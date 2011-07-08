Tulsa TV Memories GroupBlog 329











August 05 2011 at 06:18:21

Name: Webmaster

Topic: OH, TULSA! Group Exhibit reception tonight

Comments:

At Living Arts of Tulsa's ArtSpace, 307 E Brady. The reception is from 6-9 pm Friday, 8/5.



Tulsa TV robot Oom-A-Gog has been recreated by artist Chris Wollard, who is also a Tulsa Tiki aficionado. Curator is Melanie Fry of Joyce Martel fame.



The exhibit runs from 8/5-25. Living ArtSpace Gallery Hours are: Tues, Wed, Fri & Sat 1-5pm, closed Sun & Mon.



August 03 2011 at 22:53:09

Name: Roachie

Topic: Thunder

Comments: A "thunderstorm" is moving in on Phoenix. As it approaches it carries my back to the land of my birth, home sweet Oklahoma.





August 02 2011 at 21:15:06

Name: Mike Bruchas

Topic: Sittin' in my fraidy hole - up here in Chicago

Comments: Tornado Watch and high winds here.



My portable digital TV receiver, along with my home unit, are USELESS in bad weather. The signal just disappears.



Something that analog TV never did in bad weather.



Analog HD would NOT have had this problem, but digital...



T'ain't progress ,but then again, if you have cable, you can lose your signal in a storm.





August 02 2011 at 14:26:07

Name: Wesley H

Topic: Admiral Twin

Comments: Thanks to Laz for the link regarding the delay at the twin. I am glad to know I was not the only one who noticed nothing was going on at the site since the "Groundbreaking."



I still have this stinking sinking suspicion that the drive in will never be rebuilt...





August 01 2011 at 08:06:49

Name: Joe

Topic: G.D. Spradlin

Comments: Bob Dolfan mentioned that Oklahoma character actor G.D. Spradlin recently passed away. He had a brief but intense role in one of my all-time favorite movies, APOCALYPSE NOW, as the general that gave Willard (Martin Sheen) orders to terminate Col. Kurtz' command. Not a bad role!





July 30 2011 at 21:45:07

Name: Rick Blevins

Topic: Old Tulsa Fire Station Photos

Email: fire11rick@yahoo.com

Comments: We are trying to gather old photos of Fire Station 5 and any old photos of the 18th & Boston area for a "history" wall in our fire station. I'm aware of the pics in the Beryl Ford Collection, but any others would be very much appreciated....thanks! We have heard that the old Louisiane is going to be torn down in the near future.





July 30 2011 at 15:42:27

Name: Scott Linder

Topic: Sorry

Comments: Sorry to various TTVM folks for my rather strange posts of late. My old computer is dying faster than those spot-discs that were cut on those REK-O-CUT lathes. Remember when we had to get rid of each cut after about 10 plays by marking then out with a white grease-pencil?



My daughter things that I should buy some Apple-thingy computer. She likes it, but I don't understand how it works. Gee, why is everything so complicated these days?





July 30 2011 at 14:53:57

Name: Scott Linder

Topic: Mitch Gray and spot splitters

Comments: Mitch, the only time that I recall the use of the Spot Splitters discs was during "Kaleidoscope", which was the afternoon show on KVOO with Dick Charles and Bill Ryan.



The show featured music, as well as interviews of local folks of interest. The Spot Splitters cuts were used when the (show) was running long and they needed to compress time, or go to NBC Network News at the top of the hour.



FYI, that show was done every afternoon from the south studio at KVOO before the remodeling. It sported a small home-brew console, two RCA turntables, two Magnecord TP63 tape machines, and three Altec 639B Microphones, two for the hosts, and one for a guest. I seem to recall Jay Jones did the show after Bill Ryan left.



Of course, this show vanished when KVOO went Country. Gee, I guess that tells a bit about my age, doesn't it?





July 29 2011 at 00:09:22

Name: Mike (I live in the Chicago burbs) Bruchas

Topic: Repeat posting of a link?

Comments: May have found this before and posted this link; online "classic" Chicago TV ads and promos:



FuzzyMemories.tv





July 27 2011 at 13:09:14

Name: David Batterson

Topic: "Concert for Bangladesh" film

Email: dbat@oldhippiesneverdie.com

Comments: The 40th anniversary of “The Concert for Bangladesh."



From July 30 to August 1, the concert film will be shown for free at GeorgeHarrison.com and on iTunes. Don't miss Leon's great performances.





July 26 2011 at 13:18:20

Name: DolfanBob

Topic: G D Spradlin

Email: DolfanBob@lycos.com

Comments: Just found out that Oklahoma charactor actor G.D. Spradlin died Sunday at the age of 90.



I best remember him as the owner of the team in 'North Dallas Forty". He was great in that movie.





July 26 2011 at 09:45:05

Name: Webmaster

Topic: CBS: Take Me Back To Tulsa (for retirement)

Comments:

It's always fun to hear a shout-out to our city on national TV. On behalf of my wife (Gaye Brown; she's a Realtor), I caught this brief clip from CBS' "The Early Show" today.









July 25 2011 at 16:26:06

Name: Mitch Gray

Topic: Splitting

Email: North Of You

Comments: Hey Scott,



I don't recall the "Spot Splitters" but I was wondering if the prohibition of back-to-back spots you are speaking of was an FCC mandate? We were cautioned by our stations not to run similar advertisers back to back (no-brainer then, but not nowadays!)





July 24 2011 at 13:52:10

Name: Scott Linder

Topic: Spot Splitters

Comments: Does anyone remember those discs called "Spot Splitters" back in the 60s?



I have no idea who did them, but they were edited short versions of popular tunes that were used to split spots on stations that were prohibited from running spots back-to-back.



This concept is hard to believe in today's radio and TV markets where we are all subjected to many spots before we are "blessed" with the ability to see or listen to some actual program content!!





July 23 2011 at 16:14:18

Name: Webmaster

Topic: Jack Frank's 70s show: artifacts needed!

Comments:

Jack Frank is looking for movie/video footage, old commercials, pics, anything from the 1970s for his "70s show".



If you have any of these, contact him at jack (at) tulsafilms.com, or his Facebook page.



A preview:

a Tulsa 70s show from Jack Frank on Vimeo.





July 23 2011 at 15:27:40

Name: Mike Bruchas

Topic: Scott L!

Comments: Keep on posting MPMO, radio, audio and music stuff!



You "done have had" an interestin' life - beyond Tulsey!



Woo-wah!





July 23 2011 at 13:45:56

Name: Scott Linder

Topic: Anita Kerr, and other stuff

Comments: OK... I thought I would mention that the singers on "Dreamsville" were Anita Kerr, Dottie Dilliard, Gil Wright and Louis Nunley. All of them sang around a single Neumann U47 tube mic, and the singers did all the vocal balance. The strings were recorded on day-2 to save recording costs and make sure that they matched.



Pete Jolly was the pianist on the session, as he was for most every recording for Anita for many years. She loved his ability to change to match any music style. Pete left us in about 2004 and we all miss him.



As a side note, Dottie Dilliard, Gil Wright and Louis Nunley were often a part of an 8-piece group often known as "The Judd Conlon Singers" who sang many of those Disney themes that we all love. Just take a listen to the opening of "Peter Pan" if you don't believe me. By the way, Thurl Ravenscroft is the low bass.



OK, I'll just stop with this "old guy" stuff. Please, just tell me to stop if I'm annoying you.





July 23 2011 at 11:17:26

Name: Mike Bruchas

Topic: Ray Conniff

Comments: Radio folks - remember when radio stations received Conniff's MOR "cover albums" of then recent pop tunes?



The other side of the Anita Kerr coin... kinda.





July 23 2011 at 10:53:24

Name: Webmaster

Topic: Lee Woodward's daughter on TV today

Comments:

Article from the Tulsa World:



"Tulsan's jewelry designs shine"



"Etruscan Dreams Jewelry by Valerie," a two-hour special showcasing Valerie Naifeh's pieces on ShopNBC, Cox channel 117 in Tulsa, at both 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday. (No 6 pm show because the items were sold out!)





July 22 2011 at 12:08:33

Name: Scott Linder

Topic: Anita Kerr, etc.

Comments: Thanks to John Hillis and Gary Chew for your kind comments with regard to The Anita Kerr Singers. It's too bad that RCA has never agreed to release "We Dig Mancini" and other recordings after all these years. Anita has tried to make them available again, with no success. At least, some of us "old guys" still have digital versions that we dubbed from our discs.



Anita is still fine, and living in her lovely home in Switzerland. No, you can't have her phone number or personal e-mail address, but you might like to visit her nice website at: AnitaKerr.com



Anita Kerr, and Jack and Bobbie Campbell send their regards to all who know and remember them. Thank you to all who do.



Ahh.. "I'm in Dreamsville...."





July 22 2011 at 00:21:38

Name: Timmy

Topic: Re: Moon Landing comments

Comments: There has been an excellent series on The Science Channel recently, "Moon Machines", that covers much of the Apollo missions. Highly recommended for those interested!





July 21 2011 at 21:32:37

Name: Gary Chew

Topic: Jack Campbell: Cool Tulsa Radio Guy

Email: Northeast of Eden

Comments: Hello to Linder: Glad to hear something about the Campbells. I used to go over to Jack house in Brookside, and we'd have a Singers Unlimited Festival... just the two of us.



I first discovered my first Singers Unlimited LP (BASF) in a throw-away stack of discs when I worked at KRMG in about '73 or '74. When I saw Gene Puerling's name on the cover, I knew I'd found black gold not of the Oklahoma kind.



Please say hey to Jack for me.





July 21 2011 at 19:18:52

Name: Jim Ruddle

Topic: Moon landing

Comments: The morning after the moon landing, somebody interviewed some young people in New Orleans, or someplace in those parts. What did they think of it?



Well, said one. They thought it was a fake, a studio fraud.



And why would they doubt what they saw?



It was supposed to be from the moon, one replied, and "On the TV, we can't even get Shreveport."





July 21 2011 at 17:40:30

Name: John Hillis

Topic: Dreamsville

Comments: The Anita Kerr Singers could sing the Nowata phone book and make it sound great.



















July 21 2011 at 16:14:03

Name: David Batterson

Topic: Moon walking (way before MJ)

Comments: "Still an amazing technical feat."

=======================================================

Technical feat + human feet (and decades before we could Tweet!). I remember that day, watching the astronaut's feat/feet on a friend's TV in Los Angeles. If I recall correctly, we were smoking a doobie (or two).





July 20 2011 at 17:00:30

Name: Mike Bruchas

Topic: 42 years ago today

Comments: "Buzz and Neil's Most Excellent Lunar Adventure" as US astronauts walked on the Moon and WE saw it "on the TV" in our homes.



Still an amazing technical feat.





July 20 2011 at 15:28:30

Name: Scott Linder

Topic: Dreamsville

Comments: Just a note that perhaps the most beautiful version of "Dreamsville" was done by the Anita Kerr Singers on RCA back in the 60s. That Old Sleepwalker, Jack Campbell often played it on "Sleepwalker's Serenade" on KVOO back then.



The recording has been out-of-print for many years, but some of us still have lovely digital versions that we saved from the 60s. I sent "Dreamsville" and all my other Anita Kerr recordings to Jack Campbell a few years ago. We both love listening to them.... By the way, Jack says "hello", and I still chat with Anita now and then.



Ahhhh... "Dreamsville"...





July 20 2011 at 07:28:08

Name: Lazzaro

Topic: CO

Comments: Swedish meatballs, hibachi and a blond in a satin Chinese jacket. Swingin'! Lola seems to be playing Grace in 'Rear Window'. Nice lamp.



However, seeing as they are apparently using charcoal indoors, I worry about what he'll find when he returns from his meeting across the river.



And by the way, I liked the story Scott.





July 19 2011 at 15:18:11

Name: Webmaster

Topic: Peter Gunn and Edie in Dreamsville

Comments:

Henry Mancini's great tune "Dreamsville" is heard in the background as Peter Gunn (Craig Stevens) and his girlfriend Edie Hart (Lola Albright) cook Swedish meatballs on a hibachi and exchange sexy shoptalk in Pete's bachelor pad. Their idyl is broken by a phone call. Lola Albright recorded the tune on her album "Dreamsville", orchestra conducted by Mancini.



Edie: "Swedish meatballs and a Japanese hibachi?" (2007 TTM lounge music flashback)



See Gary Chew's review of "Two Lovers" for another classic Mancini tune of the era, "Lujon".









July 19 2011 at 06:57:27

Name: Mitch Gray

Topic: It's Dang Hot

Email: North Of You

Comments: I wonder if all guys have a "Jenny" experience.



Meet by chance - whirlwind week or weekend - then... gone!



Leaves a lot of WHAT IF questions running through your head.





July 16 2011 at 14:50:59

Name: Scott Linder

Topic: Passion Play memories

Comments: Sorry that I've been a bit out of touch, but this last week was the opening show of Big Brother on CBS, so I've been a bit busy. It's hard to believe that this is year 13, but I'm pleased to be there again, and it's good to work with a bunch of old TV guys like me.



To Mitch Gray and Lazzaro: I'll watch the Passion Play footage and see if I recall it. Again, I'll consult Corky and see what he remembers, but he won't be able to look at anything on the computer,as he doesn't own one. I'll try to fill him in on the details.



(Jenny story redacted per Scott's request...webmaster, 7/19)





July 16 2011 at 14:06:08

Name: Lazzaro

Topic: Motor-mouth

Comments: Mr Gray, I just ran across this comment on one of the YouTube pages:



"No movie that I'm aware of but this short feature was shown during Tull's 1973 A Passion Play concert tour. You would never guess thisÿ had anything to do with a rock band if you didn't know the story behind it. But it was one of the most unique concerts I have ever been to. Look at the Passion play album cover. It was shown on screen before the concert began with the lady slowly rising to the sound of a dramatic heart beat..."





July 16 2011 at 13:30:39

Name: Lazzaro

Topic: Correction

Comments: Sorry. The YouTube URL copied and pasted earlier is not what I intended to post. This one has video that was supposedly projected during the 'A Passion Play' tour:



Ring any bells?











Ah, yes, the absurd tale of "The Hare Who Lost His Spectacles". My favorite part of the album.





July 16 2011 at 10:12:43

Name: Mitch Gray

Topic: Tull Memory

Email: North Of You

Comments: Thanks for your reply, Scott.



I remember bits and pieces of that Tull concert. My memory is fading also. Soon I'll be able to hide my own Easter eggs.





July 16 2011 at 07:02:36

Name: Lazzaro

Topic: 1973

Comments: Durn.



Had completely erased 'A Passion Play' from memory.











July 15 2011 at 14:13:21

Name: Scott Linder

Topic: The Tull tour

Comments: To Mitch Gray: my memory of the Tull tour in the 70s is fading, but I seem to recall that the motion picture playback on rear-screen was quite a long segment from something called "Passion Play". I seem to recall that the film was monochrome, with footage of a ballerina, etc.



Ian Anderson spoke the words "passion play" live, which was the roll-cue to film, I think. I'll ask Corky about this when I speak with him. After all, he was the guy who rolled the projector.





July 15 2011 at 08:04:35

Name: Lazzaro

Topic: Oh brother

Comments: Admiral Twin rebuild stalled by 'flood plain' regs



"The fact that the building site of the Admiral Twin Drive-in may - or may not - lie within a floodplain was a non-issue for the existing structures. But when it comes to new construction of a screen tower, the floodplain claim is an issue that's delaying the drive-in's return."





July 12 2011 at 19:58:49

Name: Mike Miller

Topic: Rosalynn not Rosslyn

Comments: You would think somebody at NBC News would know how to pronounce the name of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter. It's pronounced ROSE-alynn. Tonight their correspondent at the Betty Ford funeral insisted on calling her Rosslyn, ROZ-lynn. He said it in two different reports within the same newscast (nobody corrected him.) Rosslyn is a small business center in Virginia right across the Potomac from Georgetown and DC. It contained the original USA-Today headquarters building. It's not just NBC News making this mistake either. It's a pretty common one, unfortunately.



I guess most journalists are simply too young to know better. (Or maybe I'm simply too old.)





July 11 2011 at 21:25:56

Name: Mitch Gray

Topic: Sitting On A Park Bench

Email: North Of You

Comments: Could that Tull concert have been the one with the rear projection of a ballerina dancing in and out of a Cheval style mirror? I think the show started with a small white dot that grew larger as a heartbeat pounded in the background. Am I close?





July 11 2011 at 15:19:40

Name: Lazzaro

Topic: Mattqualung Cafe

Comments: If Matt Bunyan is still on the green side of the sod (and I'm afraid to ask that question) it would be great to hear his take on the Bell Cafe. I was a customer of his at Starship - but my inclination was to use my employee discount at Oz.



And Scott, I now discover that you not only corrupted me by screening 'Romeo and Juliet' but also had a hand in 'Aqualung'. Holy cow.





July 11 2011 at 14:33:05

Name: Scott Linder

Topic: Corky and the Jethro Tull tour

Comments: Charles, it's nice see your post. I know that Corky would like to hear from you.



Indeed, Corky and I both did the Jethro Tull "Aqualung" (?) tour back in the 70s. The show used a rear-projection sheet of a film that Ian Anderson and others did as a part of the concert, and Corky was the Operator for the tour.



Corky may actually kill me for this, but you and others can reach him in Tulsa at: 592-2987. After all, his name and number have been in the Tulsa directory for years, so I think it's OK to pass it along after all these years.





July 11 2011 at 13:13:57

Name: Charles

Topic: Corky

Email: cdstevens78@yahoo.com

Comments: Scott:



I would be interested in having contact information for Corky. I worked with him in the late 70s / early 80s at the Forum Twin. One of his other claims to fame as I recall was that he worked as an operator for Jethro Tull on a tour. I will be in Tulsa this summer and wouldn't mind getting in touch with him.





July 09 2011 at 13:13:33

Name: Jon Cummins

Topic: Bell Cafe / Coney Island

Comments: I worked for Sesow's auto paint at 18th & Boston back in 1975 and was sent to get coneys for all the employees one day. The last time I got everyone's lunch I taunted the young employees "you can't make it hot enough for my guys" and making very hot tacos. This day I loaded 90 coneys with lots of Cayenne and heard lots of groans in the lunch room of guys who gave up and got other lunch plans. When my lunch time came up I decided to claim I could eat 15 in 5 minutes. I did, and won a $40 bet.





July 09 2011 at 11:51:00

Name: Mike Bruchas

Topic: Bell Cafe - long ago

Comments: Skeezy location on 3rd in the 70s, lotta lurking winos but good cheap food from a clean kitchen. Matt Bunyan of KTUL/StarShip fame was a big fan and knew the owners. Turkey platter or roast beef platter dinners ruled! Probably when Tulsa had a far busier industrial area - it was much more busy.



For some unknown reason, when I worked at KOTV 4 blocks away, I never made it there. "We" ate lunch from "the roach coach" before the Midday News at 11am, ate in - if Donnell Green was coming in or got Coneys!





July 08 2011 at 22:55:38

Name: Mike Bruchas (again)

Topic: Review of the Blues Brothers "tribute show" on tour

Comments: Go to:



chicagotribune.com/...0708-blues-brothers-review





July 08 2011 at 22:44:09

Name: Mike Bruchas

Topic: "Hey - that's Huggie Bear!!!"

Comments: Yep, Antonio Fargas aka Huggie Bear (of STARSKY AND HUTCH fame) is in a "tribute show" here in Chicago, playing the Cab Calloway role in a Blues Brothers musical. Say, what?



Jake and Elwood aren't played by Americans, either.



From Sweden and the UK comes this songfest.



"The All New Original Tribute to the Blues Brothers"



Here's a link:



http://auditoriumtheatre.org/wb/pages/home/performances-events/performances.php?event_id=335





July 07 2011 at 00:08:06

Name: Mike Bruchas

Topic: NBC Nightly News tonight

Comments: Regarding the last US Space Shuttle launch, Brian Williams interviewed 90-year-old John Glenn. Glenn is still a sharp cookie. Jay Barbree, NBC's "Space Reporter" also reflects on the Shuttle - after 50 yaers - covering the US in space.



If you missed it - here's a link:



http://www.msnbc.msn.com/id/3032619/ns/nightly_news/#43662830





July 05 2011 at 16:35:42

Name: Webmaster

Topic: Previous GroupBlog link

Comments: Archived GroupBlog 328.



