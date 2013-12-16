









Tulsa TV Memories GroupBlog 341



July 31 2014 at 23:59:59

Name: Webmaster

Topic: GroupBlog service down

Comments:



The company that hosts the Current GroupBlog, Pathfinder, may have terminated the service. Not sure yet. I have archived the Google cached copy of the most recent GB 341 (this one), so nothing was lost. For the time being, the TTM Facebook site can stand in for it (click the Facebook icon on the main page). Similarly, the company that hosted the TTM search engine, PicoSearch, went out of business recently, too. It was easily replaced by a custom Google search. The webs, they are a-changin'.





100 July 20 2014 at 09:26:31

Name: Mitch Gray

Topic: McClure

Email: North Of You

Comments:

As a youth, around 1965-66, I too found myself knee deep stomping around Mill creek in McClure park, and taking an occasional stroll atop the Rose Bowl long before the corners were fenced off.

Much later in life, as a teen, my mother sentenced me to attend Pink Barn for a brief period in a vain attempt to improve my social standing. I had more fun in the creek.





99 July 19 2014 at 13:49:51

Name: Lazzaro

Topic: Tulsa Barns

Email:

Comments: .

I prowled McClure Park as a kid but don't remember the Pink Barn. Must have been too focused on the creek. I do remember Dutch's Party Barn in the early 70's, however. As much as the Romilar allows.





98 July 08 2014 at 04:18:58

Name: Brian Turner

Topic: Pink Barn & Dance Party

Email: bturner008@tx.rr.com

Comments: My older brother was a regular on Dance Party and a student of the Pink Barn. A few years ago, there was an article in the Dallas Morning News about Miss Jean who had relocated in this area. I spent a lot of time at the Pink Barn as a kid but not as a student but waiting to pick my brother up. The two things that always comes to mind is the little pink house cut into the woods just south of McClure Park and the Pepsi vending machine that was inside. I can still taste the over-sweet soda and remember the marvel of watching the cup drop and the mix of water and syrup in the machine. Boy, things seems so beautifully simple back then.





97 July 07 2014 at 08:27:54

Name: Jim Ruddle

Topic: Stuff

Email:

Comments: Recently in Tulsa for brother's funeral so didn't have time to look up radio/TV types who are still around. Sorry.



Was in Chicago a couple of weeks ago for the Printers Row Lit Fest where my novel, "My Name is Luke," was presented. Was able to gather most of family for a dinner, but didn't see many old friends because of book demands.



I must say, the TV news I saw in Tulsa is easily of a quality superior to much of what's presented locally in New York City.





96 July 05 2014 at 09:14:20

Name: john

Topic: gizzy blinker

Email: yrhmblhstatthedoghousemaildotcom

Comments: Simply check this site - look on the Mazeppa pages and your query will be answered!





95 July 03 2014 at 20:54:01

Name: John K. Young

Topic: Gizzer Binky (sp)

Email: johnk662561@yahoo.com

Comments: Does anyone happen to have a picture of a "7-up Gizzer Binky"? I was telling a friend about this and can't make them understand what it was. I thought maybe a pic would help. :)





94 June 22 2014 at 22:22:14

Name: Scotty Comstock

Topic: Ed Dumit

Email: Scottycomstockatyahoo.com

Comments:



Thank you Edward

1962 - 1966

Time of my life.







Courtesy of Scotty Comstock





93 June 22 2014 at 22:14:37

Name: Mike Bruchas

Topic: Leon Meier

Email:

Comments: Aka "Lon" per the late Buddy Allison.



Leon was unflappable and had the best heart.

Even when we were shooting some stupid video of a 3rd and Frankfort exterior shot and Bill Southard or someone decided that we had to drag a studio rolling ladder to shoot a pov shot with.

I dropped part of the ladder on Leon's hand. He didn't kill me or curse but had to have it taped up for a few days.

"Things happen.." - as he said.



He was a hoot with Buddy on headset when we were shooting the Donnell Green cooking inserts.



He was a calming voice when the many KOTV Noon newscasts "went South".



He brought in his wonderous veggies to share, too.



God bless Leon - one of the nicest folks to have ever worked at KOTV...





92 June 22 2014 at 22:04:34

Name: Mike Bruchas

Topic: Ed Dumit passes at 86 on Friday...

Email: funsky1@yahoo.com

Comments: Matt Bunyan just called to tell me.

I last saw "Uncle Ed" 3 years ago at his house.

He was perkin' anew after his heart issues.



Wow.



I thought that he would pass his late Dad's record and make it to 100.



He WAS the TU radio/TV department for so many of us...



His passing leaves a lot of space in my heart...





91 June 22 2014 at 12:29:49

Name: Jim Ruddle

Topic: Ed Dumit

Email:

Comments: This is rather shocking. I had been in Tulsa just last week to attend my brother's funeral. To my surprise, following the service at the First Presbyterian Church, a tiny, familiar figure showed up at the reception: It was Ed. I hadn't seen him for decades, although he and my brother were classmates and I had known him almost as well.



His parents ran an oriental rug business and Ed escaped that world into that of broadcasting.



A sidebar: When the descendants of the Dalton Brothers gang wished to preserve their copyright on a script about the brothers, they shot a film in Tulsa. It was a bow-wow. I was the youngest Dalton and there was a scene shot in the KOTV studios--virtually in the dark so that everything was in limbo--and the scene required a Chinese gambling-house owner. Eddie was picked to be the aforesaid Chinese. Nobody ever saw the film, I believe.



Anyway, Ed Dumit had an important role in Tulsa broadcasting, particularly in educating many who entered the business. A very nice fellow.





90 June 22 2014 at 08:38:38

Name: Mike Miller

Topic: Ed Dumit

Email:

Comments: Gary, I'm very saddened to learn of the passing of Ed Dumit. I was justing thinking about TU, KWGS and, of course, Ed's classes.



So many students went on to have careers in radio/TV. We learned a lot; Ed was a wealth of information about the business and classical music.



Ironically, I first met Ed when he was working at KFMJ as one of the "Willy the Hillbilly" deejays (along with Jay Jones.) I was about 12, and it was my first visit to a radio station. My childhood friend, Nathan Wilcox's father worked there as chief engineer. I fell in love with radio right then.



It is sad to see so many old friends and former colleagues pass away.



Ed, thanks for all your help and instruction.







89 June 22 2014 at 01:35:38

Name: Gary Chew

Topic: Edward and Leon

Email: just northeast of The Bay Area

Comments: OMG ... two b'cast buds of mine have passed. My FB page is filled with stuff about Edward Dumit, and the picture he took of me at llth and Harvard ... and that I took of him at the same address. RIP Edward, you pro, you. And another great one, too. Leon at Channel Six. What a really lovely, pleasant guy he was to work with. Mike Miller nails it about Leon's positive demeanor. He also liked to make jokes about his libido. ;) We ALWAYS laughed. He and Buddy at KOTV, now gone on. Thanks to Miller's headzup on this.





88 June 21 2014 at 20:10:02

Name: Elven Lindblad

Topic: Ed Dumit

Email:

Comments: Didn't know if anyone had heard but Tulsa media has lost a giant of a man with yesterday's passing of Ed Dumit. The KWGS website said services are pending and also had a story about his contributions and achievements. http://kwgs.org/post/edward-dumit-voice-kwgskwtu-dies



I attended TU during the early 1970s and worked on a KWGS staff that included the late Bill Teegins, Larry Burnett and Richard Dowdell, among others. One of the highlights for me was to listen to and learn from Mr. Dumit about correct pronunciations and his insights into music, radio and television.



Those of who studied under Mr. Dumit and learned from him are much richer for the experience. Bob Hope's theme song of "Thanks for the Memories" was never truer when thinking about Ed Dumit.







87 June 19 2014 at 16:22:07

Name: Mike Miller

Topic: Leon Meier

Email:

Comments: Sad news. Leon was on the floor crew when I worked at KOTV in the mid-1960s. That group was a cut above, always doing more than expected, making anchors and other on-air people look better.



From today's World:



Meier, Leon, 82, retired KOTV cameraman and production assistant, died Tuesday. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Ninde Brookside Funeral Home.









86 June 19 2014 at 04:59:13

Name: Wesley

Topic:

Email: okc_rn@yahoo.com

Comments: I have to agree with Jim Ruddle's post back in May.



New postings and items seem to have withered to a rare trickle at best. You check back and nothing new of import. .



Mike, how are the site's hit numbers doing over time? I really love the page and all its history, but not much new going on. . . I've got some more drive in ads (the last ones before they closed) and can have those to you in a few days. .



Anything else the dedicated readers can do to help improve traffic at the site?





85 June 14 2014 at 23:01:23

Name: Frank Morrow

Topic: KRMG

Email:

Comments: Regarding the comments on KRMG being a "mess" and being unloaded at a bargain price, how and when did this deterioration start, and how did it get that way? When I left KRMG in mid-1957, the station was in a head-to-head race with KAKC for the top spot in the market.





84 June 08 2014 at 16:35:24

Name: Gordon Wolfe

Topic: Comment only

Email: seldomseenkid78 at hotmail dot com

Comments: The comment by Batterson on TV typos made me laugh out loud. Just now rediscovered this cool web site. I agree on today's news people, not too strong in the language arts.

When I get to T-Town(not as often as I would like) I always go to either Coney-Islander or Ike's. My wife used to work at Cotton's Drive In on Admiral in the 60's. She told me some cool stories about growing up there in Tulsa. I'm from Stilwell myself. I will visit this site more over. Stay Cool everyone.





83 June 03 2014 at 16:55:25

Name: Lazzaro

Topic: Lance Gray

Email:

Comments: .

Condolences





82 June 03 2014 at 08:40:00

Name: Mitch Gray

Topic: Lance Gray

Email: North Of You

Comments:

Just a note for you 1970's era East Central Alums,

My brother Lance Gray, a rare poster here on TTM, lost

his two and a half year battle with cancer Sunday June 1st.

For those of you who new him, you were fortunate. For those who didn't, he probably touched your life without your knowing of it. He was that kind of guy.



Rest In Peace Brother





81 May 30 2014 at 09:25:02

Name: Mary Gardner

Topic: RiverParks Floating Stage

Email: magardner1225 at aol dot com

Comments: Interested in hearing folks memories of events/concerts at the RiverWest floating stage, as the City is auctioning it off this weekend....





80 May 24 2014 at 20:55:59

Name: Ben Weiss

Topic: Ken Greenwood - KRMG

Email:

Comments: There is a wonderful website which features "The Voices of Oklahoma" Audio interviews with some Oklahoma legends. Particularly loved the great tribute to Tulsa's Ken Greenwood. He talks about buying KRMG (a mess the owners wanted to unload and did for $500k), turning around KRMG (including how he recruited his first hire, Johnny Martin), starting the Great Raft Race and more. John Erling does a spectacular job as interviewer. Betty Boyd, Queen of Tulsa TV, is another gem on this site. Enjoy! http://www.voicesofoklahoma.com/ken_greenwood.html





79 May 23 2014 at 10:03:36

Name: Mike Miller

Topic: Blacks on TV

Email:

Comments: I co-anchored weekends at Ch-8 with Margaret Radford in the 70s. I can' remember exactly when, but Margaret who later moved to San Diego TV News, was one of the first Blacks that I can recall.





78 May 23 2014 at 08:52:33

Name: Jim Ruddle

Topic:

Email:

Comments: I can't recall any local female announcers on radio during the war. Of course, there was no TV during WW Two, although there were a couple of women photographers who did combat stuff.



Locally, I don't recall a single female voice on radio. When TV finally made the scene, things opened up for women, The conventional wisdom had been that only male voices were able to sell on the radio, and with visual presentations on television people learned that it was easier to look at Betty Boyd than Hugh Finnerty.



There was one woman who, in my humble estimation, should have been a TV star and that was Ann Fountain, whose brother, Bill Fountain, was a major commercial freelancer in Chicago. I think she worked in the offices at KOME, but that's all I know about her broadcast connection. She was simply gorgeous.





77 May 22 2014 at 21:08:44

Name: Frank Morrow

Topic: Black announcers

Email:

Comments: I was in Austin in 1973 when the first Black TV sportscaster was hired. It was in sports because Blacks weren't considered qualified to do regular news casting; but probably it was because it was thought that the audience would not accept a black man doing regular news.



The station was KLRN, one of the most prestigious public stations in the South.



It was a huge decision, so big in fact that the station manager had to get approval of the Board of Regents before he could hire the man.



When did Tulsa stations begin to hire black faces for on-camera duties?





76 May 22 2014 at 15:18:32

Name: Mike Miller

Topic: Female WWII announcers

Email:

Comments: Frank, the only one I can think of was Tokyo Rose. Seriously, I do know the first female to co-anchor the evening news on TV in Tulsa was Susan Silver. I was news director at KTUL-TV at the time and she and Bob Hower shared the six and ten sometime around 1971/72. I don't know why it didn't happen earlier. There were few if any on local radio when I got into the business in 1959.



There were female TV newscasters earlier on the morning and noon programs in Tulsa. And, of course, all those cooking shows.





75 May 20 2014 at 22:46:32

Name: Frank Morrow

Topic: women announcers

Email:

Comments: Were there any women announcers in Tulsa during the war? In Atlanta, where I lived, there was only one. I think she was on WSB, the biggest station in the city.



When I was working in stations after the war in the '50s, the only females on the air were those doing "women's" shows. When did they start doing regular announcing and newscasting in Tulsa?



I don't remember any on the radio networks. There was only one woman doing foreign news reporting before the war.





74 May 20 2014 at 22:39:41

Name: Frank Morrow

Topic: caterpiggles

Email:

Comments: When I lived in Morocco, there were lots of caterpillars that would cross the highways, particularly between Rabat and Marrakesh. People left them alone because they were said to be deadly if bothered.





73 May 20 2014 at 16:21:28

Name: Mitch Gray

Topic: Froggies

Email: North Of You

Comments:

Well, I guess this explains why I haven't seen many frogs over the last few years. The cats eat them.

So what's eating the turtles? They seem to be scarce also.









72 May 20 2014 at 07:55:21

Name: Jim Ruddle

Topic:

Email:

Comments: One of my daughters, an Army colonel, recently finished a four-year stint as Defense Department AttachÃ© in Burma/Myanmar. She and her family have cats but couldn't let them out because of the frogs. These were not the threatening GIANT frogs of the previous message, rather they were poisonous frogs. If a cat ate one it would die.



Great country. The smallest scratch resulted in staph infection. They ate cipro like Tums.



But it's Spring still. Every other day.









71 May 19 2014 at 21:54:25

Name: Lazzaro

Topic: .

Email:

Comments: .

This place is responsible for the warning sign at the lower of two gates that block access to my remote property, that reads: "Beware of Giant Frogs"



For that alone, I'm eternally grateful to this site.





70 May 19 2014 at 10:58:02

Name: DolfanBob

Topic: Topics

Email: DolfanBob@lycos.com

Comments: Guy's I feel your pain. For one reason or another. Every time I drift through here. I also see no new comments or topics. This used to be a very high traffic and a very enjoyable place for me to spend my work hours browsing and reading all that is good about T-Town TV and other subjects. I certainly understand if people are actually doing other things like interacting face to face with one another. And in this internet and digital age. I would truly applaud it. I just renewed my low rate subscription to the Tulsa World and understand that I am of the Dinosaur age but I am also aware that it helps keep some very fine people employed in my home town. Just as me paying bills with a check and stamp does. I'm not real sure what it will take to jump start the postings here. But I certainly hope they do and will continue. Because I do like TTVM.





69 May 19 2014 at 08:21:26

Name: Mike Miller

Topic: Posts

Email:

Comments: Jim Ruddle: I would post something but I'm afraid it would just sit there.........for weeks!





68 May 14 2014 at 08:34:12

Name: Jim Ruddle

Topic: Somebody write something!

Email:

Comments: Write something, anything! That damned note of mine posted three weeks ago still sits all alone. No one has apparently looked at it and no one has found anything in their lives to mention to the rest of us.



This is pathetic.



Spring is here.



Now, at least, I won't have to read the same message each time I click in.





67 April 29 2014 at 17:17:54

Name: jim Ruddle

Topic: My Name is Luke

Email:

Comments: If you have any interest in a small novel I have written and which has just been published, check for "My Name is Luke" at either

www.amikapress.com

or

www.amazon.com





66 April 29 2014 at 12:40:29

Name: Frank Morrow

Topic: tornado coverage

Email:

Comments:

An interesting thing would happen during the storm season of of the Spring of 1957. I did a lot of reporting at the airport via KRMG's Newsmobile. When we would have tornado broadcasts, my good friend Harry Wilson, at KTUL, would listen to KRMG and rebroadcast what I was reporting. Illegal or unethical? No, the reason was that the static interference could limit the hear-ability at 740KCS, but KTUL had a much clearer signal because it broadcast on 1430, high enough not to be adversely affected by the storm-induced interference.



By the way, during an evening of twister-talk at the airport, a guy phoned Doc Hull at the studios downtown. He screamed, "Git that guy at the airport off the air. He's scarin' me to death."





65 April 29 2014 at 12:32:32

Name: Frank Morrow

Topic: Berry at KTUL

Email:

Comments: I was at KAKC when Frank Berry was doing his night show in mid-1952. I was at KTUL until the summer of 1955. Frank was not there when I left.



When I was at KRMG in 1957, driving the Newsmobile, Harry Wilson was at KTUL on the evening shift. He would know about Frank Berry.







64 April 12 2014 at 13:10:01

Name: David Batterson

Topic: "It ain't the meat" lyrics

Email: db@floatinginthecloud.com ;-)

Comments: I found the song lyrics online here:

http://www.songlyrics.com/the-swallows/it-ain-t-the-meat-lyrics/





63 April 12 2014 at 09:38:29

Name: Jim Ruddle

Topic: Lew Miller

Email:

Comments: Thanks for the info, Lew. I never really took to Rooney--and I can't say why--but there's no denying his popularity or his many talents.

Anecdotes like yours fill gaps that we'd never otherwise learn about, unimportant, perhaps, but I always feel that any information about things we don't already know is a good thing.







62 April 10 2014 at 11:20:52

Name: Teb

Topic: Re: Frank Berry

Email: tebii at comcast dot net

Comments: Frank Berry broadcast on KTUL, 1430, from 10:05pm - 11:30pm in the mid-to-late 1950s.





61 April 07 2014 at 08:07:51

Name: Mike Miller

Topic: Mickey Rooney

Email:

Comments: An Oklahoma connection.



Born Joe Yule in 1920. Before he rose to stardom at MGM, he became known as Mickey McGuire, playing the lead in a series of "Mickey McGuire" comedies, meant to rival Hal Roach's Our Gang. In 1932, Mrs. Yule made plans to take her son on a ten-week vaudeville tour and somehow, during that period, he crossed paths in Oklahoma City with my father, Lew Miller who gave him dancing lessons. Lew Miller had just moved to Oklahoma City after playing in vaudeville and opened his first dance studio. (He later moved it to Tulsa.) Mickey was an early student. He became quite good at it and danced in many of his films with Judy Garland and others in MGM musicals. The name was changed to Rooney a year or two later.



In the 1980s, Mickey Rooney was playing a theatre in round at the Shady Grove Music Fair in Gaithersburg. Maryland, outside DC. On a lark, I called the theatre and was surprised to be connected to his dressing room. I told him my dad had given him some dancing lessons in Oklahoma City when he was Mickey McGuire and he was very friendly in recalling those very early days of his career.



I still love to watch his "tough guy" racing movies like "The Big Wheel" and "Killer McCoy."



http://www.npr.org/2014/04/07/300101780/legendary-hollywood-star-mickey-rooney-dies-at-93







60 March 25 2014 at 07:53:29

Name: Jim Ruddle

Topic: 20's/30's music

Email:

Comments: On Sunday nights, from 8pm to Midnight, EDT, WFUV-AM has The Big Broadcast. This station is owned and operated by Fordham University and The Big Broadcast has been aired for 35 years.

The host, a fellow named Rich Conaty, is a record collector and, like all of us who enjoy the music of the 20's and 30's, a nut for the good stuff. He's been doing the program forever and is quite knowledgeable about the genre. I quickly add that he's not one of those babblers who goes on and on about things. He plays the music, tells you who is it, maybe who a soloist is, and moves on. Each program has some special interest--a particular song-writing team, a bend that featured players who went on to greater careers, forgotten singers--it's good stuff.

The program is streamed so you can hear it anywhere.









59 March 21 2014 at 11:54:40

Name: Gary

Topic: music era passing

Email:

Comments: Frank also said it was hard to find that kind of music broadcast today . We live in a small town named Sequim , Washington. We have one radio station KSQM and all they play is music from the 30s 40s and 50s , 24/7 ,,great stuff , I don't know if they stream it on the net or not , If so , give a listen.





58 March 21 2014 at 11:39:52

Name: Gary

Topic: music era passing

Email:

Comments: I liked the comments Frank made about the status of music , I loved the standards of the forties and early fifties. When I lived in Tulsa in the seventies I loved listening to the Johnny Martin show , I was in my twenties at the time all others my age were listening to disco or rock and I was tuned to his show. He was such a great DJ with great music. Loved his sign on and sign off , to this day I have a wav file of those set to play when I start or close windows :) great memories of Tulsa and him! I live a long way from Tulsa now but it is a great city and I miss it.





57 March 17 2014 at 07:12:33

Name: Jim Ruddle

Topic:

Email:

Comments: I'll have to check one of my volumes of librettos.





56 March 16 2014 at 12:15:46

Name: Frank Morrow

Topic: song

Email:

Comments: Jim, Do you remember the next line to that song?



"It ain't the meat, it's the movement

That really gives it the sock."





55 March 15 2014 at 16:28:10

Name: jim Ruddle

Topic:

Email:

Comments: Adding to Frank Morrow's list. The record that used to play in the TU student union building--occasionally, to be sure--was one that told us



"It ain't the meat

It's the motion,

That makes your baby

Want to rock all night."



How that got by Jess Choteau I couldn't say.





54 March 14 2014 at 22:45:42

Name: Frank Morrow

Topic: music era passing

Email:

Comments: Fellow dinosaurs,



Our time has passed. We know that, but it has not been acknowledged by contemporary hegemonic cultural media. Our pre-mid-'50s music is now completely ignored. You will not find any vestiges of swing music in the media. When â€œGolden Oldiesâ€ are played or referred to, the older rock music is used. Young people have never heard the music of Bennie Goodman, Harry James, Jo Stafford, Ella Fitzgerald, etc.



Many of the people who contribute to this website represent the trailing edge of this era. Furthermore, the precursor of rock, the Rhythm and Blues music of Black people such as Earl Bostic, the Clovers, and others that was being enjoyed in the late '40s and early '50s, has also faded from view.



Some white artists made bowdlerized records of the more lusty R&B songs. An example was â€œDance with me, Henry,â€ instead of the original â€œWork with me, Annie.â€ The latter, and its follow-up record, â€œAnnie Had a Babyâ€ (â€œCan't Work no More.â€) described the sexual activity of a man and his woman, Annie. But, white folks didn't know (and couldn't mention) that the word â€œworkâ€ in the R&B world meant sexual intercourse.



Another example was â€œRocket 69.â€ (â€œI'll make you feel so fine in my Rocket 69.â€) Buddy Morrow made a white man's version for band only, no lyrics.



Rhythm and Blues is gone, too, although it flowed into the rock 'n roll stream. The fine man who was the first Black disk jockey in Tulsa, Frank Berry, would be so sad. He had a night program on KAKC when I was there, playing black music.



PS. Can anyone tell me what happened to Frank? He wasn't included when â€œthe new KAKCâ€ took over radio hegemony in the late '50s in Tulsa.







53 March 13 2014 at 14:03:55

Name: Jim Ruddle

Topic:

Email:

Comments: Nothing that most people don't already know, however, I'm always startled to find that people who are younger have never heard of some things.

For instance, television soap operas carried a distinctly Oklahoma touch.

Hugh Franklin, a Tulsa Central grad, starred in several soaps, but made his bones with "All My Chilldren" where he played Dr. Charles Tyler (or was it Taylor?) for 13 years. In the course of the story, he eventually married a woman who had been hanging onto him for a long time. She was Frances Heflin, sister of actor Van Heflin, both of them Classen High grads from Oklahoma City. And, of course, Mary Stuart (Houchins) who ruled the soap opera landscape for more than thirty-five years as the queen bee of "Search for Tomorrow." She also did turns at "Guiding Light," and a few movies. She too was a Tulsa Central alum, and, like Franklin, a student of Isabelle Ronan's.













52 March 12 2014 at 12:31:40

Name: yrhmblhst

Topic: BellAire theatre photo

Email: writestuffatmyfirstcardotme

Comments: Looking at the recently posted aerial photo of the bellAire drive in...I know its a bit off topic, but look to the east, basically just off the river bank. See that apparently paved oval? was that a go kart track or something? Being originally a West sider, I should remember, but dont. Obviously, that bit of pavement served some purpose...any memories of this out there?





51 March 08 2014 at 09:09:31

Name: Jim Ruddle

Topic:

Email:

Comments:

sing it, Tommy!





50 March 06 2014 at 19:54:26

Name: Mike Bruchas

Topic: "Bob Wills is still the King"

Email:

Comments: Noticed on the THIS LAND PRESS site that March 6th would have been Bob Wills' 106th birthday...



"Take it away, Leon!!!".....





49 February 19 2014 at 11:34:19

Name: Richard Fitzgerald

Topic: John Bateman

Email: w5rdf@sbcglobal.net

Comments: Many folks that frequent this board remember John Bateman from his time as Chief Photog at KOTV in the late 60's and 70's. John is alive and well, he and Marna are retired and living in Northern Idaho. About a year ago they were back in Ft. Smith visiting, John called me and we met for lunch in BA. John looks really good and enjoying life.









48 February 18 2014 at 08:42:27

Name: Jim Ruddle

Topic:

Email:

Comments: Once started on vocal slip-ups it will be difficult to stop. Certain combinations of sounds were always like land mines--avoid at all costs--but the people who wrote the copy frequently had no idea that what they had written had to be spoken.

Two--out of millions, I'm sure--examples I recall were one in Tulsa and one on network radio.

The Tulsa one was from some retailer, now forgotten, who was pushing a brand of footwear called "Town-City Shoes." Try that one three times, fast.

The other, a classic and a favorite for all time, a baked goods product that was being hawked on one of the networks. The authoritative male voice was supposed to counsel listeners to "Always demand the best in bread."

You can figure that one out.





47 February 12 2014 at 09:42:23

Name: Mitch Gray

Topic: He Said What?

Email: North Of You

Comments:

Another broadcast boo boo...

One of our shining salesman at KMUS, sold a live remote package to CR Anthony's back in 1980. We were to provide live talent via MARTI and phone line at three stores and alternately deliver our wit and knowledge of Anthony's products about 6 times an hour.

Back at the studio, one of our new weekenders (name withheld) was at the helm to twist knobs and push buttons.

All went well as we went on the air at the first store, but when the time came for the second store to go live there was nothing but the dreaded dead air.

Now, each store had loud monitors for the adoring customers to listen in. I have to assume the fellow manning the board was frustrated trying to figure out which knob was which, and inadvertently keyed the mic back at the station. We began to hear voices from the studio when suddenly, as clear as a bell the weekender yells "I don't know what's wrong...THIS THINGS ALL F***ed UP!

Needless to say, after that colorful remote, CR Anthony didn't advertise with our station for quite some time.







46 February 11 2014 at 17:25:52

Name: Lee Woodward

Topic: Announce Booth Follies

Email: Didju.com

Comments: Jim trigger's a memory.

It was after a ten O'clock news cast and a new Announcer named Charlie St. John was working his first night shift.

After the News and the commercial break of course, came the late movie. This evenings feature being "Erma La Douce"

Charlie, with left hand over left ear, informed the TV audience that it was time for the KOTV Late Show...This evening, staring two of Hollywood's greats, Jack Lemon and Shirley McLain in.......ERMA LA DOUCHE !!



Even over our laughter in the studio, we could hear the Engineers ( 2 out of 4) going crazy!





45 February 08 2014 at 17:48:39

Name: Jim Ruddle

Topic: Lethal Copy

Email:

Comments: I don't recall whether I ever wrote this for TV Memories, but I should have.



It was in the mid-fifties and sales at KOTV were pretty good. The sales staff was strong--Art Ford, Ken Vandever, Jack Hauser--Jim Richdale hadn't appeared yet.



As ever, much of the commercial copy was voice over (usually slides) read from the booth by an on-duty announcer, not always precisely as intended.



On one occasion, the copy concerned a client who assured listeners that his product was the right one and that other competing items were not up to snuff.



From the booth came the announcer's confident voice telling prospective buyers "Don't be missled." Not "Misled" but "missled" --a far more threatening possibility.



The account was Ken Vandever's and he was out of the station on a sales call when he turned on his car radio and heard "Don't be missled." Of course, this was long before car phones, much less cells, however, missles were much in the news.



Ken got to a phone as quickly as he could, screamed for someone to stop the announcer from further folly, and gained a few gray hairs in the process.



Just another day in the glamourous TV business.





44 February 07 2014 at 14:41:28

Name: Tim

Topic: Tulsa TV Memories@FB

Email: Tim dot 12571 at yahoo dot com

Comments: Okay so I just found the Tulsa TV Memories Facebook page which led me here and I'm curious to know if the Facebook page still being updated or not, please could someone let me know?





43 February 03 2014 at 17:25:21

Name: Scott Linder

Topic: Jack Campbell.. The Old Sleepwalker

Email:

Comments: I just enjoyed a telephone chat with Jack Campbell... the legendary annoucer for "Sleepwalkers Serenade" and "Music for Pleasant Dreams" on KVOO Tulsa in the 1960s.



We shared our thoughts with regard to the music we enjoyed then, and how it has been a part of our lives for several decades. I have spoken about this part of my life to my daughter and grandchildren, and have shared that music with them often.



Please... share this mucic from the past with YOUR children, rather that that stuff that they hear in their ears each day.



Jack Campbell is 85 years old in a few days. It was wonderful to hear his voice after all these years...



Kind Regards Always...

Scott Linder





42 January 31 2014 at 09:10:41

Name: Jim Ruddle

Topic: Kazuo Gomi

Email:

Comments: Really sorry to hear about Kazuo Gomi's passing.

When he came to KOTV in the mid-fifties nobody knew who he was or how he would fit in. Well, he fit in perfectly. Years later, I talked with people who worked there at the time and they all remembered him fondly.

There's a picture somewhere in these guestbook files of one of my daughters,now a U. S. Army colonel stationed at the American Embassy in Tokyo--having dinner with Kazuo and his wife in Tokyo, a few years ago.

I shall inform her of the sad news.

Again, for all who knew him, our condolences.



(P.S. Robin: Don Norton is no longer with us either.)





41 January 30 2014 at 04:19:38

Name: Robin Gomi

Topic: Kazuo Gomi has passed away

Email: robingomi at gmail.com

Comments: Primarily intended for Don Norton and Jim Ruddle,

but my father, Kazuo Gomi, just passed away.



He had many fond memories of Tulsa.



Sincerely,



Robin





40 January 28 2014 at 17:37:22

Name: Scott Linder

Topic: TTVM code numbers....

Email:

Comments: The TTVM code nembers are very difficult to do deal with.



This may be why many past or future TTVM folks don't like to deal with this great web site.





39 January 27 2014 at 15:11:44

Name: Gary Thompson

Topic: Native Tulsan Bill Hader Talks Mazeppa

Email: garythethompson@gmail.com

Comments: I don't know if any of you ever listen to Marc Maron's comedy podcast called "WTF". But Native Tulsan & SNL alumnus Bill Hader was on not too long ago and talked about Mazeppa for about 20 minutes and how much it influenced him to go into comedy.



You can search on I-Tunes: WTF Bill Hader and download the episode. A GOOD listen.





38 January 25 2014 at 13:37:42

Name: Jim Ruddle

Topic:

Email:

Comments: That blasted code number got jumped in front of Maurice Thillet's name.





37 January 25 2014 at 13:33:57

Name: Jim Ruddle

Topic: Angels in Tulsa

Email:

Comments: The recent posts about the passing of Angelo Savoldi reminded me of a quirky part of professional wrestling's past, not that most of it wasn't quirky in one way or another.

But I refer to some figures who would have been billed as freaks by P.T. Barnum.

These were the "Angels." The most famous and important was a French Angel--he was known that way--but named at birth9hb5 "Maurice Thillet." He like the other Angels had facial deformities caused by acromegaly. I knew a fellow who said he had seen the French Angel in Tulsa, although it would have to have been in the early 'forties. I did see the Swedish Angel live there, who apparently shaved his head to make himself look more frightening.

Some promoter, seeing the success of the original French Angel, came up with a string of these characters such as the Swedish, and there was also a Polish Angel that I know of, and there were others,

Andre the Giant could have worked this way.







36 January 24 2014 at 22:19:44

Name: Geoff Potts

Topic: Hulk at JC Penney 1970's

Email: gpotts1@cox.net

Comments: Does anyone have any information about when Lou came to the mall back in the 70's? I remember waiting for what seemed like an eternity, but that's about it. My guess is c. 1979? I would love to get a more exact date (possibly a newspaper story), but more importantly, I would gladly pay a handsome sum for one of the handbills that said "I met the Hulk at JCPenney" - something to that effect OR any other memorabilia from that appearance. I'd love to hear from anyone who could help. Thanks, Geoff





35 January 22 2014 at 09:16:58

Name: Jim Ruddle

Topic: Times' Blessing

Email:

Comments: Mike Miller's recounting of INN stories being weighed in NY based on whether the Times had picked them up. We (NBC correspondents outside NYC) used to offer stories, have them quashed by the NY desk, then maybe six weeks later being told to get right on such-and-such a yarn our of Wichita, or Omaha, or some nameless burg in Tennessee. Checking, we'd find that we'd offered the same tale but no cigar.

It seems that Times correspondents suffered from similar woes. They'd file a story, which was then vetted and spiked in NY, and weeks later told that the Times needed it.

So they'd revive their spiked story, run it, and we'd be ordered to hop a plane and get the facts' M'am. Obviously, they'd read the resuscitated Times piece. The implication was that NY deskers could find news in the hinterlands that those out in the field had missed.

Why the Times jumped on cold stories was never answered. Maybe they heard it on CBS. Anyway, we wasted a lot of time an effort, but--hey--we were working for geniuses.





34 January 21 2014 at 20:04:26

Name: Mike Miller

Topic: INN

Email:

Comments: In the early 1980s, I worked as a free-lance reporter out of the INN Washington Bureau in the National Press Club. Some reports were fed live to New York; we sometimes completing editing 15 or 20 seconds before the reports were slapped into a tape machine and appeared on air moments later.



After a big rally featuring Ted Kennedy we ran into a traffic jam at the Mall and I offered a passing motorist $20 to drive me to the press club and we just barely made it on the air.



The pay was low but it was another chance to cover the White House and Capitol Hill. Unfortunately, the New York desk liked to see your story in the Times before they would consider it news worthy. That was frustrating when you had it finished the day before.



But thanks, Tim, for bringing back (some) good memories.





33 January 21 2014 at 15:36:08

Name: Scott Linder

Topic: "that microphone"

Email:

Comments: I just received a call from a young engineer who asked about "that microphone" that is used by most all TV news reporters under their station flag.



This mic is the Electrovoice RE50(B). This is a omni-directional microphone with quite a nice sound and very good noise-handling features. The fundamental voice coil is the same that found favor in the 635 in past years.



EV has made thousands of the RE50, and they are still being purchased and used by broadcasters word-wide.





By the way, the "B" in the model mumber means Black. The basic unit is provided in the basic EV beige.





32 January 19 2014 at 18:15:26

Name: Tim Mischka

Topic: KOKI INN

Email: tmisch64@gmail.com

Comments: Just so you know, the INN newscasts that Tulsa23 aired were actually produced at WPIX-11 here in the NYC area; they produced news for independent stations using their anchors and reporters. It aired from 1980 to 1990. It originally was only used for the "national" news they produced for other stations, and on WPIX's superstation feed; Action News was the local name. In 1984, they rebranded all newscasts to INN: The Independent News; and then, two years later, it became USA Tonight, which it stayed as until it ended in 1990.





31 January 08 2014 at 17:17:34

Name: Lazzaro

Topic: Angelo Savoldi

Email:

Comments: .

Condolences for your loss.



There are at least a couple of us here who also once lived in the Osage Apartments.







30 January 08 2014 at 09:44:52

Name: Mario Savoldi

Topic: Angelo Savoldi

Email: Tvsund@aol. Com

Comments: Yes my dad wrestled in Oklahoma through the 50's and 60's.

We lived in the Osage Apartments. Went to Immaculate

Conception School then to Holy Family HS in 1956.





29 January 08 2014 at 08:58:29

Name: Jim Ruddle

Topic:

Email:

Comments: Re: Mario Savoldi passing.



Wasn't there an Angelo Savoldi back there in the old rasslin' days?





28 January 07 2014 at 23:33:00

Name: Dave

Topic: 1968 FCC analysis of Oklahoma broadcasting

Email:

Comments: Hereâ€™s something fascinating I bumped into by accident online. I donâ€™t know why itâ€™s there but some of you may have had some first-hand experience with it.



In 1968, the FCC conducted an exhaustive study of Oklahoma broadcasting. The occasionally controversial commissioners Nicholas Johnson and Kenneth Cox seem to be the impetus for it. They selected Oklahoma as a randomly typical state and offered their analysis of what was being done well and not so well. You can read the whole thing at



http://www.uiowa.edu/~cyberlaw/FCCOps/1968/14%20F2-2.htm



Here are a few excerpts from the Tulsa section (way down the screen among the alphabetical list of cities).



â€” â€œOn the basis of its organizational reconnaissance around the Tulsa community, KVOO-TV's management has concluded, if one is to judge from its programming format, that the community primarily needs continual exposure to network programs originated in New York and Washington.â€



â€” â€œAbsentee ownership cannot be said, at least on the face of the material before the FCC in this proceeding, to have significantly affected the pattern of KOTV's programming.Â Network originated programming occupies only 62 percent of its weekly format, compared with about 71 percent for KVOO-TV.â€



â€” â€œOn the whole, KTUL-TV's news and public affairs programming is quite sparse.Â Only 4.7 percent of its weekly format is news.Â Only 2.7 percent is public affairs.Â These percentages are very low in comparison with other network affiliates in Tulsa and other major markets.â€



â€” KOED-TV: â€œAt 5 p.m., the station signs on again and carries a conventional selection of NET productions and locally produced programs designed for adult viewers dissatisfied with the fare of the networks until 10 p.m. sign-off time.â€









27 January 07 2014 at 21:44:27

Name: Mario Savoldi

Topic: Obituary

Email: Tvsynd@aol.com

Comments: On September 21 2013 NWA pro wrestler Angelo Savoldi passed away.

He was 99 1/2 years old.

He spent most of his wrestling career in Tulsa.

WWE owner Vince McMahon paid personal tribute

World wide on Monday Night Raw.

Thank you

Mario Savoldi





26 January 06 2014 at 15:31:57

Name: Mitch Gray

Topic: Mr Nomenclature

Email: North Of You

Comments:

I'd like to thank Scott Linder for astounding us with his in-depth knowledge of nearly every component ever manufactured for the broadcast industry. There's AV Techies and then there is Scott. Your stories always informed and entertained myself and others I'm certain.

I hope you continue to post on TTM.

Best of luck in your future endeavors!





25 January 04 2014 at 14:45:12

Name: Lazzaro

Topic: Two thousand fourteen

Email:

Comments: .

I've certainly enjoyed your posts, and learned a lot from them, about some of my favorite places ever - the movie houses of Tulsa in the 60's and 70's. Looking forward to hearing more about them from you, Mr. Linder.



Best wishes for a speedy (or slow if necessary) recovery.





24 January 03 2014 at 20:40:51

Name: Scotty Comstock

Topic:

Email: scottycomstockatyahoo.com

Comments:



I am still at KFOR

I can't stop working.

Mike, do you have any contact info for Scott Blaker?





23 January 03 2014 at 15:08:43

Name: Mike Bruchas

Topic: Where is Scotty Comstock?

Email: funsky1@yahoo.com

Comments: Had lunch today with Scott Blaker - in Athens, GA.



I am here for the holidays - Scott lives about 2 hours away in GA and was glad that we could get together.



I told him that I presumed that Scotty had retired from KFOR but was unsure.



Anyone in contact with Scotty Comstock?

I thought that he used to read TTM.....





22 January 03 2014 at 05:11:10

Name: Scott Linder

Topic: 2014, etc.

Email:

Comments: Happy 2014 to all TTVM blog readers!!! It is more difficult for me to communicate now, as I suffered a stroke this last year.



I have always enjoyed speaking with all of you in previous years, and to hearing from all with regard to what is going on in Tulsey Town these days. My memory appears to be rapidly fading now, but I trust that my previous posts from past years have contributed something to broadcasting and motion picture acivities in Tulsa that have appeared here.



All my best to the Webmaster, and all of you who continue to write on this page.



Kind regards always,



Scott Linder









21 December 22 2013 at 10:33:34

Name: Jim Ruddle

Topic:

Email:

Comments: To any and all who toiled in Tulsa TV over the past fifty or so years, strong season's greetings. Those who pushed the old rack-lens, pedestal cameras, those who changed balops and telops, the lighting crews who stood under exploding bucket lights, or crawled into the back seats of "For Sale" automobiles with similar lights to make for a more glamorous shot, for the sound techs who had to listen to more crap than any human outside a Chinese re-education camp, and to the folks who wrote copy, the sales personnel who attempted to gull some poor entrepreneur into believing that a 30-second spot would guarantee that his daughter could afford college, to the sound engineer who ruined his back lugging one-inch tape reels before the smaller stuff came in, To program department serfs, bookkeepers, receptionists, chief engineers, news directors, and---yes--even station managers.

And to all those I neglect to mention but who did the time and did the work.





20 December 19 2013 at 07:08:57

Name: Ken Ragsdale

Topic: Oklahoma Christmas

Email: ragsdaleandassocataol.com

Comments: Music composed by Hugh Martin, lyrics by Broken Arrow, OK, native Ralph Blane.



Vocal by Judy Garland.



"Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" (2:30)



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5g4lY8Y3eoo







19 December 18 2013 at 01:08:55

Name: David Batterson

Topic: TV typos

Email: Send a singing telegram instead!

Comments: Mike's story made me laugh out loud. But hey, doesn't that "My Fair Lady" song go: "The rain in Saipan stays mainly in the pie pan!





18 December 17 2013 at 17:33:22

Name: Mike Miller

Topic: TV News filled with stupid, ignorant, dense, brainless, vacuous, idiots!!!

Email:

Comments: I totally agree with Frank Morrow about the lack of talent on TV news today. And second David Batterson's point about young people working the Chyron.



In the late '80s, after six years of steady work on Capitol Hill, I found myself jobless because of a bunch of idiots voting in Nevada. My boss, a really good senator and I were unemployed, although he soon landed an ambassadorial job in the Bahamas.



However, I didn't do quite as well. I got a job working the early morning shift at WUSA-TV in DC as a news writer, the lowest rung on the newsroom ladder. I wrote one of those: "On this day in history bumpers: " On June 15, 1944, U.S. Marines invaded Saipan." The young woman who typed my script into the Chyron had never heard of Saipan and assumed (something you should NEVER do in the news business), that I must have made a typo. So when it ran on the air "On this date in history, "U.S. Marines invaded Spain," an angry battalion of Marine veterans began calling in droves. Of course, since I was alone in the newsroom, guess who answered the phone(s)?







17 December 17 2013 at 13:17:06

Name: David Batterson

Topic: the spoken word on TV

Email: Send a postcard!

Comments: I'm sure the talented Edward Dumit doesn't like it either, Frank! The problem is this: The newbies can't pronounce words correctly because they can't spell. And they can't spell because they don't know proper pronunciation. While we're at it, I'm guessing the typos I see all the time on TV means interns are running the Chyron. I even see those mistakes sometimes on CNN! "Quicker and cheaper" is the mantra today, not only for broadcasting but for most companies.





16 December 17 2013 at 12:14:53

Name: Frank Morrow

Topic: talentless--4

Email:

Comments: The situation isn't much better at the national level. Did it all start with the attempts like Ed Murrow and is boys and particularly Walter Cronkite to sound â€œneutralâ€ and â€œobjective? Remember the old days of the '30s, '40s and '50s when the air waves were full of announcers with unique voices and who gave colorful interpretations of the spoken word?



I think that the broadcasting companies want it that way. They can stack their staffs with free interns and cutesy girls, and round it off with talentless slugs who are not going to cost them much and will cause no controversies.



Bah! Humbug!







15 December 17 2013 at 12:09:06

Name: Frank Morrow

Topic: talentless--II

Email:

Comments: Today there seems to be no importance given to the spoken word. I guess it's no wonder. You can't find speech interpretation classes in public schools or universities. Our sainted Isabelle Ronan and Ben Henneke wouldn't have been able to find a job as speech teachers today.



The situation isn't much better at the national level.



(Uh, oh. Cut off again. Time for part-3.)









14 December 17 2013 at 12:02:52

Name: Frank Morrow

Topic: talentless

Email:

Comments: I hate to sound like a crotchety old man erroneously glorifying â€œyesteryear,â€ but it seems to me that the contemporaneous, local on-air news people are pitifully talentless now when compared with their counterparts in â€œthe old days.â€ Watching local news in Tulsa, we see a combination of cute young things without a brain in their heads and older guys whose only attribute is that they can read, poorly, off the teleprompter. Having a good voice is not a requirement.



What they all have in common is that they are terrible interpreters of the spoken language. They speak in stilted English that would be more interesting if the sound came from a teletype machine. (Those people have probably never heard a TTY machine.)



Mixed in with this is the use of young wannabes working for free, now known as â€œinterns.â€ This is outrageous exploitationâ€”class-B slavesâ€”of talentless people.



Tulsa used to be a great starting place for good announcers, including newsmen, many of whom left and made it to the â€œbig time.â€ Some of the names are Jim Ruddle, John Doremus, Virgil Dominic, Frank Simms and Walter Teas. Noel Confer had a good career out west. There were other people who were outstanding talents such as Hal O'Halloran. Even many of those who stayed in Tulsa were quite good. Most of the announcers at KRMG, KTUL and KVOO were as good as you'd find anywhere in the country.



Today the TV on-air talent level is pathetic except for one or two, such as the Channel-8 weather lady, Jennifer Zeppelin and the man who broadcasts the Tulsa University football and basketball gamesâ€”Bruce Howard.



(Apparent space limitations require that I split up this long-winded dissertation into two sections.)









13 December 16 2013 at 09:37:31

Name: Sonny Hollingshead

Topic: J.J. Cale

Email:

Comments: Here's a New York Times Doc-Ed piece remembering Tulsa Legend J.J. Cale: http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/16/us/harvard-evacuations/index.html





12 December 12 2013 at 12:58:00

Name: Jim Ruddle

Topic: Miller/Maury

Email:

Comments: Mike, I know Maury very slightly. We had some drinks together once. He was leaving WMAQ-TV and I was leaving the network to return to local.



There was an amusing story about his first appearance on the WMAQ news. They supered his name and some dolt in the audience, possibly literate, called in to ask "Who is this Maurypovich?" All one word--as Maw-Rip-ovich. It became a standard around the shop.



Naturally, when he married Connie, she became Connie Chungpovich.



My lady friend knew him and his first wife rather well in Chicago.





11 December 06 2013 at 16:28:53

Name: Mike Miller

Topic: Still friendly after all these years.

Email:

Comments: More than 50-years after we worked together (at WTTG-TV, Ch-5, Washington, DC), I'm still getting holiday cards annually from Connie Chung (and Maury.) Connie was one of the nicest people I met during two decades in the TV news business and never changed.



Povich was also sports director at WTTG during that time, but was married to someone else. Maury and Connie later co-anchored in LA where things became more serious (possibly during commercial breaks?)



When she walked into the newsroom fresh out of college seeking her first job, News Director Mike Buchanan told her, "I don't know who you are or what you can do, but you're hired!" It was only as a newsroom assistant but once she appeared on the air, CBS News hired her and sent her to China covering First Lady Pat Nixon. Coincidentally, Bob Schieffer also jumped from Ch-5 to CBS News during that time. It was a good place to audition.







10 December 01 2013 at 18:07:17

Name: Jim Ruddle

Topic:

Email:

Comments: John--Thanks for the update. Valerie has been very successful thanks to your fifth grade military training. She's a full colonel, the U. S. Army attache' at the American Embassy, in Tokyo. She and her husband of twenty-five years will be moving to Georgia next year after she retires. Two grown kids, both wasting time in Japan at the moment.



I'll tell her you wrote and she'll be delighted to hear it.







9 November 30 2013 at 18:55:12

Name: John Morris

Topic: Ruddle Family

Email: Tforcej@yahoo.com

Comments: Came across Jim's name by accident on Google. His daughter is a classmate of mine at elementary school. Interesting to see she joined the service as we were both in a pretend "military" group in 5th grade. I outranked her, she was a sergeant. But I see she made Lt. Col. I was only a Major in the service. Hi to old Hyde Parkers Jim and Valerie.





8 November 28 2013 at 11:26:31

Name: Mitch Gray

Topic: Turkey

Email: North Of You

Comments:

Boffo! Socko! Scope Them Turkeys Out!

Happy T-Day



http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_detailpage&v=vp-4pUvPwNs





7 November 25 2013 at 11:04:55

Name: Jim Ruddle

Topic:

Email:

Comments: In New York, 'Black Friday' has been around for at least the more than twenty years I've been living here. I do concede that the past five years or so it's been pumped up more than before. I think it really took off when one or two people were trampled to death in the greedy rush for bargains at certain shopping centers. There's nothing like the possibility of senseless slaughter to draw crowds.





6 November 23 2013 at 20:34:58

Name: Dave

Topic: CBS JFK replay

Email:

Comments: FYI, the CBS News website is playing back in real time its Nov. 22-25 coverage of the JFK assasination programming at www.cbsnews.com/videos/jfk-assassination/?tag=custom That means that whatever you see at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2013, is what you would have seen at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 1963. They're running it straight through. It's mostly a lot of talking heads at the desk with some archival film and occasional cutaways to Dallas and Washington. Cronkite, Reasoner, Collingwood mostly anchoring.





5 November 23 2013 at 11:49:48

Name: Frank Morrow

Topic: Black Friday

Email:

Comments: I'm still running on Rip van Winkle time since I moved back to Tulsa five years ago after a 50 year absence. One of the mysteries is something called Black Friday. I was surprised to find out that it was yet another trick to get people to spend money.



I had never heard of Black Friday before while living in Wash. D.C. area, Maine, New York City, or Austin. When I left Tulsa in 1957, there was no such thing. I never read a commercial where it was mentioned. Now it's a big media thing.



When did it start? Where does the name come from?





According to Wikipedia:



"The day's name originated in Philadelphia, where it originally was used to describe the heavy and disruptive pedestrian and vehicle traffic which would occur on the day after Thanksgiving. Use of the term started before 1961 and began to see broader use outside Philadelphia around 1975. Later an alternative explanation was made: that retailers traditionally operated at a financial loss from January through November, and "Black Friday" indicates the point at which retailers begin to turn a profit, or 'in the black'."





4 November 21 2013 at 10:08:21

Name: Webmaster

Topic: Russell Bates, Native American writer

Email:

Comments:

I just heard from Russell Bates on LinkedIn. I know him from my Wilson Center dorm days at OU in the early 1970s. He was then already a published writer, and later won an Emmy for a Star Trek animated series episode he co-wrote.



I found a profile of Russell on a 2011 episode of OETA's "Gallery" series. You can watch it here (starting at 14:45): Gallery 1204



Here is Star Trek The Animated Series in the TTM aStore.





3 November 19 2013 at 16:21:43

Name: Jim Ruddle

Topic: Patti Page

Email:

Comments: The TU College of Arts and Sciences news publication for this Fall reports that a scholarship for the choral Jazz ensemble of the School of Music has been funded in the name of Patti Page. Her nephew, Michael Fowler, an adjunct Music School professor created the scholarship.



It was on KTUL that Clara Fowler became Patti Page, thanks to Page Milk Company the sponsor of the program on which she sang. (This is old news to old timers, but she started here and became exceptionally successful later.)



I have commented earlier that it was well that she didn't get on a show sponsored by Meadow Gold or Glencliff.





2 November 08 2013 at 10:41:40

Name: Webmaster

Topic: KKUL's "Rappin' Eddie" passes

Email:

Comments:

Sad to say, we've been informed that Eddie "Rappin' Eddie" Harris of KKUL (K-Kool) radio fame passed away yesterday.



More about mid-70s KKUL-FM here.



Our condolences to his family and friends.





1 November 8 2013 at 14:50:31

Name: Webmaster

Topic: Previous GroupBlog link

Email:

Comments: Archived GroupBlog 340.









