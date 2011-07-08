Tulsa TV Memories GroupBlog 329

The exhibit runs from 8/5-25. Living ArtSpace Gallery Hours are: Tues, Wed,
Fri & Sat 1-5pm, closed Sun & Mon.
August 03 2011 at 22:53:09 Name: Roachie Topic: Thunder
Comments: A "thunderstorm" is moving in on Phoenix. As it approaches
it carries my back to the land of my birth, home sweet Oklahoma.
August 02 2011 at 21:15:06 Name: Mike Bruchas Topic: Sittin' in my fraidy hole - up here
in Chicago Comments: Tornado Watch and high winds here.
My portable digital TV receiver, along with my home unit, are USELESS in
bad weather. The signal just disappears.
Something that analog TV never did in bad weather.
Analog HD would NOT have had this problem, but digital...
T'ain't progress ,but then again, if you have cable, you can lose your signal
in a storm.
August 02 2011 at 14:26:07 Name: Wesley H Topic: Admiral Twin
Comments: Thanks to Laz for the link regarding the delay at the
twin. I am glad to know I was not the only one who noticed nothing was going
on at the site since the "Groundbreaking."
I still have this stinking sinking suspicion that the drive in will never
be rebuilt...
August 01 2011 at 08:06:49 Name: Joe Topic: G.D. Spradlin Comments: Bob Dolfan mentioned that Oklahoma character
actor G.D. Spradlin recently passed away. He had a brief but intense role
in one of my all-time favorite movies, APOCALYPSE NOW, as the general that
gave Willard (Martin Sheen) orders to terminate Col. Kurtz' command. Not
a bad role!
July 30 2011 at 21:45:07 Name: Rick Blevins Topic: Old Tulsa Fire Station Photos Email: fire11rick@yahoo.com Comments: We are trying to gather old photos of Fire Station
5 and any old photos of the 18th & Boston area for a "history" wall in
our fire station. I'm aware of the pics in the Beryl Ford Collection, but
any others would be very much appreciated....thanks! We have heard that the
old Louisiane is going to be torn down in the near future.
July 30 2011 at 15:42:27 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Sorry Comments: Sorry to various TTVM folks for my rather strange
posts of late. My old computer is dying faster than those spot-discs that
were cut on those REK-O-CUT lathes. Remember when we had to get rid of each
cut after about 10 plays by marking then out with a white grease-pencil?
My daughter things that I should buy some Apple-thingy computer. She likes
it, but I don't understand how it works. Gee, why is everything so complicated
these days?
July 30 2011 at 14:53:57 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Mitch Gray and spot splitters
Comments: Mitch, the only time that I recall the use of the Spot
Splitters discs was during "Kaleidoscope", which was the afternoon show on
KVOO with Dick Charles and Bill Ryan.
The show featured music, as well as interviews of local folks of interest.
The Spot Splitters cuts were used when the (show) was running long and they
needed to compress time, or go to NBC Network News at the top of the hour.
FYI, that show was done every afternoon from the south studio at KVOO before
the remodeling. It sported a small home-brew console, two RCA turntables,
two Magnecord TP63 tape machines, and three Altec 639B Microphones, two for
the hosts, and one for a guest. I seem to recall Jay Jones did the show after
Bill Ryan left.
Of course, this show vanished when KVOO went Country. Gee, I guess that tells
a bit about my age, doesn't it?
July 29 2011 at 00:09:22 Name: Mike (I live in the Chicago burbs) Bruchas Topic: Repeat posting of a link? Comments: May have found this before and posted this
link; online "classic" Chicago TV ads and promos:
July 27 2011 at 13:09:14 Name: David Batterson Topic: "Concert for Bangladesh" film Email:
dbat@oldhippiesneverdie.com Comments: The 40th anniversary of “The Concert for
Bangladesh."
From July 30 to August 1, the concert film will be shown for free at
GeorgeHarrison.com and on iTunes.
Don't miss Leon's great performances.
July 26 2011 at 13:18:20 Name: DolfanBob Topic: G D Spradlin Email: DolfanBob@lycos.com Comments: Just found out that Oklahoma charactor actor G.D.
Spradlin died Sunday at the age of 90.
I best remember him as the owner of the team in 'North Dallas Forty". He
was great in that movie.
July 26 2011 at 09:45:05 Name: Webmaster Topic: CBS: Take Me Back To Tulsa (for
retirement)
Comments:
It's always fun to hear a shout-out to our city on national TV. On behalf
of my wife (Gaye Brown; she's a Realtor),
I caught this brief clip from CBS' "The Early Show" today.
July 25 2011 at 16:26:06 Name: Mitch Gray Topic: Splitting Email: North Of You Comments: Hey Scott,
I don't recall the "Spot Splitters" but I was wondering if the prohibition
of back-to-back spots you are speaking of was an FCC mandate? We were cautioned
by our stations not to run similar advertisers back to back (no-brainer then,
but not nowadays!)
July 24 2011 at 13:52:10 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Spot Splitters Comments: Does anyone remember those discs called "Spot
Splitters" back in the 60s?
I have no idea who did them, but they were edited short versions of popular
tunes that were used to split spots on stations that were prohibited from
running spots back-to-back.
This concept is hard to believe in today's radio and TV markets where we
are all subjected to many spots before we are "blessed" with the ability
to see or listen to some actual program content!!
July 23 2011 at 16:14:18 Name: Webmaster Topic: Jack Frank's 70s show: artifacts
needed! Comments:
Jack Frank is looking for movie/video footage, old commercials, pics, anything
from the 1970s for his "70s show".
If you have any of these, contact him at jack (at) tulsafilms.com, or
his Facebook
page.
July 23 2011 at 15:27:40 Name: Mike Bruchas Topic: Scott L! Comments: Keep on posting MPMO, radio, audio and music
stuff!
You "done have had" an interestin' life - beyond Tulsey!
Woo-wah!
July 23 2011 at 13:45:56 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Anita Kerr, and other stuff
Comments: OK... I thought I would mention that the singers on
"Dreamsville" were Anita Kerr, Dottie Dilliard, Gil Wright and Louis Nunley.
All of them sang around a single Neumann U47 tube mic, and the singers did
all the vocal balance. The strings were recorded on day-2 to save recording
costs and make sure that they matched.
Pete Jolly was the pianist
on the session, as he was for most every recording for Anita for many years.
She loved his ability to change to match any music style. Pete left us in
about 2004 and we all miss him.
As a side note, Dottie Dilliard, Gil Wright and Louis Nunley were often a
part of an 8-piece group often known as "The Judd Conlon Singers" who sang
many of those Disney themes that we all love. Just take a listen to the opening
of "Peter Pan" if you don't believe me. By the way,
Thurl Ravenscroft
is the low bass.
OK, I'll just stop with this "old guy" stuff. Please, just tell me to stop
if I'm annoying you.
July 23 2011 at 11:17:26 Name: Mike Bruchas Topic: Ray Conniff Comments: Radio folks - remember when radio stations
received Conniff's MOR "cover albums" of then recent pop tunes?
The other side of the Anita Kerr coin... kinda.
July 23 2011 at 10:53:24 Name: Webmaster Topic: Lee Woodward's daughter on TV today
Comments:
"Etruscan Dreams Jewelry by Valerie," a two-hour special showcasing Valerie
Naifeh's pieces on ShopNBC, Cox channel 117 in Tulsa, at
both 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday. (No 6 pm
show because the items were sold out!)
July 22 2011 at 12:08:33 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Anita Kerr, etc. Comments: Thanks to John Hillis and Gary Chew for your
kind comments with regard to The Anita Kerr
Singers. It's too bad that RCA has never agreed to release "We Dig Mancini"
and other recordings after all these years. Anita has tried to make them
available again, with no success. At least, some of us "old guys" still have
digital versions that we dubbed from our discs.
Anita is still fine, and living in her lovely home in Switzerland. No, you
can't have her phone number or personal e-mail address, but you might like
to visit her nice website at: AnitaKerr.com
Anita Kerr, and Jack and Bobbie Campbell send their regards to all who know
and remember them. Thank you to all who do.
Ahh.. "I'm in Dreamsville...."
July 22 2011 at 00:21:38 Name: Timmy Topic: Re: Moon Landing comments Comments: There has been an excellent series on The Science
Channel recently, "Moon
Machines", that covers much of the Apollo missions. Highly recommended
for those interested!
July 21 2011 at 21:32:37 Name:
Gary Chew Topic: Jack Campbell: Cool Tulsa Radio Guy Email: Northeast of Eden Comments: Hello to Linder: Glad to hear something about the
Campbells. I used to go over to Jack house in Brookside, and we'd have a
Singers Unlimited Festival... just the two of us.
I first discovered my first Singers Unlimited LP (BASF) in a throw-away stack
of discs when I worked at KRMG in about '73 or '74. When I saw Gene Puerling's
name on the cover, I knew I'd found black gold not of the Oklahoma kind.
Please say hey to Jack for me.
July 21 2011 at 19:18:52 Name:
Jim Ruddle Topic: Moon landing Comments: The morning after the moon landing, somebody
interviewed some young people in New Orleans, or someplace in those parts.
What did they think of it?
Well, said one. They thought it was a fake, a studio fraud.
And why would they doubt what they saw?
It was supposed to be from the moon, one replied, and "On the TV, we can't
even get Shreveport."
July 21 2011 at 17:40:30 Name:
John Hillis Topic: Dreamsville Comments: The Anita Kerr Singers could sing the Nowata
phone book and make it sound great.
July 21 2011 at 16:14:03 Name: David Batterson Topic: Moon walking (way before MJ) Comments: "Still an amazing technical feat."
=======================================================
Technical feat + human feet (and decades before we could Tweet!). I remember
that day, watching the astronaut's feat/feet on a friend's TV in Los Angeles.
If I recall correctly, we were smoking a doobie (or two).
July 20 2011 at 17:00:30 Name: Mike Bruchas Topic: 42 years ago today
Comments: "Buzz and Neil's Most Excellent Lunar Adventure" as
US astronauts walked on the Moon and WE saw it "on the TV" in our homes.
Still an amazing technical feat.
July 20 2011 at 15:28:30 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Dreamsville
Comments: Just a note that perhaps the most beautiful version
of "Dreamsville" was done by the Anita Kerr Singers on RCA back in the 60s.
That Old Sleepwalker, Jack Campbell often
played it on "Sleepwalker's Serenade" on KVOO back then.
The recording has been out-of-print for many years, but some of us still
have lovely digital versions that we saved from the 60s. I sent "Dreamsville"
and all my other Anita Kerr recordings to Jack Campbell a few years ago.
We both love listening to them.... By the way, Jack says "hello", and I still
chat with Anita now and then.
Ahhhh... "Dreamsville"...
July 20 2011 at 07:28:08 Name: Lazzaro Topic: CO
Comments: Swedish meatballs, hibachi and a blond in a satin Chinese
jacket. Swingin'! Lola seems to be playing Grace in 'Rear Window'. Nice lamp.
However, seeing as they are apparently using charcoal indoors, I worry about
what he'll find when he returns from his meeting across the river.
And by the way, I liked the story Scott.
July 19 2011 at 15:18:11 Name: Webmaster Topic: Peter Gunn and Edie in Dreamsville Comments:
Henry Mancini's great tune "Dreamsville" is
heard in the background as Peter Gunn (Craig Stevens) and his girlfriend
Edie Hart (Lola Albright) cook Swedish meatballs on a hibachi and exchange
sexy shoptalk in Pete's bachelor pad. Their idyl is broken by a phone call.
Lola Albright recorded the tune on
her album
"Dreamsville", orchestra conducted by Mancini.
See Gary Chew's review of "Two Lovers" for another
classic Mancini tune of the era, "Lujon".
July 19 2011 at 06:57:27 Name: Mitch Gray Topic: It's Dang Hot Email: North Of You Comments: I wonder if all guys have a "Jenny" experience.
Meet by chance - whirlwind week or weekend - then... gone!
Leaves a lot of WHAT IF questions running through your head.
July 16 2011 at 14:50:59 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Passion Play memories Comments: Sorry that I've been a bit out of touch, but
this last week was the opening show of Big Brother on CBS, so I've been a
bit busy. It's hard to believe that this is year 13, but I'm pleased to be
there again, and it's good to work with a bunch of old TV guys like me.
To Mitch Gray and Lazzaro: I'll watch the Passion Play footage and see if
I recall it. Again, I'll consult Corky and see what he remembers, but he
won't be able to look at anything on the computer,as he doesn't own one.
I'll try to fill him in on the details.
(Jenny story redacted per Scott's request...webmaster, 7/19)
July 16 2011 at 14:06:08 Name: Lazzaro Topic: Motor-mouth Comments: Mr Gray, I just ran across this comment on
one of the YouTube pages:
"No movie that I'm aware of but this short feature was shown during Tull's
1973 A Passion Play concert tour. You would never guess thisÿ had anything
to do with a rock band if you didn't know the story behind it. But it was
one of the most unique concerts I have ever been to. Look at the Passion
play album cover. It was shown on screen before the concert began with the
lady slowly rising to the sound of a dramatic heart beat..."
July 16 2011 at 13:30:39 Name: Lazzaro Topic: Correction
Comments: Sorry. The YouTube URL copied and pasted earlier is
not what I intended to post. This one has video that was supposedly projected
during the 'A Passion Play' tour:
Ring any bells?
Ah, yes, the absurd tale of "The Hare Who Lost His Spectacles". My favorite
part of the album.
July 16 2011 at 10:12:43 Name: Mitch Gray Topic: Tull Memory Email: North Of You Comments: Thanks for your reply, Scott.
I remember bits and pieces of that Tull concert. My memory is fading also.
Soon I'll be able to hide my own Easter eggs.
July 16 2011 at 07:02:36 Name: Lazzaro Topic: 1973 Comments: Durn.
Had completely erased 'A Passion Play' from memory.
July 15 2011 at 14:13:21 Name: Scott Linder Topic: The Tull tour Comments: To Mitch Gray: my memory of the Tull tour in
the 70s is fading, but I seem to recall that the motion picture playback
on rear-screen was quite a long segment from something called "Passion Play".
I seem to recall that the film was monochrome, with footage of a ballerina,
etc.
Ian Anderson spoke the words "passion play" live, which was the roll-cue
to film, I think. I'll ask Corky about this when I speak with him. After
all, he was the guy who rolled the projector.
"The fact that the building site of the Admiral Twin Drive-in may - or may
not - lie within a floodplain was a non-issue for the existing structures.
But when it comes to new construction of a screen tower, the floodplain claim
is an issue that's delaying the drive-in's return."
July 12 2011 at 19:58:49 Name:
Mike Miller Topic: Rosalynn not Rosslyn
Comments: You would think somebody at NBC News would know how
to pronounce the name of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter. It's pronounced
ROSE-alynn. Tonight their correspondent at the Betty Ford funeral insisted
on calling her Rosslyn, ROZ-lynn. He said it in two different reports within
the same newscast (nobody corrected him.) Rosslyn is a small business center
in Virginia right across the Potomac from Georgetown and DC. It contained
the original USA-Today headquarters building. It's not just NBC News making
this mistake either. It's a pretty common one, unfortunately.
I guess most journalists are simply too young to know better. (Or maybe I'm
simply too old.)
July 11 2011 at 21:25:56 Name: Mitch Gray Topic: Sitting On A Park Bench Email: North Of You Comments: Could that Tull concert have been the one with the
rear projection of a ballerina dancing in and out of a Cheval style mirror?
I think the show started with a small white dot that grew larger as a heartbeat
pounded in the background. Am I close?
July 11 2011 at 15:19:40 Name: Lazzaro Topic: Mattqualung Cafe Comments: If Matt Bunyan is still on the green side of
the sod (and I'm afraid to ask that question) it would be great to hear his
take on the Bell Cafe. I was a customer of his at Starship - but my inclination
was to use my employee discount at Oz.
And Scott, I now discover that you not only corrupted me by screening 'Romeo
and Juliet' but also had a hand in 'Aqualung'. Holy cow.
July 11 2011 at 14:33:05 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Corky and the Jethro Tull tour Comments: Charles, it's nice see your post. I know that
Corky would like to hear from you.
Indeed, Corky and I both did the Jethro Tull "Aqualung" (?) tour back in
the 70s. The show used a rear-projection sheet of a film that Ian Anderson
and others did as a part of the concert, and Corky was the Operator for the
tour.
Corky may actually kill me for this, but you and others can reach him in
Tulsa at: 592-2987. After all, his name and number have been in the Tulsa
directory for years, so I think it's OK to pass it along after all these
years.
July 11 2011 at 13:13:57 Name: Charles Topic: Corky Email: cdstevens78@yahoo.com Comments: Scott:
I would be interested in having contact information for Corky. I worked with
him in the late 70s / early 80s at the Forum Twin. One of his other claims
to fame as I recall was that he worked as an operator for Jethro Tull on
a tour. I will be in Tulsa this summer and wouldn't mind getting in touch
with him.
July 09 2011 at 13:13:33 Name: Jon Cummins Topic: Bell Cafe / Coney Island Comments: I worked for Sesow's auto paint at 18th &
Boston back in 1975 and was sent to get coneys for all the employees one
day. The last time I got everyone's lunch I taunted the young employees "you
can't make it hot enough for my guys" and making very hot tacos. This day
I loaded 90 coneys with lots of Cayenne and heard lots of groans in the lunch
room of guys who gave up and got other lunch plans. When my lunch time came
up I decided to claim I could eat 15 in 5 minutes. I did, and won a $40 bet.
July 09 2011 at 11:51:00 Name: Mike Bruchas Topic: Bell Cafe - long ago
Comments: Skeezy location on 3rd in the 70s, lotta lurking winos
but good cheap food from a clean kitchen. Matt Bunyan of KTUL/StarShip fame
was a big fan and knew the owners. Turkey platter or roast beef platter dinners
ruled! Probably when Tulsa had a far busier industrial area - it was much
more busy.
For some unknown reason, when I worked at KOTV 4 blocks away, I never made
it there. "We" ate lunch from "the roach coach" before the Midday News at
11am, ate in - if Donnell Green was coming
in or got Coneys!
July 08 2011 at 22:55:38 Name: Mike Bruchas (again) Topic: Review of the Blues Brothers "tribute
show" on tour Comments: Go to:
July 08 2011 at 22:44:09 Name: Mike Bruchas Topic: "Hey - that's Huggie Bear!!!"
Comments: Yep, Antonio Fargas aka Huggie Bear (of STARSKY AND
HUTCH fame) is in a "tribute show" here in Chicago, playing the Cab Calloway
role in a Blues Brothers musical. Say, what?
Jake and Elwood aren't played by Americans, either.
From Sweden and the UK comes this songfest.
"The All New Original Tribute to the Blues Brothers"
July 07 2011 at 00:08:06 Name: Mike Bruchas Topic: NBC Nightly News tonight Comments: Regarding the last US Space Shuttle launch,
Brian Williams interviewed 90-year-old John Glenn. Glenn is still a sharp
cookie. Jay Barbree, NBC's "Space Reporter" also reflects on the Shuttle
- after 50 yaers - covering the US in space.