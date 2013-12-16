Tulsa TV Memories GroupBlog 341

July 31 2014 at 23:59:59 Name: Webmaster Topic: GroupBlog service down Comments:
The company that hosts the Current GroupBlog, Pathfinder, may have terminated
the service. Not sure yet. I have archived the Google cached copy of the
most recent GB 341 (this one), so nothing was lost. For the time being, the
TTM Facebook site can stand in for it (click the Facebook icon on the main
page).
Similarly, the company that hosted the TTM search engine, PicoSearch, went
out of business recently, too. It was easily replaced by a custom Google
search.
The webs, they are a-changin'.
100 July 20 2014 at 09:26:31 Name: Mitch Gray Topic: McClure Email: North Of You Comments:
As a youth, around 1965-66, I too found myself knee deep stomping around
Mill creek in McClure park, and taking an occasional stroll atop the Rose
Bowl long before the corners were fenced off.
Much later in life, as a teen, my mother sentenced me to attend Pink Barn
for a brief period in a vain attempt to improve my social standing. I had
more fun in the creek.
99 July 19 2014 at 13:49:51 Name: Lazzaro Topic: Tulsa Barns Email: Comments: .
I prowled McClure Park as a kid but don't remember the Pink Barn. Must have
been too focused on the creek. I do remember Dutch's Party Barn in the early
70's, however. As much as the Romilar allows.
98 July 08 2014 at 04:18:58 Name: Brian Turner Topic: Pink Barn & Dance Party Email: bturner008@tx.rr.com Comments: My older brother was a regular on Dance Party and
a student of the Pink Barn. A few years ago, there was an article in the
Dallas Morning News about Miss Jean who had relocated in this area. I spent
a lot of time at the Pink Barn as a kid but not as a student but waiting
to pick my brother up. The two things that always comes to mind is the little
pink house cut into the woods just south of McClure Park and the Pepsi vending
machine that was inside. I can still taste the over-sweet soda and remember
the marvel of watching the cup drop and the mix of water and syrup in the
machine. Boy, things seems so beautifully simple back then.
97 July 07 2014 at 08:27:54 Name: Jim Ruddle Topic: Stuff Email: Comments: Recently in Tulsa for brother's funeral so didn't
have time to look up radio/TV types who are still around. Sorry.
Was in Chicago a couple of weeks ago for the Printers Row Lit Fest where
my novel, "My Name is Luke," was presented. Was able to gather most of family
for a dinner, but didn't see many old friends because of book demands.
I must say, the TV news I saw in Tulsa is easily of a quality superior to
much of what's presented locally in New York City.
96 July 05 2014 at 09:14:20 Name: john Topic: gizzy blinker Email:
yrhmblhstatthedoghousemaildotcom Comments: Simply check this site - look on the Mazeppa pages
and your query will be answered!
95 July 03 2014 at 20:54:01 Name: John K. Young Topic: Gizzer Binky (sp) Email: johnk662561@yahoo.com Comments: Does anyone happen to have a picture of a "7-up
Gizzer Binky"? I was telling a friend about this and can't make them understand
what it was. I thought maybe a pic would help. :)
94 June 22 2014 at 22:22:14 Name: Scotty Comstock Topic: Ed Dumit Email:
Scottycomstockatyahoo.com Comments:
Thank you Edward
1962 - 1966
Time of my life.
Courtesy of Scotty Comstock
93 June 22 2014 at 22:14:37 Name: Mike Bruchas Topic: Leon Meier Email: Comments: Aka "Lon" per the late Buddy Allison.
Leon was unflappable and had the best heart.
Even when we were shooting some stupid video of a 3rd and Frankfort exterior
shot and Bill Southard or someone decided that we had to drag a studio rolling
ladder to shoot a pov shot with.
I dropped part of the ladder on Leon's hand. He didn't kill me or curse but
had to have it taped up for a few days.
"Things happen.." - as he said.
He was a hoot with Buddy on headset when we were shooting the Donnell Green
cooking inserts.
He was a calming voice when the many KOTV Noon newscasts "went South".
He brought in his wonderous veggies to share, too.
God bless Leon - one of the nicest folks to have ever worked at KOTV...
92 June 22 2014 at 22:04:34 Name: Mike Bruchas Topic: Ed Dumit passes at 86 on Friday... Email: funsky1@yahoo.com Comments: Matt Bunyan just called to tell me.
I last saw "Uncle Ed" 3 years ago at his house.
He was perkin' anew after his heart issues.
Wow.
I thought that he would pass his late Dad's record and make it to 100.
He WAS the TU radio/TV department for so many of us...
His passing leaves a lot of space in my heart...
91 June 22 2014 at 12:29:49 Name: Jim Ruddle Topic: Ed Dumit Email: Comments: This is rather shocking. I had been in Tulsa just
last week to attend my brother's funeral. To my surprise, following the service
at the First Presbyterian Church, a tiny, familiar figure showed up at the
reception: It was Ed. I hadn't seen him for decades, although he and my brother
were classmates and I had known him almost as well.
His parents ran an oriental rug business and Ed escaped that world into that
of broadcasting.
A sidebar: When the descendants of the Dalton Brothers gang wished to preserve
their copyright on a script about the brothers, they shot a film in Tulsa.
It was a bow-wow. I was the youngest Dalton and there was a scene shot in
the KOTV studios--virtually in the dark so that everything was in limbo--and
the scene required a Chinese gambling-house owner. Eddie was picked to be
the aforesaid Chinese. Nobody ever saw the film, I believe.
Anyway, Ed Dumit had an important role in Tulsa broadcasting, particularly
in educating many who entered the business. A very nice fellow.
90 June 22 2014 at 08:38:38 Name: Mike Miller Topic: Ed Dumit Email: Comments: Gary, I'm very saddened to learn of the passing
of Ed Dumit. I was justing thinking about TU, KWGS and, of course, Ed's classes.
So many students went on to have careers in radio/TV. We learned a lot; Ed
was a wealth of information about the business and classical music.
Ironically, I first met Ed when he was working at KFMJ as one of the "Willy
the Hillbilly" deejays (along with Jay Jones.) I was about 12, and it was
my first visit to a radio station. My childhood friend, Nathan Wilcox's father
worked there as chief engineer. I fell in love with radio right then.
It is sad to see so many old friends and former colleagues pass away.
Ed, thanks for all your help and instruction.
89 June 22 2014 at 01:35:38 Name: Gary Chew Topic: Edward and Leon Email: just northeast of The Bay
Area Comments: OMG ... two b'cast buds of mine have passed. My
FB page is filled with stuff about Edward Dumit, and the picture he took
of me at llth and Harvard ... and that I took of him at the same address.
RIP Edward, you pro, you. And another great one, too. Leon at Channel Six.
What a really lovely, pleasant guy he was to work with. Mike Miller nails
it about Leon's positive demeanor. He also liked to make jokes about his
libido. ;) We ALWAYS laughed. He and Buddy at KOTV, now gone on. Thanks to
Miller's headzup on this.
88 June 21 2014 at 20:10:02 Name: Elven Lindblad Topic: Ed Dumit Email: Comments: Didn't know if anyone had heard but Tulsa media
has lost a giant of a man with yesterday's passing of Ed Dumit. The KWGS
website said services are pending and also had a story about his contributions
and achievements. http://kwgs.org/post/edward-dumit-voice-kwgskwtu-dies
I attended TU during the early 1970s and worked on a KWGS staff that included
the late Bill Teegins, Larry Burnett and Richard Dowdell, among others. One
of the highlights for me was to listen to and learn from Mr. Dumit about
correct pronunciations and his insights into music, radio and television.
Those of who studied under Mr. Dumit and learned from him are much richer
for the experience. Bob Hope's theme song of "Thanks for the Memories" was
never truer when thinking about Ed Dumit.
87 June 19 2014 at 16:22:07 Name: Mike Miller Topic: Leon Meier Email: Comments: Sad news. Leon was on the floor crew when I worked
at KOTV in the mid-1960s. That group was a cut above, always doing more than
expected, making anchors and other on-air people look better.
From today's World:
Meier, Leon, 82, retired KOTV cameraman and production assistant, died Tuesday.
Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Ninde Brookside
Funeral Home.
86 June 19 2014 at 04:59:13 Name: Wesley Topic: Email: okc_rn@yahoo.com Comments: I have to agree with Jim Ruddle's post back in May.
New postings and items seem to have withered to a rare trickle at best. You
check back and nothing new of import. .
Mike, how are the site's hit numbers doing over time? I really love the page
and all its history, but not much new going on. . . I've got some more drive
in ads (the last ones before they closed) and can have those to you in a
few days. .
Anything else the dedicated readers can do to help improve traffic at the
site?
85 June 14 2014 at 23:01:23 Name: Frank Morrow Topic: KRMG Email: Comments: Regarding the comments on KRMG being a "mess" and
being unloaded at a bargain price, how and when did this deterioration start,
and how did it get that way? When I left KRMG in mid-1957, the station was
in a head-to-head race with KAKC for the top spot in the market.
84 June 08 2014 at 16:35:24 Name: Gordon Wolfe Topic: Comment only Email: seldomseenkid78 at hotmail
dot com Comments: The comment by Batterson on TV typos made me laugh
out loud. Just now rediscovered this cool web site. I agree on today's news
people, not too strong in the language arts.
When I get to T-Town(not as often as I would like) I always go to either
Coney-Islander or Ike's. My wife used to work at Cotton's Drive In on Admiral
in the 60's. She told me some cool stories about growing up there in Tulsa.
I'm from Stilwell myself. I will visit this site more over. Stay Cool
everyone.
83 June 03 2014 at 16:55:25 Name: Lazzaro Topic: Lance Gray Email: Comments: .
Condolences
82 June 03 2014 at 08:40:00 Name: Mitch Gray Topic: Lance Gray Email: North Of You Comments:
Just a note for you 1970's era East Central Alums,
My brother Lance Gray, a rare poster here on TTM, lost
his two and a half year battle with cancer Sunday June 1st.
For those of you who new him, you were fortunate. For those who didn't, he
probably touched your life without your knowing of it. He was that kind of
guy.
Rest In Peace Brother
81 May 30 2014 at 09:25:02 Name: Mary Gardner Topic: RiverParks Floating Stage Email: magardner1225 at aol dot
com Comments: Interested in hearing folks memories of events/concerts
at the RiverWest floating stage, as the City is auctioning it off this
weekend....
80 May 24 2014 at 20:55:59 Name: Ben Weiss Topic: Ken Greenwood - KRMG Email: Comments: There is a wonderful website which features "The
Voices of Oklahoma" Audio interviews with some Oklahoma legends. Particularly
loved the great tribute to Tulsa's Ken Greenwood. He talks about buying KRMG
(a mess the owners wanted to unload and did for $500k), turning around KRMG
(including how he recruited his first hire, Johnny Martin), starting the
Great Raft Race and more. John Erling does a spectacular job as interviewer.
Betty Boyd, Queen of Tulsa TV, is another gem on this site. Enjoy!
http://www.voicesofoklahoma.com/ken_greenwood.html
79 May 23 2014 at 10:03:36 Name: Mike Miller Topic: Blacks on TV Email: Comments: I co-anchored weekends at Ch-8 with Margaret Radford
in the 70s. I can' remember exactly when, but Margaret who later moved to
San Diego TV News, was one of the first Blacks that I can recall.
78 May 23 2014 at 08:52:33 Name: Jim Ruddle Topic: Email: Comments: I can't recall any local female announcers on radio
during the war. Of course, there was no TV during WW Two, although there
were a couple of women photographers who did combat stuff.
Locally, I don't recall a single female voice on radio. When TV finally made
the scene, things opened up for women, The conventional wisdom had been that
only male voices were able to sell on the radio, and with visual presentations
on television people learned that it was easier to look at Betty Boyd than
Hugh Finnerty.
There was one woman who, in my humble estimation, should have been a TV star
and that was Ann Fountain, whose brother, Bill Fountain, was a major commercial
freelancer in Chicago. I think she worked in the offices at KOME, but that's
all I know about her broadcast connection. She was simply gorgeous.
77 May 22 2014 at 21:08:44 Name: Frank Morrow Topic: Black announcers Email: Comments: I was in Austin in 1973 when the first Black TV
sportscaster was hired. It was in sports because Blacks weren't considered
qualified to do regular news casting; but probably it was because it was
thought that the audience would not accept a black man doing regular news.
The station was KLRN, one of the most prestigious public stations in the
South.
It was a huge decision, so big in fact that the station manager had to get
approval of the Board of Regents before he could hire the man.
When did Tulsa stations begin to hire black faces for on-camera duties?
76 May 22 2014 at 15:18:32 Name: Mike Miller Topic: Female WWII announcers Email: Comments: Frank, the only one I can think of was Tokyo Rose.
Seriously, I do know the first female to co-anchor the evening news on TV
in Tulsa was Susan Silver. I was news director at KTUL-TV at the time and
she and Bob Hower shared the six and ten sometime around 1971/72. I don't
know why it didn't happen earlier. There were few if any on local radio when
I got into the business in 1959.
There were female TV newscasters earlier on the morning and noon programs
in Tulsa. And, of course, all those cooking shows.
75 May 20 2014 at 22:46:32 Name: Frank Morrow Topic: women announcers Email: Comments: Were there any women announcers in Tulsa during
the war? In Atlanta, where I lived, there was only one. I think she was on
WSB, the biggest station in the city.
When I was working in stations after the war in the '50s, the only females
on the air were those doing "women's" shows. When did they start doing regular
announcing and newscasting in Tulsa?
I don't remember any on the radio networks. There was only one woman doing
foreign news reporting before the war.
74 May 20 2014 at 22:39:41 Name: Frank Morrow Topic: caterpiggles Email: Comments: When I lived in Morocco, there were lots of caterpillars
that would cross the highways, particularly between Rabat and Marrakesh.
People left them alone because they were said to be deadly if bothered.
73 May 20 2014 at 16:21:28 Name: Mitch Gray Topic: Froggies Email: North Of You Comments:
Well, I guess this explains why I haven't seen many frogs over the last few
years. The cats eat them.
So what's eating the turtles? They seem to be scarce also.
Great country. The smallest scratch resulted in staph infection. They ate
cipro like Tums.
But it's Spring still. Every other day.
71 May 19 2014 at 21:54:25 Name: Lazzaro Topic: . Email: Comments: .
This place is responsible for the warning sign at the lower of two gates
that block access to my remote property, that reads: "Beware of Giant Frogs"
For that alone, I'm eternally grateful to this site.
70 May 19 2014 at 10:58:02 Name: DolfanBob Topic: Topics Email: DolfanBob@lycos.com Comments: Guy's I feel your pain. For one reason or another.
Every time I drift through here. I also see no new comments or topics. This
used to be a very high traffic and a very enjoyable place for me to spend
my work hours browsing and reading all that is good about T-Town TV and other
subjects. I certainly understand if people are actually doing other things
like interacting face to face with one another. And in this internet and
digital age. I would truly applaud it. I just renewed my low rate subscription
to the Tulsa World and understand that I am of the Dinosaur age but I am
also aware that it helps keep some very fine people employed in my home town.
Just as me paying bills with a check and stamp does. I'm not real sure what
it will take to jump start the postings here. But I certainly hope they do
and will continue. Because I do like TTVM.
69 May 19 2014 at 08:21:26 Name: Mike Miller Topic: Posts Email: Comments: Jim Ruddle: I would post something but I'm afraid
it would just sit there.........for weeks!
68 May 14 2014 at 08:34:12 Name: Jim Ruddle Topic: Somebody write something! Email: Comments: Write something, anything! That damned note of mine
posted three weeks ago still sits all alone. No one has apparently looked
at it and no one has found anything in their lives to mention to the rest
of us.
This is pathetic.
Spring is here.
Now, at least, I won't have to read the same message each time I click
in.
67 April 29 2014 at 17:17:54 Name: jim Ruddle Topic: My Name is Luke Email: Comments: If you have any interest in a small novel I have
written and which has just been published, check for "My Name is Luke" at
either
www.amikapress.com
or
www.amazon.com
66 April 29 2014 at 12:40:29 Name: Frank Morrow Topic: tornado coverage Email: Comments:
An interesting thing would happen during the storm season of of the Spring
of 1957. I did a lot of reporting at the airport via KRMG's Newsmobile. When
we would have tornado broadcasts, my good friend Harry Wilson, at KTUL, would
listen to KRMG and rebroadcast what I was reporting. Illegal or unethical?
No, the reason was that the static interference could limit the hear-ability
at 740KCS, but KTUL had a much clearer signal because it broadcast on 1430,
high enough not to be adversely affected by the storm-induced interference.
By the way, during an evening of twister-talk at the airport, a guy phoned
Doc Hull at the studios downtown. He screamed, "Git that guy at the airport
off the air. He's scarin' me to death."
65 April 29 2014 at 12:32:32 Name: Frank Morrow Topic: Berry at KTUL Email: Comments: I was at KAKC when Frank Berry was doing his night
show in mid-1952. I was at KTUL until the summer of 1955. Frank was not there
when I left.
When I was at KRMG in 1957, driving the Newsmobile, Harry Wilson was at KTUL
on the evening shift. He would know about Frank Berry.
64 April 12 2014 at 13:10:01 Name: David Batterson Topic: "It ain't the meat" lyrics Email: db@floatinginthecloud.com
;-) Comments: I found the song lyrics online here:
http://www.songlyrics.com/the-swallows/it-ain-t-the-meat-lyrics/
63 April 12 2014 at 09:38:29 Name: Jim Ruddle Topic: Lew Miller Email: Comments: Thanks for the info, Lew. I never really took to
Rooney--and I can't say why--but there's no denying his popularity or his
many talents.
Anecdotes like yours fill gaps that we'd never otherwise learn about,
unimportant, perhaps, but I always feel that any information about things
we don't already know is a good thing.
62 April 10 2014 at 11:20:52 Name: Teb Topic: Re: Frank Berry Email: tebii at comcast dot net Comments: Frank Berry broadcast on KTUL, 1430, from 10:05pm
- 11:30pm in the mid-to-late 1950s.
61 April 07 2014 at 08:07:51 Name: Mike Miller Topic: Mickey Rooney Email: Comments: An Oklahoma connection.
Born Joe Yule in 1920. Before he rose to stardom at MGM, he became known
as Mickey McGuire, playing the lead in a series of "Mickey McGuire" comedies,
meant to rival Hal Roach's Our Gang. In 1932, Mrs. Yule made plans to take
her son on a ten-week vaudeville tour and somehow, during that period, he
crossed paths in Oklahoma City with my father, Lew Miller who gave him dancing
lessons. Lew Miller had just moved to Oklahoma City after playing in vaudeville
and opened his first dance studio. (He later moved it to Tulsa.) Mickey was
an early student. He became quite good at it and danced in many of his films
with Judy Garland and others in MGM musicals. The name was changed to Rooney
a year or two later.
In the 1980s, Mickey Rooney was playing a theatre in round at the Shady Grove
Music Fair in Gaithersburg. Maryland, outside DC. On a lark, I called the
theatre and was surprised to be connected to his dressing room. I told him
my dad had given him some dancing lessons in Oklahoma City when he was Mickey
McGuire and he was very friendly in recalling those very early days of his
career.
I still love to watch his "tough guy" racing movies like "The Big Wheel"
and "Killer McCoy."
60 March 25 2014 at 07:53:29 Name: Jim Ruddle Topic: 20's/30's music Email: Comments: On Sunday nights, from 8pm to Midnight, EDT, WFUV-AM
has The Big Broadcast. This station is owned and operated by Fordham University
and The Big Broadcast has been aired for 35 years.
The host, a fellow named Rich Conaty, is a record collector and, like all
of us who enjoy the music of the 20's and 30's, a nut for the good stuff.
He's been doing the program forever and is quite knowledgeable about the
genre. I quickly add that he's not one of those babblers who goes on and
on about things. He plays the music, tells you who is it, maybe who a soloist
is, and moves on. Each program has some special interest--a particular
song-writing team, a bend that featured players who went on to greater careers,
forgotten singers--it's good stuff.
The program is streamed so you can hear it anywhere.
59 March 21 2014 at 11:54:40 Name: Gary Topic: music era passing Email: Comments: Frank also said it was hard to find that kind of
music broadcast today . We live in a small town named Sequim , Washington.
We have one radio station KSQM and all they play is music from the 30s 40s
and 50s , 24/7 ,,great stuff , I don't know if they stream it on the net
or not , If so , give a listen.
58 March 21 2014 at 11:39:52 Name: Gary Topic: music era passing Email: Comments: I liked the comments Frank made about the status
of music , I loved the standards of the forties and early fifties. When I
lived in Tulsa in the seventies I loved listening to the Johnny Martin show
, I was in my twenties at the time all others my age were listening to disco
or rock and I was tuned to his show. He was such a great DJ with great music.
Loved his sign on and sign off , to this day I have a wav file of those set
to play when I start or close windows :) great memories of Tulsa and him!
I live a long way from Tulsa now but it is a great city and I miss it.
57 March 17 2014 at 07:12:33 Name: Jim Ruddle Topic: Email: Comments: I'll have to check one of my volumes of
librettos.
56 March 16 2014 at 12:15:46 Name: Frank Morrow Topic: song Email: Comments: Jim, Do you remember the next line to that song?
"It ain't the meat, it's the movement
That really gives it the sock."
55 March 15 2014 at 16:28:10 Name: jim Ruddle Topic: Email: Comments: Adding to Frank Morrow's list. The record that used
to play in the TU student union building--occasionally, to be sure--was one
that told us
"It ain't the meat
It's the motion,
That makes your baby
Want to rock all night."
How that got by Jess Choteau I couldn't say.
54 March 14 2014 at 22:45:42 Name: Frank Morrow Topic: music era passing Email: Comments: Fellow dinosaurs,
Our time has passed. We know that, but it has not been acknowledged by
contemporary hegemonic cultural media. Our pre-mid-'50s music is now completely
ignored. You will not find any vestiges of swing music in the media. When
â€œGolden Oldiesâ€ are played or referred
to, the older rock music is used. Young people have never heard the music
of Bennie Goodman, Harry James, Jo Stafford, Ella Fitzgerald, etc.
Many of the people who contribute to this website represent the trailing
edge of this era. Furthermore, the precursor of rock, the Rhythm and Blues
music of Black people such as Earl Bostic, the Clovers, and others that was
being enjoyed in the late '40s and early '50s, has also faded from view.
Some white artists made bowdlerized records of the more lusty R&B songs.
An example was â€œDance with me, Henry,â€
instead of the original â€œWork with me,
Annie.â€ The latter, and its follow-up record,
â€œAnnie Had a Babyâ€
(â€œCan't Work no More.â€) described the
sexual activity of a man and his woman, Annie. But, white folks didn't know
(and couldn't mention) that the word
â€œworkâ€ in the R&B world meant sexual
intercourse.
Another example was â€œRocket 69.â€
(â€œI'll make you feel so fine in my Rocket
69.â€) Buddy Morrow made a white man's version for band
only, no lyrics.
Rhythm and Blues is gone, too, although it flowed into the rock 'n roll stream.
The fine man who was the first Black disk jockey in Tulsa, Frank Berry, would
be so sad. He had a night program on KAKC when I was there, playing black
music.
PS. Can anyone tell me what happened to Frank? He wasn't included when
â€œthe new KAKCâ€ took over radio hegemony
in the late '50s in Tulsa.
53 March 13 2014 at 14:03:55 Name: Jim Ruddle Topic: Email: Comments: Nothing that most people don't already know, however,
I'm always startled to find that people who are younger have never heard
of some things.
For instance, television soap operas carried a distinctly Oklahoma touch.
Hugh Franklin, a Tulsa Central grad, starred in several soaps, but made his
bones with "All My Chilldren" where he played Dr. Charles Tyler (or was it
Taylor?) for 13 years. In the course of the story, he eventually married
a woman who had been hanging onto him for a long time. She was Frances Heflin,
sister of actor Van Heflin, both of them Classen High grads from Oklahoma
City. And, of course, Mary Stuart (Houchins) who ruled the soap opera landscape
for more than thirty-five years as the queen bee of "Search for Tomorrow."
She also did turns at "Guiding Light," and a few movies. She too was a Tulsa
Central alum, and, like Franklin, a student of Isabelle Ronan's.
52 March 12 2014 at 12:31:40 Name: yrhmblhst Topic: BellAire theatre photo Email:
writestuffatmyfirstcardotme Comments: Looking at the recently posted aerial photo of the
bellAire drive in...I know its a bit off topic, but look to the east, basically
just off the river bank. See that apparently paved oval? was that a go kart
track or something? Being originally a West sider, I should remember, but
dont. Obviously, that bit of pavement served some purpose...any memories
of this out there?
51 March 08 2014 at 09:09:31 Name: Jim Ruddle Topic: Email: Comments:
sing it, Tommy!
50 March 06 2014 at 19:54:26 Name: Mike Bruchas Topic: "Bob Wills is still the King" Email: Comments: Noticed on the THIS LAND PRESS site that March 6th
would have been Bob Wills' 106th birthday...
"Take it away, Leon!!!".....
49 February 19 2014 at 11:34:19 Name: Richard Fitzgerald Topic: John Bateman Email: w5rdf@sbcglobal.net Comments: Many folks that frequent this board remember John
Bateman from his time as Chief Photog at KOTV in the late 60's and 70's.
John is alive and well, he and Marna are retired and living in Northern Idaho.
About a year ago they were back in Ft. Smith visiting, John called me and
we met for lunch in BA. John looks really good and enjoying life.
48 February 18 2014 at 08:42:27 Name: Jim Ruddle Topic: Email: Comments: Once started on vocal slip-ups it will be difficult
to stop. Certain combinations of sounds were always like land mines--avoid
at all costs--but the people who wrote the copy frequently had no idea that
what they had written had to be spoken.
Two--out of millions, I'm sure--examples I recall were one in Tulsa and one
on network radio.
The Tulsa one was from some retailer, now forgotten, who was pushing a brand
of footwear called "Town-City Shoes." Try that one three times, fast.
The other, a classic and a favorite for all time, a baked goods product that
was being hawked on one of the networks. The authoritative male voice was
supposed to counsel listeners to "Always demand the best in bread."
You can figure that one out.
47 February 12 2014 at 09:42:23 Name: Mitch Gray Topic: He Said What? Email: North Of You Comments:
Another broadcast boo boo...
One of our shining salesman at KMUS, sold a live remote package to CR Anthony's
back in 1980. We were to provide live talent via MARTI and phone line at
three stores and alternately deliver our wit and knowledge of Anthony's products
about 6 times an hour.
Back at the studio, one of our new weekenders (name withheld) was at the
helm to twist knobs and push buttons.
All went well as we went on the air at the first store, but when the time
came for the second store to go live there was nothing but the dreaded dead
air.
Now, each store had loud monitors for the adoring customers to listen in.
I have to assume the fellow manning the board was frustrated trying to figure
out which knob was which, and inadvertently keyed the mic back at the station.
We began to hear voices from the studio when suddenly, as clear as a bell
the weekender yells "I don't know what's wrong...THIS THINGS ALL F***ed UP!
Needless to say, after that colorful remote, CR Anthony didn't advertise
with our station for quite some time.
46 February 11 2014 at 17:25:52 Name: Lee Woodward Topic: Announce Booth Follies Email: Didju.com Comments: Jim trigger's a memory.
It was after a ten O'clock news cast and a new Announcer named Charlie St.
John was working his first night shift.
After the News and the commercial break of course, came the late movie. This
evenings feature being "Erma La Douce"
Charlie, with left hand over left ear, informed the TV audience that it was
time for the KOTV Late Show...This evening, staring two of Hollywood's greats,
Jack Lemon and Shirley McLain in.......ERMA LA DOUCHE !!
Even over our laughter in the studio, we could hear the Engineers ( 2 out
of 4) going crazy!
45 February 08 2014 at 17:48:39 Name: Jim Ruddle Topic: Lethal Copy Email: Comments: I don't recall whether I ever wrote this for TV
Memories, but I should have.
It was in the mid-fifties and sales at KOTV were pretty good. The sales staff
was strong--Art Ford, Ken Vandever, Jack Hauser--Jim Richdale hadn't appeared
yet.
As ever, much of the commercial copy was voice over (usually slides) read
from the booth by an on-duty announcer, not always precisely as intended.
On one occasion, the copy concerned a client who assured listeners that his
product was the right one and that other competing items were not up to snuff.
From the booth came the announcer's confident voice telling prospective buyers
"Don't be missled." Not "Misled" but "missled" --a far more threatening
possibility.
The account was Ken Vandever's and he was out of the station on a sales call
when he turned on his car radio and heard "Don't be missled." Of course,
this was long before car phones, much less cells, however, missles were much
in the news.
Ken got to a phone as quickly as he could, screamed for someone to stop the
announcer from further folly, and gained a few gray hairs in the process.
Just another day in the glamourous TV business.
44 February 07 2014 at 14:41:28 Name: Tim Topic: Tulsa TV Memories@FB Email: Tim dot 12571 at yahoo dot
com Comments: Okay so I just found the Tulsa TV Memories Facebook
page which led me here and I'm curious to know if the Facebook page still
being updated or not, please could someone let me know?
43 February 03 2014 at 17:25:21 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Jack Campbell.. The Old Sleepwalker Email: Comments: I just enjoyed a telephone chat with Jack Campbell...
the legendary annoucer for "Sleepwalkers Serenade" and "Music for Pleasant
Dreams" on KVOO Tulsa in the 1960s.
We shared our thoughts with regard to the music we enjoyed then, and how
it has been a part of our lives for several decades. I have spoken about
this part of my life to my daughter and grandchildren, and have shared that
music with them often.
Please... share this mucic from the past with YOUR children, rather that
that stuff that they hear in their ears each day.
Jack Campbell is 85 years old in a few days. It was wonderful to hear his
voice after all these years...
Kind Regards Always...
Scott Linder
42 January 31 2014 at 09:10:41 Name: Jim Ruddle Topic: Kazuo Gomi Email: Comments: Really sorry to hear about Kazuo Gomi's passing.
When he came to KOTV in the mid-fifties nobody knew who he was or how he
would fit in. Well, he fit in perfectly. Years later, I talked with people
who worked there at the time and they all remembered him fondly.
There's a picture somewhere in these guestbook files of one of my daughters,now
a U. S. Army colonel stationed at the American Embassy in Tokyo--having dinner
with Kazuo and his wife in Tokyo, a few years ago.
I shall inform her of the sad news.
Again, for all who knew him, our condolences.
(P.S. Robin: Don Norton is no longer with us either.)
41 January 30 2014 at 04:19:38 Name: Robin Gomi Topic: Kazuo Gomi has passed away Email: robingomi at gmail.com Comments: Primarily intended for Don Norton and Jim Ruddle,
but my father, Kazuo Gomi, just passed away.
He had many fond memories of Tulsa.
Sincerely,
Robin
40 January 28 2014 at 17:37:22 Name: Scott Linder Topic: TTVM code numbers.... Email: Comments: The TTVM code nembers are very difficult to do deal
with.
This may be why many past or future TTVM folks don't like to deal with this
great web site.
39 January 27 2014 at 15:11:44 Name: Gary Thompson Topic: Native Tulsan Bill Hader Talks
Mazeppa Email:
garythethompson@gmail.com Comments: I don't know if any of you ever listen to Marc Maron's
comedy podcast called "WTF". But Native Tulsan & SNL alumnus Bill Hader
was on not too long ago and talked about Mazeppa for about 20 minutes and
how much it influenced him to go into comedy.
You can search on I-Tunes: WTF Bill Hader and download the episode. A GOOD
listen.
38 January 25 2014 at 13:37:42 Name: Jim Ruddle Topic: Email: Comments: That blasted code number got jumped in front of
Maurice Thillet's name.
37 January 25 2014 at 13:33:57 Name: Jim Ruddle Topic: Angels in Tulsa Email: Comments: The recent posts about the passing of Angelo Savoldi
reminded me of a quirky part of professional wrestling's past, not that most
of it wasn't quirky in one way or another.
But I refer to some figures who would have been billed as freaks by P.T.
Barnum.
These were the "Angels." The most famous and important was a French Angel--he
was known that way--but named at birth9hb5 "Maurice Thillet." He like the
other Angels had facial deformities caused by acromegaly. I knew a fellow
who said he had seen the French Angel in Tulsa, although it would have to
have been in the early 'forties. I did see the Swedish Angel live there,
who apparently shaved his head to make himself look more frightening.
Some promoter, seeing the success of the original French Angel, came up with
a string of these characters such as the Swedish, and there was also a Polish
Angel that I know of, and there were others,
Andre the Giant could have worked this way.
36 January 24 2014 at 22:19:44 Name: Geoff Potts Topic: Hulk at JC Penney 1970's Email: gpotts1@cox.net Comments: Does anyone have any information about when Lou
came to the mall back in the 70's? I remember waiting for what seemed like
an eternity, but that's about it. My guess is c. 1979? I would love to get
a more exact date (possibly a newspaper story), but more importantly, I would
gladly pay a handsome sum for one of the handbills that said "I met the Hulk
at JCPenney" - something to that effect OR any other memorabilia from that
appearance. I'd love to hear from anyone who could help. Thanks, Geoff
35 January 22 2014 at 09:16:58 Name: Jim Ruddle Topic: Times' Blessing Email: Comments: Mike Miller's recounting of INN stories being weighed
in NY based on whether the Times had picked them up. We (NBC correspondents
outside NYC) used to offer stories, have them quashed by the NY desk, then
maybe six weeks later being told to get right on such-and-such a yarn our
of Wichita, or Omaha, or some nameless burg in Tennessee. Checking, we'd
find that we'd offered the same tale but no cigar.
It seems that Times correspondents suffered from similar woes. They'd file
a story, which was then vetted and spiked in NY, and weeks later told that
the Times needed it.
So they'd revive their spiked story, run it, and we'd be ordered to hop a
plane and get the facts' M'am. Obviously, they'd read the resuscitated Times
piece. The implication was that NY deskers could find news in the hinterlands
that those out in the field had missed.
Why the Times jumped on cold stories was never answered. Maybe they heard
it on CBS. Anyway, we wasted a lot of time an effort, but--hey--we were working
for geniuses.
34 January 21 2014 at 20:04:26 Name: Mike Miller Topic: INN Email: Comments: In the early 1980s, I worked as a free-lance reporter
out of the INN Washington Bureau in the National Press Club. Some reports
were fed live to New York; we sometimes completing editing 15 or 20 seconds
before the reports were slapped into a tape machine and appeared on air moments
later.
After a big rally featuring Ted Kennedy we ran into a traffic jam at the
Mall and I offered a passing motorist $20 to drive me to the press club and
we just barely made it on the air.
The pay was low but it was another chance to cover the White House and Capitol
Hill. Unfortunately, the New York desk liked to see your story in the Times
before they would consider it news worthy. That was frustrating when you
had it finished the day before.
But thanks, Tim, for bringing back (some) good memories.
33 January 21 2014 at 15:36:08 Name: Scott Linder Topic: "that microphone" Email: Comments: I just received a call from a young engineer who
asked about "that microphone" that is used by most all TV news reporters
under their station flag.
This mic is the Electrovoice RE50(B). This is a omni-directional microphone
with quite a nice sound and very good noise-handling features. The fundamental
voice coil is the same that found favor in the 635 in past years.
EV has made thousands of the RE50, and they are still being purchased and
used by broadcasters word-wide.
By the way, the "B" in the model mumber means Black. The basic unit is provided
in the basic EV beige.
32 January 19 2014 at 18:15:26 Name: Tim Mischka Topic: KOKI INN Email: tmisch64@gmail.com Comments: Just so you know, the INN newscasts that Tulsa23
aired were actually produced at WPIX-11 here in the NYC area; they produced
news for independent stations using their anchors and reporters. It aired
from 1980 to 1990. It originally was only used for the "national" news they
produced for other stations, and on WPIX's superstation feed; Action News
was the local name. In 1984, they rebranded all newscasts to INN: The Independent
News; and then, two years later, it became USA Tonight, which it stayed as
until it ended in 1990.
31 January 08 2014 at 17:17:34 Name: Lazzaro Topic: Angelo Savoldi Email: Comments: .
Condolences for your loss.
There are at least a couple of us here who also once lived in the Osage
Apartments.
30 January 08 2014 at 09:44:52 Name: Mario Savoldi Topic: Angelo Savoldi Email: Tvsund@aol. Com Comments: Yes my dad wrestled in Oklahoma through the 50's
and 60's.
We lived in the Osage Apartments. Went to Immaculate
Conception School then to Holy Family HS in 1956.
29 January 08 2014 at 08:58:29 Name: Jim Ruddle Topic: Email: Comments: Re: Mario Savoldi passing.
Wasn't there an Angelo Savoldi back there in the old rasslin' days?
28 January 07 2014 at 23:33:00 Name: Dave Topic: 1968 FCC analysis of Oklahoma
broadcasting Email: Comments: Hereâ€™s something fascinating I
bumped into by accident online. I donâ€™t know why
itâ€™s there but some of you may have had some first-hand
experience with it.
In 1968, the FCC conducted an exhaustive study of Oklahoma broadcasting.
The occasionally controversial commissioners Nicholas Johnson and Kenneth
Cox seem to be the impetus for it. They selected Oklahoma as a randomly typical
state and offered their analysis of what was being done well and not so well.
You can read the whole thing at
Here are a few excerpts from the Tulsa section (way down the screen among
the alphabetical list of cities).
â€” â€œOn the basis of its organizational
reconnaissance around the Tulsa community, KVOO-TV's management has concluded,
if one is to judge from its programming format, that the community primarily
needs continual exposure to network programs originated in New York and
Washington.â€
â€” â€œAbsentee ownership cannot be said,
at least on the face of the material before the FCC in this proceeding, to
have significantly affected the pattern of KOTV's programming.Â
Network originated programming occupies only 62 percent of its weekly format,
compared with about 71 percent for KVOO-TV.â€
â€” â€œOn the whole, KTUL-TV's news and public
affairs programming is quite sparse.Â Only 4.7 percent of its
weekly format is news.Â Only 2.7 percent is public
affairs.Â These percentages are very low in comparison with other
network affiliates in Tulsa and other major markets.â€
â€” KOED-TV: â€œAt 5 p.m., the station signs
on again and carries a conventional selection of NET productions and locally
produced programs designed for adult viewers dissatisfied with the fare of
the networks until 10 p.m. sign-off time.â€
27 January 07 2014 at 21:44:27 Name: Mario Savoldi Topic: Obituary Email: Tvsynd@aol.com Comments: On September 21 2013 NWA pro wrestler Angelo Savoldi
passed away.
He was 99 1/2 years old.
He spent most of his wrestling career in Tulsa.
WWE owner Vince McMahon paid personal tribute
World wide on Monday Night Raw.
Thank you
Mario Savoldi
26 January 06 2014 at 15:31:57 Name: Mitch Gray Topic: Mr Nomenclature Email: North Of You Comments:
I'd like to thank Scott Linder for astounding us with his in-depth knowledge
of nearly every component ever manufactured for the broadcast industry. There's
AV Techies and then there is Scott. Your stories always informed and entertained
myself and others I'm certain.
I hope you continue to post on TTM.
Best of luck in your future endeavors!
25 January 04 2014 at 14:45:12 Name: Lazzaro Topic: Two thousand fourteen Email: Comments: .
I've certainly enjoyed your posts, and learned a lot from them, about some
of my favorite places ever - the movie houses of Tulsa in the 60's and 70's.
Looking forward to hearing more about them from you, Mr. Linder.
Best wishes for a speedy (or slow if necessary) recovery.
24 January 03 2014 at 20:40:51 Name: Scotty Comstock Topic: Email:
scottycomstockatyahoo.com Comments:
I am still at KFOR
I can't stop working.
Mike, do you have any contact info for Scott Blaker?
23 January 03 2014 at 15:08:43 Name: Mike Bruchas Topic: Where is Scotty Comstock? Email: funsky1@yahoo.com Comments: Had lunch today with Scott Blaker - in Athens, GA.
I am here for the holidays - Scott lives about 2 hours away in GA and was
glad that we could get together.
I told him that I presumed that Scotty had retired from KFOR but was unsure.
Anyone in contact with Scotty Comstock?
I thought that he used to read TTM.....
22 January 03 2014 at 05:11:10 Name: Scott Linder Topic: 2014, etc. Email: Comments: Happy 2014 to all TTVM blog readers!!! It is more
difficult for me to communicate now, as I suffered a stroke this last year.
I have always enjoyed speaking with all of you in previous years, and to
hearing from all with regard to what is going on in Tulsey Town these days.
My memory appears to be rapidly fading now, but I trust that my previous
posts from past years have contributed something to broadcasting and motion
picture acivities in Tulsa that have appeared here.
All my best to the Webmaster, and all of you who continue to write on this
page.
Kind regards always,
Scott Linder
21 December 22 2013 at 10:33:34 Name: Jim Ruddle Topic: Email: Comments: To any and all who toiled in Tulsa TV over the past
fifty or so years, strong season's greetings. Those who pushed the old rack-lens,
pedestal cameras, those who changed balops and telops, the lighting crews
who stood under exploding bucket lights, or crawled into the back seats of
"For Sale" automobiles with similar lights to make for a more glamorous shot,
for the sound techs who had to listen to more crap than any human outside
a Chinese re-education camp, and to the folks who wrote copy, the sales personnel
who attempted to gull some poor entrepreneur into believing that a 30-second
spot would guarantee that his daughter could afford college, to the sound
engineer who ruined his back lugging one-inch tape reels before the smaller
stuff came in, To program department serfs, bookkeepers, receptionists, chief
engineers, news directors, and---yes--even station managers.
And to all those I neglect to mention but who did the time and did the
work.
20 December 19 2013 at 07:08:57 Name: Ken Ragsdale Topic: Oklahoma Christmas Email:
ragsdaleandassocataol.com Comments: Music composed by Hugh Martin, lyrics by Broken
Arrow, OK, native Ralph Blane.
Vocal by Judy Garland.
"Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" (2:30)
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5g4lY8Y3eoo
19 December 18 2013 at 01:08:55 Name: David Batterson Topic: TV typos Email: Send a singing telegram
instead! Comments: Mike's story made me laugh out loud. But hey, doesn't
that "My Fair Lady" song go: "The rain in Saipan stays mainly in the pie
pan!
18 December 17 2013 at 17:33:22 Name: Mike Miller Topic: TV News filled with stupid, ignorant,
dense, brainless, vacuous, idiots!!! Email: Comments: I totally agree with Frank Morrow about the lack
of talent on TV news today. And second David Batterson's point about young
people working the Chyron.
In the late '80s, after six years of steady work on Capitol Hill, I found
myself jobless because of a bunch of idiots voting in Nevada. My boss, a
really good senator and I were unemployed, although he soon landed an
ambassadorial job in the Bahamas.
However, I didn't do quite as well. I got a job working the early morning
shift at WUSA-TV in DC as a news writer, the lowest rung on the newsroom
ladder. I wrote one of those: "On this day in history bumpers: " On June
15, 1944, U.S. Marines invaded Saipan." The young woman who typed my script
into the Chyron had never heard of Saipan and assumed (something you should
NEVER do in the news business), that I must have made a typo. So when it
ran on the air "On this date in history, "U.S. Marines invaded Spain," an
angry battalion of Marine veterans began calling in droves. Of course, since
I was alone in the newsroom, guess who answered the phone(s)?
17 December 17 2013 at 13:17:06 Name: David Batterson Topic: the spoken word on TV Email: Send a postcard! Comments: I'm sure the talented Edward Dumit doesn't like
it either, Frank! The problem is this: The newbies can't pronounce words
correctly because they can't spell. And they can't spell because they don't
know proper pronunciation. While we're at it, I'm guessing the typos I see
all the time on TV means interns are running the Chyron. I even see those
mistakes sometimes on CNN! "Quicker and cheaper" is the mantra today, not
only for broadcasting but for most companies.
16 December 17 2013 at 12:14:53 Name: Frank Morrow Topic: talentless--4 Email: Comments: The situation isn't much better at the national
level. Did it all start with the attempts like Ed Murrow and is boys and
particularly Walter Cronkite to sound
â€œneutralâ€ and â€œobjective?
Remember the old days of the '30s, '40s and '50s when the air waves were
full of announcers with unique voices and who gave colorful interpretations
of the spoken word?
I think that the broadcasting companies want it that way. They can stack
their staffs with free interns and cutesy girls, and round it off with talentless
slugs who are not going to cost them much and will cause no controversies.
Bah! Humbug!
15 December 17 2013 at 12:09:06 Name: Frank Morrow Topic: talentless--II Email: Comments: Today there seems to be no importance given to the
spoken word. I guess it's no wonder. You can't find speech interpretation
classes in public schools or universities. Our sainted Isabelle Ronan and
Ben Henneke wouldn't have been able to find a job as speech teachers today.
The situation isn't much better at the national level.
(Uh, oh. Cut off again. Time for part-3.)
14 December 17 2013 at 12:02:52 Name: Frank Morrow Topic: talentless Email: Comments: I hate to sound like a crotchety old man erroneously
glorifying â€œyesteryear,â€ but it seems
to me that the contemporaneous, local on-air news people are pitifully talentless
now when compared with their counterparts in â€œthe old
days.â€ Watching local news in Tulsa, we see a combination
of cute young things without a brain in their heads and older guys whose
only attribute is that they can read, poorly, off the teleprompter. Having
a good voice is not a requirement.
What they all have in common is that they are terrible interpreters of the
spoken language. They speak in stilted English that would be more interesting
if the sound came from a teletype machine. (Those people have probably never
heard a TTY machine.)
Mixed in with this is the use of young wannabes working for free, now known
as â€œinterns.â€ This is outrageous
exploitationâ€”class-B slavesâ€”of talentless
people.
Tulsa used to be a great starting place for good announcers, including newsmen,
many of whom left and made it to the â€œbig
time.â€ Some of the names are Jim Ruddle, John Doremus,
Virgil Dominic, Frank Simms and Walter Teas. Noel Confer had a good career
out west. There were other people who were outstanding talents such as Hal
O'Halloran. Even many of those who stayed in Tulsa were quite good. Most
of the announcers at KRMG, KTUL and KVOO were as good as you'd find anywhere
in the country.
Today the TV on-air talent level is pathetic except for one or two, such
as the Channel-8 weather lady, Jennifer Zeppelin and the man who broadcasts
the Tulsa University football and basketball gamesâ€”Bruce
Howard.
(Apparent space limitations require that I split up this long-winded dissertation
into two sections.)
13 December 16 2013 at 09:37:31 Name: Sonny Hollingshead Topic: J.J. Cale Email: Comments: Here's a New York Times Doc-Ed piece remembering
Tulsa Legend J.J. Cale:
http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/16/us/harvard-evacuations/index.html
12 December 12 2013 at 12:58:00 Name: Jim Ruddle Topic: Miller/Maury Email: Comments: Mike, I know Maury very slightly. We had some drinks
together once. He was leaving WMAQ-TV and I was leaving the network to return
to local.
There was an amusing story about his first appearance on the WMAQ news. They
supered his name and some dolt in the audience, possibly literate, called
in to ask "Who is this Maurypovich?" All one word--as Maw-Rip-ovich. It became
a standard around the shop.
Naturally, when he married Connie, she became Connie Chungpovich.
My lady friend knew him and his first wife rather well in Chicago.
11 December 06 2013 at 16:28:53 Name: Mike Miller Topic: Still friendly after all these
years. Email: Comments: More than 50-years after we worked together (at
WTTG-TV, Ch-5, Washington, DC), I'm still getting holiday cards annually
from Connie Chung (and Maury.) Connie was one of the nicest people I met
during two decades in the TV news business and never changed.
Povich was also sports director at WTTG during that time, but was married
to someone else. Maury and Connie later co-anchored in LA where things became
more serious (possibly during commercial breaks?)
When she walked into the newsroom fresh out of college seeking her first
job, News Director Mike Buchanan told her, "I don't know who you are or what
you can do, but you're hired!" It was only as a newsroom assistant but once
she appeared on the air, CBS News hired her and sent her to China covering
First Lady Pat Nixon. Coincidentally, Bob Schieffer also jumped from Ch-5
to CBS News during that time. It was a good place to audition.
10 December 01 2013 at 18:07:17 Name: Jim Ruddle Topic: Email: Comments: John--Thanks for the update. Valerie has been very
successful thanks to your fifth grade military training. She's a full colonel,
the U. S. Army attache' at the American Embassy, in Tokyo. She and her husband
of twenty-five years will be moving to Georgia next year after she retires.
Two grown kids, both wasting time in Japan at the moment.
I'll tell her you wrote and she'll be delighted to hear it.
9 November 30 2013 at 18:55:12 Name: John Morris Topic: Ruddle Family Email: Tforcej@yahoo.com Comments: Came across Jim's name by accident on Google. His
daughter is a classmate of mine at elementary school. Interesting to see
she joined the service as we were both in a pretend "military" group in 5th
grade. I outranked her, she was a sergeant. But I see she made Lt. Col. I
was only a Major in the service. Hi to old Hyde Parkers Jim and Valerie.
8 November 28 2013 at 11:26:31 Name: Mitch Gray Topic: Turkey Email: North Of You Comments:
Boffo! Socko! Scope Them Turkeys Out!
Happy T-Day
7 November 25 2013 at 11:04:55 Name: Jim Ruddle Topic: Email: Comments: In New York, 'Black Friday' has been around for
at least the more than twenty years I've been living here. I do concede that
the past five years or so it's been pumped up more than before. I think it
really took off when one or two people were trampled to death in the greedy
rush for bargains at certain shopping centers. There's nothing like the
possibility of senseless slaughter to draw crowds.
6 November 23 2013 at 20:34:58 Name: Dave Topic: CBS JFK replay Email: Comments: FYI, the CBS News website is playing back in real
time its Nov. 22-25 coverage of the JFK assasination programming at
www.cbsnews.com/videos/jfk-assassination/?tag=custom That means that whatever
you see at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2013, is what you would have seen at
7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 1963. They're running it straight through. It's
mostly a lot of talking heads at the desk with some archival film and occasional
cutaways to Dallas and Washington. Cronkite, Reasoner, Collingwood mostly
anchoring.
5 November 23 2013 at 11:49:48 Name: Frank Morrow Topic: Black Friday Email: Comments: I'm still running on Rip van Winkle time since I
moved back to Tulsa five years ago after a 50 year absence. One of the mysteries
is something called Black Friday. I was surprised to find out that it was
yet another trick to get people to spend money.
I had never heard of Black Friday before while living in Wash. D.C. area,
Maine, New York City, or Austin. When I left Tulsa in 1957, there was no
such thing. I never read a commercial where it was mentioned. Now it's a
big media thing.
When did it start? Where does the name come from?
According to Wikipedia:
"The day's name originated in Philadelphia, where it originally was used
to describe the heavy and disruptive pedestrian and vehicle traffic which
would occur on the day after Thanksgiving. Use of the term started before
1961 and began to see broader use outside Philadelphia around 1975. Later
an alternative explanation was made: that retailers traditionally operated
at a financial loss from January through November, and "Black Friday" indicates
the point at which retailers begin to turn a profit, or 'in the black'."
4 November 21 2013 at 10:08:21 Name: Webmaster Topic: Russell Bates, Native American
writer Email: Comments:
I just heard from Russell Bates on LinkedIn. I know him from my Wilson Center
dorm days at OU in the early 1970s. He was then already a published writer,
and later won an Emmy for a Star Trek animated series episode he co-wrote.
I found a profile of Russell on a 2011 episode of OETA's "Gallery" series.
You can watch it here (starting at 14:45):
Gallery
1204
3 November 19 2013 at 16:21:43 Name:
Jim Ruddle Topic: Patti Page Email: Comments: The TU College of Arts and Sciences news publication
for this Fall reports that a scholarship for the choral Jazz ensemble of
the School of Music has been funded in the name of Patti Page. Her nephew,
Michael Fowler, an adjunct Music School professor created the scholarship.
It was on KTUL that Clara Fowler became Patti Page, thanks to Page Milk Company
the sponsor of the program on which she sang. (This is old news to old timers,
but she started here and became exceptionally successful later.)
I have commented earlier that it was well that she didn't get on a show sponsored
by Meadow Gold or Glencliff.
2 November 08 2013 at 10:41:40 Name: Webmaster Topic: KKUL's "Rappin' Eddie" passes Email: Comments:
Sad to say, we've been informed that Eddie "Rappin' Eddie" Harris of KKUL
(K-Kool) radio fame passed away yesterday.