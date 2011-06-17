Tulsa TV Memories GroupBlog 328

July 05 2011 at 13:52:21 Name: Scott Linder Topic: The Coppola screening projectors
Comments: Mr. Reid, please enjoy the new 35mm machines in your
booth. By all means, give us the details!!
As to the Coppola screening projectors, they were not DeVrys. I spoke with
Corky for a few moments yesterday. He was on his way to work, but will provide
accurate information ASAP. Sorry for my fading memory.
July 05 2011 at 00:59:00 Name: Jim Reid Topic: Projectors and stuff Comments: That's interesting to hear about Coppola having
a DeVry machine for his screenings. The short time I dabbled in 35mm that
was the machine I had. When I realized how heavy the film was and how much
room it would take up I went back to 16mm.
One other thing, this last weekend they installed 35mm projectors in the
Texas Theatre so my Marc 300 Pageants are not the only film in the room anymore.
The head projectionist has told me he'd show me how to run them. I can hardly
wait.
July 04 2011 at 13:42:32 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Corky, "Rumble Fish",etc. Comments: Lazzaro, thank you for your kind remarks and
the "Rumble Fish" credit info for Corky Coble. "Projectionist" was always
used on credits so that patrons and others would understand the work. Please
know that it's perfectly OK.
As spoken previously, we all used the term "Operator" because we were known
by the IATSE as "Motion Picture Machine Operators"...see? It's a Union thing
from the past.
As far as I know, Corky knows more about the skill and art of motion picture
projection than anyone I have ever known. He's nearing the age of 70 now,
but he's sharp as a tack and his memories and knowledge is stunning.
The Tulsa Historical Society, or someone, should do a video intervew with
him to document his work in Tulsa, and elsewhere before all of us old guys
go to that "Big Booth in the Sky". Plus, he might actually allow them to
see "The Corky House" which is a motion picture museum, in itself.
Corky has never owned a computer, and has spoken on the same telephone number
with an answering machine for many decades. Let me know, if anyone would
care to contact him. Only serious persons need respond!!!
July 04 2011 at 07:32:50 Name: Lazzaro Topic: Corky
Comments: Sure enough, credited with the 'P' word:
I'd certainly be interested in hearing Mr. Coble's recollections. I wonder
about the mood in the room during the dailies.
July 03 2011 at 13:54:58 Name: Scott Linder Topic: "Rumble Fish" screenings Comments: Lazzaro, and others: It's fascinating to hear
of various "Rumble Fish" locations again after all these years, including
the diner etc.
I know that you are all weary of hearing from me, but I thought I would mention
that Tulsa Operator Corky Coble was chosen by Coppola to screen all the dailies,
which was done in one of the small downstairs theatres at the Performing
Arts Center.
Apparently, Coppola's projector was damaged during shipping to Tulsa and
Corky provided the needed repairs, after which Coppola hired him to be available
at every hour of the day for screenings. I think the machine was a DeVry
Portable with a Mazda lamp, but you guys do care about that stuff.
Yes, I believe that Corky got a screen credit for his work. I speak with
Corky from time to time, and he is a wealth of information. I'll ask him
about the locations, etc. if anyone cares about someone who was actually
there.
July 01 2011 at 12:22:16 Name: Lazzaro Topic: Bell Rooms? Comments:
Jon: "I first went to see for myself if indeed this was a cafe/cathouse as
urban legend was in 1974. My testosterone influenced opinions may have swayed
the truth, but my uncle Enrico Mattioni who some may remember from Cadillac
dealers bought this property and another adjoined east of it, learned it
had a past in seedy operations of several kinds. The movie "Rumble Fish"
leased this property and portrayed it as a Whorehouse to my memory."
Hmmmm...I don't know about that. This would be exactly the type of story
my ears would have been tuned-in for during that time (a la
Rideshy and May Rooms) but I never heard a hint
of scandal about the place. Just a nice little cafe. But you never know.
Interesting story.
I need to watch Rumble Fish again, but if you are thinking of the scene with
SE Hinton on the stairs - that was shot along the block at Greenwood and
Archer. I used to prowl that derelict area with a camera before Coppola rolled
into town and I made it a point to go down there during the filming to see
the spectacle of those ghost buildings look alive again. I hear there are
real, honest-to-God businesses back there now, which is pretty cool. They
were sure bulldozer-bait when I hung out there.
July 01 2011 at 10:31:49 Name: Jon Cummins Topic: Bell Cafe no relation to Zingo Email: studieman@aol.com Comments: My father in-law worked with "daddy" Bell at the
post office probably in the early 50s when many coworkers were invited to
bring their families to a wiener roast and let the kids ride his mini-train
he had built in his backyard. I read about him being influenced by Crystal
City and seeing their crowds and success gave him the drive to pursue this
type of business. Crystal City built an enormous
roller coaster by the name of Zingo predating Bell's. My wife kept in
touch with Mrs. Bell and she was very nice.
July 01 2011 at 10:18:59 Name: Jon Cummins Topic: Bell Cafe Email: studieman@aol.com Comments: I first went to see for myself if indeed this was
a cafe/cathouse as urban legend was in 1974. My testosterone influenced opinions
may have swayed the truth, but my uncle Enrico Mattioni who some may remember
from Cadillac dealers bought this property and another adjoined east of it,
learned it had a past in seedy operations of several kinds. The movie "Rumble
Fish" leased this property and portrayed it as a Whorehouse to my memory.
July 01 2011 at 09:29:26 Name: Don Bowers Topic: Bill Bowers passed away June 28,
2011 Email: dhurst4221@aol.com Comments: Bill Bowers, who is referenced within several pages
of your blog, passed away on June 28, 2011. He is survived by 3 sons and
1 daughter.
Bill was instrumental in the early days of Tulsa television newsreporting
for KAKC...one of the links
briefcase/KAKC_Airplane_and_Staff.jpg
Sadly this closes one of the historic chapters in Tulsa, Okla, media.
I'm sorry to hear that, Don. Our condolences to you and the family.
Bill sent that photo with IDs and another spectacular aerial shot in
GB 81, ten years ago.
June 30 2011 at 23:35:29 Name:
Gary Chew Topic: Brubeck's Back In Town Email: Northeast of Eden Comments:
Mr. Cummins, Take Five, man. I kid thee. But I AM wondering if Bell's Cafe
was any relation to Bell Park or, maybe, Zingo. If Bell's Cafe was on 3rd
Street, then I drove by it everyday on my way to 3rd & Frankfort, but
didn't know it. PS The little cafe that faced west, behind the old KOTV newsroom
and paintshop...has it been discussed? I used to eat breakfast there after
Captain Kangaroo came on after me in the early bright. Probably has, since
our Web Maestro is keen in his research.
June 30 2011 at 22:33:21 Name: Lazzaro Topic: Mystery revealed
Comments: Yes, this was the magnificent, yet unassuming, Bell
Cafe at 814 East 3rd Street. The photo was taken in '76 or '77 - but even
back then it was apparent you were stepping into a time machine when you
walked up the sidewalk off 3rd and entered those double doors. The huge banks
of windows running the length of the front were generally the only light
needed when I dined there. I don't personally recall, but a friend tells
me the upper half of the windows could open to take advantage of fair winds
- just as windows should do. Water coolers rumbling quietly in the heat of
summer, the place was painted floor to ceiling (again, if my memory is correct)
in that 'institutional green' that all of us of a certain age recognize in
our bones. Antique refrigerators and coke machines in the main dining area
- not as kitsch or for the 'cute' factor - they were simply operating
kitchen/cafe equipment. Some pre-production someone missed the boat when
Bell's wasn't chosen for a location in 'Paper Moon'. It was wonderful.
I knew the Bell Cafe because I lived nearby and once found, frequented the
place. I remember breakfasts and lunches but don't recall being there for
dinners. Maybe it was a daytime operation only. I wonder what the history
of the place was and what became of it. It was certainly unique in my Tulsa
cafe experience and there must be a story there. In the photo, Miss Bell
is standing at the back of the shot to the left opposite of the man sitting
at the counter. The waitress taking an order in the right foreground (from
Dave Brubeck, Mr. Chew?) looks a little like the gum-snapping 'Flo' of whatever
television series that was but was in fact a very nice young lady who did
her job extremely well and tolerated, with grace, having a camera pointed
at her during busy lunches. I wish I could claim the same. Not the young
lady part.
I'd be very interested in hearing more about the Bell Cafe than I can dredge
up from my somewhat challenged 70s memories. Anyone?
June 30 2011 at 20:43:11 Name: Jon Cummins Topic: Mystery diner Email: studieman@aol.com Comments: How about this being the "Bell Cafe" on 3rd Street?
The entry way and windows on the right don't resemble Coney Island's with
the recessed entry door (I stood inline enough to remember drooling at the
window and hoping they would still have some for me) As for Brubeck, that
doesn't look like him to me! Depending on what year this was shot DB had
dark hair with a normal cut and black "horned rim" glasses until mid til
late 60s when he grew his hair longer (more youthful) and more trendy clothing.
Ding, ding, we have a winner! (along with Rex Brown on the Facebook posting
of this item; in fact, he was first on the draw.) See the address and location
of the Bell Café in this
Google
Map of 1957 Tulsa eateries. Zoom in for better detail.
In 2007, Michael Bates of
BatesLine.com
created a KML file with info from the 1957 Polk's City Directory. It is inserted
into the URL linked above to show Tulsa's 1957 restaurant locations (indicated
by knife-and-fork icons) superimposed onto a present-day map/satellite
photo.
June 30 2011 at 18:30:32 Name: Gary Chew Topic: Mystery Downtown Diner Email: Northeast of Eden Comments: I haven't the foggiest notion what/where the place
was... but, looks like to me that the guy sitting at the table, just to the
left of the standing waitress with the glasses, has to be Dave Brubeck. Maybe
he was in town for a gig.
June 30 2011 at 15:07:09 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Lazzaro's diner Comments: Lazzaro, was this that little place on the
ground floor of the Philtower or Rialto Building? I have vague memories of
going there with my Mom after a visit to the dentist on our way home. My
mom didn't drive, so I seem to remember riding in a taxi, which stopped by
Kress's to pick-up some five-and-dime stuff.
Hey, that was almost 50 years ago, but the photo seemed to strike a chord,
somehow.
June 30 2011 at 05:48:03 Name: Lazzaro (via email) Topic: Downtown Tulsa mystery diner Comments: With a tip of the hat and apologies to Tulsa
Historical Society for stealing the idea: Where am I?
Next to the steamed-up
Coney
Island of downtown Tulsa in the mid-60s, this was probably my favorite
Tulsa eatery.
June 28 2011 at 14:56:15 Name: Stan Topic: Rojo in Hi Fi Email: stanatkrvt.com Comments: Anyone have a copy of this bit? Too good not to
save.
Drunken Swedish pianist "Bjorn Toulouse" performs Rojo Jorge's "You're
My Date in Panama" on Mazeppa Vol. 3.
June 27 2011 at 18:24:50 Name:
Gary Chew Topic: Making It to Lawzee Time Email: Northeast of Eden Comments: I went to a blues bar in Sacramento today, and did
a free gig as an extra in the bar for a scene being shot by an indie film
company. I was in some of the shots, reacting to a argument being acted at
the bar. Don’t know if I’ll make it past the cutting room floor,
but I’'m stoked just the same. Gailard Sartain has always been my
inspiration since, instead of sitting at a bar, like me, he appeared (under
the talented hand of the late, great Robert Altman) perched on a stool in
"Nashville" being hisself.
June 27 2011 at 08:19:26 Name: DolfanBob Topic: KAKC Email: DolfanBob@lycos.com Comments: Man oh man did I ever miss one great evening of
Tulsa radio history. Thanks so much for the pictures you have posted. All
the DJs look great.
I would have liked to have met Sherman Oaks and talked with Scooter B. I
listened to him for many years and I even have a old cassette tape of me
calling into his show and talking with him.
Did anyone bring up Captain Fantastic ? He was another popular DJ we all
listened to.
June 25 2011 at 15:35:34 Name: Tulsa Gal Topic: Re: A note to Tulsa Gal Email: tulsahistory@aol.com Comments: Thank you Scott, for those kind words. I know that
website IS a little complicated to maneuver around on for some, but I'm working
within these 'boundaries' that Google (web host) creates for bloggers. It
is frustrating for me, too, not having control of some things. Oh well, you
work with what they give ya.
Regarding any contributions you'd like to share, just send 'em to my email
address tulsahistory@aol.com and I would be most appreciative.
Thanks again.
Nancy
June 25 2011 at 14:09:00 Name: Scott Linder Topic: A note to Tulsa Gal Comments: Tulsa Gal, I really enjoy your nice, if a bit
complex, website. Actually, I've often thought of contributing a few things,
but I don't know how to do it. Old guys like me aren't very smart.
Meanwhile, I do love what you do.
June 24 2011 at 21:33:41 Name: Tulsa Gal Topic: KAKC Exhibit Comments: Doh! My batteries went dead too right before
the DJ's started their "show". Those pics of them were taken by a friend
on her cell phone. Darn I wish I'd been able to finally meet you.
Nancy
June 24 2011 at 19:57:12 Name: Tulsa Gal Topic: KAKC- more photos Email: tulsahistory@aol.com Comments: Here is a blog post
with more photos and a sound bite from Mike "Morning Mouth" McCarthy
last night. What fun it was to listen to these guys!
Nancy
Thanks! You got a lot of the photos I intended to get when my batteries
went dead. Sorry I didn't get to meet you there; I was the tall guy in the
red shirt.
June 23 2011 at 23:01:59 Name: Greg Topic: KAKC Exhibit at THS Comments: I attended the opening tonight of the new KAKC
exhibit at the Tulsa Historical Society. It was great! Lots of photos, old
record surveys & other rare memorabilia.
Plus, at tonight's opening, we got to hear from & meet such KAKC icons
as Dick Schmitz, Scooter Segraves, Harry Wilson, Clayton Vaughn, Mike McCarthy
and Steve Suttle.
The exhibit will be open until June 2012, so I encourage everyone, especially
those who grew up here listening to the Big 97, to go check it out!
June 22 2011 at 15:40:52 Name: Tulsa Gal Topic: KAKC Exhibit Opening Email: tulsahistory@aol.com Comments: KAKC is back! Tulsa Historical Society's newest
exhibit "The Big 97: Tulsa's KAKC Radio" opens June 23 at 4:30 pm.
The opening will include a special panel of KAKC personalities sharing their
memories of working at the station and answering questions from the audience.
You will also have the opportunity to chat with special KAKC guests including:
Scooter Segraves, Dick Schmitz, Clayton Vaughn, Mike McCarthy and Harry Wilson.
Admission: Adults $5 - Seniors $3 - Members FREE
Please RSVP to ths@tulsahistory.org
June 21 2011 at 15:58:02 Name: Scott Linder Topic: The Twin, West, etc. Comments: Lazzaro, thank you so much for your kind and
personal thoughts with regard to the Admiral Twin West footage that I viewed.
As you memtioned, I'm sure that the young man in the booth was doing his
very best to put a good picture on the screen under very difficult conditions.
I truly appreciate your thoughts, and trust that my comments were not meant
to offend. It was just a look at a booth from years past.
Yes, all of us Operators always did what we could to keep our booths and
equipment clean and professional. After all, they were our workplaces and,
as we know, dirt is the enemy of film. The booth at the Brook was swept and
mopped twice a day. That's how we ran the same print of of your dreaded film
for 26 months!!.
In any case, it is quite true that "We Can't Go home Again". I worked as
an Operator in another time with different rules, audiences and picture
preferences.
Me, and others like me, will all be gone soon. I truly appreciate you, and
many others here on TTVM who have shown interest in what we did in many Tulsa
theatres for years. Thank you.
Meanwhile, I trust that all those who view films at the new Admiral Twin
will see them shown with the interest and care that we remember back in the
"old days".
June 20 2011 at 18:40:06 Name: Lazzaro Topic: A Twin, West
Comments: "You can't go home again"
When I said 'challenging conditions' earlier I was thinking of the long run
of a single print of that dratted film 'The Sound of Music' while looking
at what seemed, to my uneducated eye, a booth that would be very hard to
keep clean. One door between a dusty parking lot of sorts and the projectors.
I'll bet the cardboard and duct tape stuck in your craw. Understandably.
In defense of the young man running the booth - he did say, in his brief
appearance in the clip, that if you kept things clean the old machines keep
running. That's the spirit. I suspect he had the film bug and was running
the best projected image he knew how to run.
I had little notion of what was going on up there in the booth until I read
your posts here Scott. It is a continuing education.
June 20 2011 at 15:02:20 Name: Gary Chew Topic: Bright Spot Q & A Comments: Thanks for the headzup on the KAKCy press
conference redux. I'm stoked. I'm chartering a private jet to get me back
there in time for the bash so I can ask some impertinent questions of the
luminaries who'll be in attendance. I already know the answers to most of
the queries, but want to ask them in public. Sounds like it'll be a ball.
June 20 2011 at 12:40:29 Name: P. Casey Morgan Topic: KAKC exhibit Email: p.casey.morgan at
gmail.com Comments: Wanted to make sure everyone knew about the upcoming
KAKC exhibit at the Tulsa Historical Society.
The opening reception is this Thursday and includes a Q & A with Scooter
B., Dick Schmitz, Clayton Vaughn, Mike McCarthy and Harry Wilson.
June 19 2011 at 15:52:18 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Re: Admiral booth footage Comments: Lazzaro, I just got a chance to view the Admiral
Twin booth footage, shot on the west side. The deplorable condition of the
machines in the booth brought tears to my eyes. This just goes to show you
what happened when Operators were replaced with "popcorn boys" in the booths.
Even as the facility was showing its age back in the 60s, we all did what
we could to put a good picture on those old screens, until we were replaced
with amateurs.
I can only hope that the new Admiral Twin will take advantage of all the
new technology, as well as all that we learned from the past.
June 19 2011 at 12:51:28 Name:
Jim Ruddle Topic: Silents, please
Comments: Back in the Darker Ages, the early 1940s, administrators
at Bartlesville High School came up with an idea that would occupy students
during lunch hour. Most kids brought their lunches in those days--although
a hamburger joint across the street boomed with such additional delicacies
as ground pork sandwiches, known as "pigs, and ice-cream push-ups--so what
could be done to keep them out of trouble?
Silent Comedies!
Harold Lloyd, Will Rogers, Charlie Chase, Keaton, et al. It was free and
it worked.
June 17 2011 at 21:58:35 Name: Webmaster Topic: More about Moby Anderson Comments:
June 17 2011 at 21:53:36 Name: Jim Reid Topic: Silent Comedy in Broken Arrow
Comments: Thanks for the plug and it was great finally getting
to meet you. It was a fun night and a great crowd. Hopefully I'll be back
up and do more shows.
Great to meet you, too, Jim. Your halogen lamp-powered projectors threw
a bright image up there. Loved the big sound of the old organ, too.
The movies were "Pass The Gravy", "The Sun Down Limited" and "Fluttering
Hearts". The latter included Oliver Hardy before he had teamed up with Stan
Laurel. "Sun Down" featured an early "Little Rascals/OurGang", and "Gravy"
revolved around a prize rooster. Evidently roosters were considered inherently
hilarious in the 20s; see this Larry Semon silent comedy I posted back in
GroupBlog 289.
June 16 2011 at 23:15:26 Name: Webmaster Topic: Silent Comedy in B.A. tonight Comments:
TTM contributor Jim Reid will be doing a show with the Tulsa Theater Organ
Society at 7 pm on Friday, June 17 at the Broken Arrow campus of the Tulsa
Technology Center at 129th E. Ave (Olive) and 111th St. He'll be running
his 16mm prints of what he considers the funniest silent shorts, accompanied
by organists playing a vintage 1920s theater organ. More detail from Jim
in GroupBlog 327. Hope to see you there.
June 15 2011 at 14:19:39 Name: DolfanBob Topic: Man vs Food Email: DolfanBob@lycos.com Comments: Tulsa's episode of Man vs Food airs tonight at 8
p.m. on the Travel Channel.
Thanks, Bob. That's Cox Channel 59.
June 13 2011 at 11:36:20 Name: Lazzaro Topic: Calculating the odds Comments: Heh...
June 13 2011 at 09:40:55 Name: Mitch Gray Topic: Twin In Cheek Stuff Email: North Of You Comments: Past president of that club or perhaps she is the
older elusive frizzy haired girl?
June 13 2011 at 08:08:48 Name: Lazzaro Topic: Steamed windows Email: Comments: Alumna of a certain exclusive Osage Apartments club
perhaps?
June 13 2011 at 07:06:19 Name: Mitch Gray Topic: Twin Footage Email: North Of You Comments: Seventy boyfriends?
At the end of the Jack Frank video linked just below, the interviewee
estimated 70 Admiral Twin boyfriends over her 35 year period of attendance.
But in her next sentence, she hazarded a guess of 5-10 boyfriends/year, which
works out to 175-350 total BFs.
June 12 2011 at 15:56:09 Name: Scott Linder Topic: "Focus" from Lazzaro Comments: Lazzaro, thank you for your info. I'll try
to find the booth footage on TTM that you
speak of.
As a general note, working in the booths at the Admiral Twin back in the
60s was actually quite pleasant on both screens, at least on the East side
where I worked. I loved the machines and lamps, and it was always fun when
a dad or mom asked if they or their kids could visit the booth.
I always gave the kids a scrap of film from a deleted trailer to take home,
and they loved watching the reels go around! This was all a part of working
in the booth, back in the old days.
June 12 2011 at 15:24:34 Name: Lazzaro Topic: Hey! Focus!!! Comments: Let's hope the opening extravaganza press coverage
includes a tour of the booths.
Speaking of which... did you ever take a look of that footage of the film
operator in one of the Twin booths, Scott? I think it was posted about the
time of the big burn. You might enjoy seeing the equipment again and film
running on reels despite the challenging conditions of the Admiral Twin booths.
But I suppose you know all about the challenging conditions of the old Admiral
Twin booths. East anyway.
June 12 2011 at 14:56:20 Name: Scott Linder Topic: The Admiral Twin Comments: As spoken during previous posts, I am so pleased
that the Admiral Twin will live again. I wish I could have been there with
Lazzaro and others to turn a spade of dirt. Plus, it would have been a great
time to meet some TTVM folks who have been good enough to chat with me over
the years.
I would really like to see the technical innovations that will be a part
of the new theatre, as well as the motion picture choices that will be screened
during the opening.
In any case, I hope that it will be a grand event that includes a few glimpses
from the past, as well as those things which will mark the beginning of the
Admiral Twin for future generations.
But, I'll still remember my favorite machines in the booth on the East side...
sweet.
June 12 2011 at 10:04:16 Name: David Batterson Topic: Admiral Twin's Triumphal Return Email: Use Morse Code Comments: Gary, maybe second on the bill could be "The Buddy
Holly Story" or The All New Adventures of Laurel & Hardy in "For Love
or Mummy," both of them Mazeppa films.
June 12 2011 at 07:41:33 Name: Webmaster Topic: Six years old in Tulsa, 1959 Comments:
I used a copy of this Dick and Jane
workbook at McKinley Elementary School in 1959.
June 11 2011 at 16:01:11 Name: Gary Chew Topic: Twin's Triumphal Return Comments: Very cool photos here to underscore the Admiral
Twin's triumphal return. For the grand re-opening, how 'bout a double feature:
a new flick and, as a second (as they say, co-hit): "The Outsiders."
Going in and coming out: a redux with legs.
June 11 2011 at 15:32:06 Name: Lazzaro Topic: shovel-ready Comments: Thanks for the photos Mike.
I was wondering how it went. Wish I could have been there. Did anyone actually
sink a spade in Twin dirt? Hope so.
June 11 2011 at 12:43:07 Name: Webmaster Topic: Photos from the Twin Groundbreaking
today Comments: