmaster Topic: Previous GroupBlog link
Comments: