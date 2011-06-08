Tulsa TV Memories GroupBlog 330

August 29 2011 at 16:10:59 Name:
Jim Ruddle Topic: Wire recreation
Comments: I did wire report play by play at KSEK, "The Keystone
of SouthEast Kansas," in Pittsburg, in 1950.The local team was a St. Louis
Browns farm squad.
Crowd noise was on a 33 1/3 disc and the volume was cranked up for excitement.
Gordon McLendon was the master of the art with
the Liberty Network. An amazing talent.
August 27 2011 at 18:53:46 Name: David Bagsby Topic: Eldar
Comments: Piano virtuoso Eldar Djangirov will be at the Jazz Hall
of Fame 9/4 as part of Jazzfest.
August 25 2011 at 19:30:51 Name: Janis Deck Topic: Bob Markley & Oklahoma
Bandstand Email: janis.deck@gmail.com Comments: I am looking for information about a family member
Bob Robert Markley. He attended Cental High and graduated in 1953. He went
on to college at OU and later emceed a KOCO-TV show called Oklahoma Bandstand
in 1958/59. Any information would be greatly appreciated.
August 22 2011 at 13:55:49 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Wire recreation
Comments: Mr. Webmaster, your recent post reminded me of the many
Tulsa Oilers games that I mixed at KVOO. Mack Creager
and Jack Campbell were the talent, and the out-of-town games were done by
"wire recreation".
Mack and Jack were in that nice little KVOO studio across from master control.
Both worked on Western Electric 639B mics and Brush headphones. The game
was sent on Telex by a person watching watching it, and Mack or Jack would
rip and read the telex with some revisions during spot breaks.
I added recorded nat sound that me and engineer Jack Moore recorded at Oiler
Park during home games. KVOO engineer Les Nichols build a great "bat crack"
box that Mack or Jack could use, as needed.
This method worked very well, and sounded fine on the air, due mostly to
the talents of the announcers.
So, have any other TTVM folks worked on wire recreation?
August 22 2011 at 11:47:28 Name: Mike Bruchas Topic: "Live" TV ads Comments: Not quite Mack Creager dashing from the news
set to do a live boat spot during the news...
Having Tulsa live commercial flashbacks from the 70s - LeafGuard is doing
"folksy" live or live-look spots on WGN-TV's noon newscast. Talent is "directing
from the floor" and giving camera direction. Seems to be in every break.
What is old becomes the new... jeez.
August 22 2011 at 10:39:10 Name: HP Topic: Looboyles Comments: My mother worked at Looboyles until the owner
died and his widow sold it off in the 80's. She loved working there and was
very sad when it closed.
August 22 2011 at 01:57:29 Name: Gene Savage Topic: 14K For A Day 2011 Email: inbox at black light radio
dot com Comments: A quick reminder to those who are interested that
we'll again air our "14K For A Day" tribute to Mel Meyers, Dave Michaels,
Bo Chase, and the whole K-Crew from KELI-AM 1430 & KELI-FM 92.1 this
Tuesday, August 23rd, from midnight to midnight central time.
This year's show will featured expanded interviews with the staff who worked
to make 14K & 92K happen in Tulsa from August of 1983 to August of 1985,
plus mostly unscoped airchecks of the station. Listen in & read more
details at
http://BlackLightRadio.com
August 20 2011 at 21:13:02 Name: Joe Topic: Consumers Gas Stations Email: aa5drvr@gmail.com Comments: I know a little bit about Consumers. The company
was owned by a Tulsa named John Barbre. He was succeeded by his son Bob.
John Barbre also owned Looboyle. That wasn't a person's name, just "Lube-oil".
There were numerous stations in Tulsa a few in several in AR, KS, all the
way to IL.
Barbre was also involved in real estate and possibly a small drilling company.
He at one time owned the office building at about 13th and Harvard just north
of where McDonald's is today.
In the 70s he bought and operated Pennant Avition at Tulsa International
which was one of the premier FBOs in Tulsa at the time. Quite a few companies
kept their aircraft hangared there including Parker Drilling, Crane Carrier
and John F. Lawhon (Aero Commander Jet). Quite a few well known people came
through Pennant. Kenny Rogers when he was on his hot streak, Arnold Palmer,
Doobies. Ironically, Sam Walton was a regular customer coming in with Ol'
Roy as copilot.
Looboyle had 2 other stores in Tulsa, Southroads and east on 21st. They also
had a store on what was then the corner of Hwy 71 and Hwy 33 in Springdale,
AR. This was when Wal-Mart was still a smaller company and was seen mainly
in smaller towns. Looboyle/Consumers had their corporate offices in the Court
Arcade building at 6th and Boulder downtown.
August 20 2011 at 14:52:35 Name: David Bagsby Topic: Review
Comments: Not to horn in on Mr. Chew's turf, but the new Planet
of the Apes flick is pretty cool.
August 20 2011 at 07:20:37 Name: Webmaster Topic: Twin to open in 2012
Comments:
August 19 2011 at 07:16:05 Name: Erick Topic: IHOP Comments: Interestingly enough, the old IHOP building
on 21st across from Utica Square is also currently occupied by Goldie's.
August 18 2011 at 18:48:10 Name:
Gary Chew Topic: Roberto Redford Email: Northeast of Eden Comments: One of my very first film reviews on the hour-long
"KOTV Evening News w/Clayton Vaughn" was Redford in "The Candidate." Good
movie, with Peter Boyle in it, too. I think Boyle played Redford's character's
handler in the campaign the neophyte was running in.
The message still has legs, today... maybe even longer ones. HB RR. GC
August 18 2011 at 17:02:40 Name: Mike Bruchas Topic: The way we were
Comments: Happy 75th birthday to Robert Redford.
Remember seeing BUTCH AND SUNDANCE at the Boman
Twin so long ago.
August 18 2011 at 16:31:59 Name: Jim Cripps Topic: IHOP'd and Fell Down the Lane Email: jimcripps by yahoo.com Comments: Ah, I did think twice after posting that, thinking
maybe it was a Denny's at one time. I did go there a few times, and even
walked up to the area across the street from there with a friend, when I
wanted to follow a stream upwards, to find its source. Apparently, water
came out from under the street, and quite possibly from said restaurant.
On another note, Yale Bowl is being bandied about, and I last heard of its
giant neon pin years ago. I was looking for pics, but can't seem to find
any, anywhere on the Net.
August 18 2011 at 15:12:12 Name: Erick Topic: Sambo's
Comments: Stacy! You rock.
I recognized similarities between the signposts at both locations, and wondered
if there was a connection.
Thank you!
August 18 2011 at 13:57:27 Name: Stacy Richardson Topic: Goldie's on 31st Email: stacyrt aht usa daht net Comments: IHOP once had a location across the street from
Utica Square on 21st, but never on 31st, to my knowledge.
The barn-like structure now occupied by Goldie's was once an outpost of the
old "Sambo's" chain. Sambo's was rather like Denny's. Another old Sambo's
building is located on S. Peoria at 52nd-ish, on the east side of the
street.
August 18 2011 at 11:49:52 Name: Robert Jernigan Jr. via email
to webmaster Topic: Sad news Email: rjernigan356 at gmail dot
com Comments: Dear Friends,
My name is Robert Jernigan Jr. I wanted to let you all know that my father
(who played Captain Ben on KTUL-TV) passed
away yesterday evening. He was, according to his wishes, at home, surrounded
by children and grandchildren.
I apologize for the unorthodox method of communicating this news, however,
I am unable to find phone numbers for many of you that I know were important
figures in his life. So, I thought I may be able to get contact information
out of his computer. I pray that you check your e-mail in time. Unfortunately,
many of you have only email addresses listed in his contacts page.
We will be working with Bill Merritt Funeral Service in on NW 39th Street
in Bethany, Ok. Our preliminary meeting is with them today at 2:00 p.m.
August 18 2011 at 11:46:27 Name: Karl H. Topic: Consumer`s Oil
Comments: First time to log on here. Wondering if there is any
info on the now defunct Consumer's Oil Service Stations that were based in
Tulsa.
Also found a deceased schoolmate of mine on this website. His posting on
here was back in 2001.... his name was Rod
Stites. I knew him at a private school in Ponca City, had communicated
with him a short time before his passing and did not realize he may have
had a health issue? But nevertheless, I was shocked and saddened to hear
of his passing.
A bit about the Consumers that was on the SW corner of 11th & Sheridan
in GroupBlog 241.
Photos from the Beryl Ford collection:
Advertising photograph of Consumers Service Station signage on February
2, 1961
Above and below: Consumers Service Station at West 3rd Street and
Elwood on May 6, 1965
TV ad by DeFelice Advertising Agency. 03/29/1960
All photos courtesy of Beryl Ford Collection/Rotary Club of Tulsa,
Tulsa City-County Library and the Tulsa Historical Society
August 18 2011 at 00:52:20 Name: Jim Cripps Topic: Pancakes and Disc Brakes Email: jimcripps near yahoo.com Comments: Erick, I do believe that location was the older
International House of Pancakes, back when those restaurants had the orange
signs. Went there a few times. In fact, I think the one across from Utica
Square was a smaller, more compact version.
I don't think I saw any of those safety films, but I did see one about bus
safety, with supposed 're-enactments' of accidents, while attending Patrick
Henry.
Greg, thanks for Doc Nelson's name!
August 17 2011 at 16:19:59 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Signal 30, etc Comments: Lazzaro, thanks for your driver's ed things.
As I recall, the 16mm machines that screened these films at Central and Rogers
High Schools back in the 50's were most likely Bell and Howell models 200,or
later.
Of course, the beautiful Model 365 was the best...sweet.
OK... I'll be quiet.
August 17 2011 at 14:17:47 Name: Lazzaro Topic: Signal 30
Comments: "'Signal 30' and 'Wheels of Tragedy' were the most popular
in the Tulsa Public Schools library. We screened them so often that we knew
them them by heart, and just when the driver's ed students would turn away
or sometimes run to the restroom."
When I viewed it at Central a female classmate slumped from her desk - out
cold.
August 17 2011 at 13:36:07 Name: Erick Topic: Help Comments: A question has come up, and I knew this was
the place to go.
There is a Goldie's restaurant on 31st just west of Yale (at Sandusky). It's
a fairly large place with a barn-style roof. Anyone know what this was before
Goldie's began serving their delicious hamburgers inside?
4401 E 31st St
August 16 2011 at 22:26:12 Name: Lazzaro Topic: August 16th Comments: I was on the grounds of Philbrook with my co-worker
George when the news of Elvis' death cracked the world open. Upon hearing
the news, George looked at all of us and said 'I've got to go Memphis'. And
he did just that, walking off the job and made a beeline to Graceland. I've
always been impressed by that. There was no question.
The Mrs. and I watch 'Finding Graceland' most anniversaries and we did so
tonight. I like that movie. Especially on the 16th. Recommend it.
August 16 2011 at 14:50:09 Name: Mike Bruchas Topic: I'm all shook up Comments: Elvis! died on this date in 1977. He was 42.
Elvis had a hit going with "Way Down" at the time of his death. I remember
hearing the bad news on the office radio at Horton Supply (same location
as Fine Airport Parking today).
From our vantage point across from McDonnell-Douglas, we got to see the space
shuttle prototype, Enterprise, when it made a stop in Tulsa.
August 16 2011 at 14:30:24 Name: David Bagsby Topic: Drivers Ed Comments: Signal 30....Signal 31....whatever it
takes.
August 16 2011 at 14:21:46 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Those driver's ed films
Comments: Ah, yes... those gruesome driver's ed films! Corky and
I loved showing them when we were "AV Guys" back in Tulsa high schools; he
at Central and me at Rogers.
"Signal 30" and "Wheels of Tragedy" were the most popular in the Tulsa Public
Schools library. We screened them so often that we knew them them by heart,
and just when the driver's ed students would turn away or sometimes run to
the restroom.
I haven't thought of these films for years. Thanks to our Webmaster for the
reminder!!!
August 16 2011 at 13:13:06 Name: Webmaster Topic: Signal 30 Comments:
I was just watching the 1948 film noir "The Naked City" on Netflix (ten years
later, it became a TV series with a great musical theme). When I heard the
police term "Signal 22", I was reminded of the infamous and gruesome driver's
education film, "Signal 30" (meaning D.O.A.). I heard about it secondhand
ad nauseam at East Central High School, but must have been absent the day
it was shown. Good thing; I have a weak stomach.
August 16 2011 at 07:03:48 Name: Sonny Hollingshead Topic: Court Newkirk Email: Comments: Court Newkirk was the Sports Director at
KGCT Channel 41 when we did "41 Live" news from Tulsa's
downtown Main Mall. I have not seen him since, but a Google search turned
up this:
August 12 2011 at 16:31:57 Name: Kenneth Topic: Cronkite Comments: Along the same line. Walter Cronkite worked
in Oklahoma city for a time. In his biography he talks about broadcasting
TU/OU games from Skelly Stadium. Wow! Walter Cronkite at Skelly Stadium?
August 11 2011 at 17:28:11 Name: Chuck Fullhart Topic: OU Football/ Curt Gowdy/Court
Nerkirk Email: @endof
theopavementjustkeepdrivingtillroadends.com Comments: I was surprised to read Mike Dean's finding on Hal
O'Halloran being the voice of the OU network in the early 50s, but even more
surprised to see that John Doremus was analyst.
Goes to show what versatility can do if you want to eat.
Mike also mentioned a guy that I hadn't thought of in years, Court Newkirk.
We were all pre-initiates to the Brotherhood of the Golden Transmitter during
sometime back in the mists of time at OSU during the early 70s.
Anybody know where Court is today?
August 11 2011 at 14:28:27 Name: Mike Miller Topic: Don Chandler Comments: Another old friend has passed away. I was saddened
to read of the death of former Green Bay Packers kicker Don Chandler. He
became friends with some of the Tulsa TV personalities (KOTV) out at the
Tulsa Athletic Club off 51st near Yale if memory serves. Played a lot of
handball with Don.
I believe that club (perhaps with a different name) burned down a few years
ago.
August 10 2011 at 13:42:44 Name: Gary Chew Topic: Neil
Comments: Sorry to hear about Neil, Sonny. A good guy. I was connected
to him in several ways: KOTV, KWGS, OETA and was a good friend of his son,
and KOTV cameraman, Larry Willits. Anybody know where Larry is, these days?
August 10 2011 at 07:39:49 Name: Sonny Hollingshead Topic: KOTV Engineer Neil Willits Obit Comments:
From
the Tulsa World:
"Neil passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2011 at the age of 89. He graduated
Central High in 1939 and attended Oklahoma University. He served in the U.S.
Navy. After graduating from Spartan School of Radio, he was an Instructor
there three years. He was one of the original KOTV engineers who put the
station on the air in 1949 and also an employee of KOED. Neil retired from
KOTV as an Engineer. He taught TV courses at University of Tulsa."
August 09 2011 at 14:26:24 Name:
Lee Woodward Topic: Kelli O'Hara Email: DeMoat.com Comments: Jim,
Funny you should mention Kelli O'Hara. I was about to watch a recording of
the "South Pacific" revival that I recorded off PBS sometime back in which
she played Nellie Forbush to the Met Opera's Paulo Szot.
I knew of Kelli but had never seen her perform until she came back to Oklahoma
City to perform in an anniversary performance for OETA. She is quite good.
She studied with Florence Birdwell at Oklahoma City College. Ms. Birdwell
also taught Kristin Chenoweth. She may also have taught Leona Mitchell of
the Met (Enid, OK.)
There's another Broadway Singer named Rebecca Luker who is outstanding, even
though not from Okieland. If you ever get a chance to see her, don't miss
her. She's on YouTube and I'm sure Kelli must be too. Not to mention Senator
Tom Coburn's Daughter Sarah, who is an extraordinary lyric soprano of some
renown.
They all leave Oklahoma because it's too damn hot.
August 09 2011 at 14:08:00 Name: Michael Dean (via emails to webmaster) Topic: OU football announcers / Curt Gowdy Comments: I was researching OU football announcers over
the years and to my surprise, this is what I found for the years 1954 to
1957. These were in regular ads WKY Radio ran in the Saturday Oklahomans
on football Saturdays. I knew Hal did some OU football, but until I started
the research, I didn't know when.
And I had no idea that John Doremus was the analyst
for two years.
I'm starting my 21st year as producer/engineer/announcer on the Sooner Network
(part time job) in addition to working for the Oklahoma History Society fulltime.
1954 - Hal O'Halloran and Tom Paxton (WKY Radio Texaco)
1955 - Hal O'Halloran and Marty Reeves (WKY Radio Texaco)
1956 - Hal O'Halloran and John Doremus (WKY Radio Texaco)
1957 - Bill Bryan and John Doremus (WKY Radio Texaco)
Also:
For years one of my best friends, Court Newkirk (he and I were roommates
in the early 1970s) told me a story about Curt Gowdy. Court was from Enid,
and after working in radio in Tulsa and McAlester with me returned to Enid
to work for Allen Page, owner of KGWA. This was 1978-1979. Court told me
that two or three times a year, Curt Gowdy would show up at KGWA and he and
Allen would spend a couple of days hunting or fishing or just visiting. I
could not figure out the connection. I knew that Allen Page had been the
announcer for the Page Dairy Show in Tulsa and that was how he got the name
"Page" but that wouldn't connect him to Curt Gowdy.
Until I ran across some old radio station listings... and discovered that
Allen Page (he was Page by then) worked at KOMA in Oklahoma City at the same
time Curt Gowdy was the Sports Director there. That was the missing link
in the story of Allen Page and Curt Gowdy.
And another side note: Allen Page was really Allen Pratt, but he had to use
Page while working as the announcer on the Page Dairy Show. His brother Bob
Pratt was the long time General Manager of KGGF in Coffeyville, KS.
August 09 2011 at 11:52:01 Name:
Jim Ruddle Topic: OK singer in NYC
Comments: There's a talented young woman in New York who is
universally acclaimed as a singer and who has starred in at least three Broadway
productions. She was born in Tulsa, but grew up in Edmond. Does anyone know
about her?
Her name is Kelli O'Hara and I'll be seeing her in an outdoor concert in
September.
August 08 2011 at 15:20:42 Name: Mitch Gray Topic: Missle Aanyus Email: North Of You Comments: Happy belated birthday to Mr Linder! Thanks for
all your contributions. I get a new brain crevasse each time you post.
A fellow who used the moniker "Captain Wright" flew the chopper for KVOO
(Circa 1988-1993). I don't know much about him except the time he told me
" If ya wanna learn to fly one of these ya gotta learn to stand on a basketball
first".
Made sense to me. Let's see...was it pull the collective, twist the throttle,
mash the rudder, hold your breath just so...
Seems like Neal Kennedy enjoyed always being stuck in traffic somewhere.
August 07 2011 at 23:17:18 Name: Greg Topic: Dentist in helicopter
Comments: That was Doc Nelson, who did traffic reports on KRMG
many years ago!
August 07 2011 at 17:57:13 Name: Jim Cripps Topic: Birthdays and Traffic Reports Email: jimcripps (near)
yahoo.com Comments: Happy birthday, you two! Well, happy birthday to
Scott Linder, at least!
On another note, what was the name of the dentist that flew his helicopter
around to do traffic reports (aka, 'Doc')? And, what station(s) was he on?
Things are really blowing up on the "You Know You're From Tulsa If..." Facebook
page, and this struck us an important history.
August 06 2011 at 23:49:29 Name: Gary Chew Topic: A House Not So Pretty Comments: Back @ Senor Cummins:
Si, I remember all those cans of doggie food being discovered. I think that
was about the time I stopped taking repasts at Patio del Perros. Con Mucho
Disgusto, Amigo Jon.
August 06 2011 at 15:12:27 Name: Lazzaro Topic: 08.06.2011 Comments: Happy Birthday Mr. Linder! I hope to see many
more rambling posts from you.
August 06 2011 at 13:43:55 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Happy Birthday... Lucy! Comments: I thought that it would be nice to say "Happy
Birthday" to Lucille Ball who would have celebrated her 100th birthday today
on August 6th, 2011. All of us know what she contributed to television. Happy
Birthday, Lucy!
Today is my birthday, too. I thought that it might be a good time to say
"thank you" to all of the TTVM folks who have taken the time to pay attention
to my various ramblings over the years. All of you have been very kind.
August 06 2011 at 01:30:55 Name: Jon Cummins Topic: Casa "Fido" Bonita
Comments: remember the front page spread on finding canned dog
food in storage there in the 70s? I remember two Doberman kept in the fenced
addition joining the NW corner of the building. Seems the big question the
Health Dept had was the enormous amount of cases for only two dogs. Anyone
remember the story or the outcome. Seemed to just fade away like my mind
does sometimes.
August 05 2011 at 09:02:47 Name: Joe Topic: Casa Bonita Comments: The past few times I've driven by Casa Bonita,
there wasn't a car to be seen in the parking lot. Is it closed down yet
again?
August 05 2011 at 07:02:59 Name: Webmaster Topic: Previous GroupBlog link Comments: