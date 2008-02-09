Tulsa TV Memories GroupBlog 340

November 03 2013 at 10:57:47 Name: Webmaster Topic: Bob Hower's biplane
Got back in touch recently with my old road rallying buddy, Garry Deaton.
His dad built a biplane for himself. Bob Hower admired it so much, Garry's
dad built one for him, too! Garry loaned me this photo to scan. Maybe we
can get him on TTM to talk about it.
Click for larger view on TTM Flickr
November 01 2013 at 18:22:56 Name: Steve Smith Topic: Eagle Park Email: esskayess@hotmail.com Comments: Greetings, TTVM folks,
2 recent episodes of American Pickers featured trips to a long-closed amusement
park (and campground, according to the old sign) in Cache (Comanche County)
called Eagle Park. 10 old bumper cars were purchased during the first visit
and some smaller items the second time. The fellow who ran it still lives
nearby and said it closed in 1985 due to high insurance costs. Ferris wheels
and other old rides still sit there today with trees and bushes growing around
and through them. The place has a sad, forlorn look to it and the man there
was clearly choking up as he tried to tell stories about the place, especially
the park’s skating rink that recently burned.
I never knew of this place when I lived in the Tulsa area and 1985 was the
year I moved away, but I thought someone might have memories or images to
share here.
Take care!
October 21 2013 at 10:58:25 Name: Webmaster Topic: Video of UHF bus tour
Great little production by Emily Elliott of our tour Saturday!
There's a video of him from just a few years ago of Lorenzo in character:
October 06 2013 at 17:10:37 Name: Woody Topic: Lorenzo The Clown Email: LorenzoDotCalmNow Comments: Just read a post from Richard Parker (Former KOTV
Cameraman) that Gerald Wheeler,KOTV's "LORENZO THE CLOWN", Passed away in
Los Angeles. He is one of the few personalities I don't have a picture of.
Just think of Emmett Kelly. Like Emmett, he never spoke on camera.
Pastel of Emmett Kelly by Lee Woodward
October 06 2013 at 16:02:19 Name: Ex-Pat Topic: GC Perspectives
Comments: Yes, thanks for that.
And I learned Mazeppa is pronounced MazAppa. Who knew?
October 06 2013 at 09:48:27 Name: David Bagsby Topic: RSUniverse
Comments: Thanks for posting that interview clip Mr. Mike...been
wanting to see it for a while now that the Interocitor is functioning
October 05 2013 at 08:39:45 Name: Webmaster Topic: Green Country Perspectives
Now online: the webmaster and Jennifer Sterling with Sam
Jones
October 03 2013 at 18:52:03 Name:
Jim Ruddle Topic: To Webmaster Email: jruddle@earthlink.net Comments: Dear Webmaster-Could you pass along information
about who at the Tulsa paper, or on radio or TV might find time to help me
tell about a book that I've written that will be published in January.
It's not intended to be another Harry Potter, but it's a good yarn about
a kid in the middle of the nineteenth century who is pretty much what we'd
like today's kids to be.
Perhaps KOTV or one of the other outlets would be willing to let people know
that not all of us who toiled in broadcasting were illiterate.
Thanks a lot. I can come to T-Town when necessary.
Jim Ruddle
I'll check it out and let you know.
September 26 2013 at 16:45:42 Name: Ken Ragsdale Topic: Valerie Naifeh Email:
ragsdaleandassocataol.com Comments: Please find a link to a glowing article on Valerie
Naifeh, the daughter of Tulsa's own Lee Woodward, (pp. 34). She's included
in a compilation of profiles ("Creative Thinkers Light the Way") in the October
2013 edition of "Slice Magazine, The Magazine of Central Oklahoma."
September 23 2013 at 22:19:13 Name: Jan Michele LeMoine Topic: Enjoyed the interview! Email: ok_lemoine at yahoo dot
com Comments: Great interview, Mike! Enjoyed it very much - looking
forward to the upcoming UHF Silver Anniversary festivities!
September 22 2013 at 10:23:37 Name: Lazzaro Topic: Sam Jones' show
Comments: Dig the ukulele shirt.
September 20 2013 at 08:19:32 Name: Webmaster Topic: I'll be on Sam Jones' show tonight
Comments: RSU-TV's "Green Country Perspectives with Sam Jones"
(9 pm Fri, 9/20) will look at upcoming events relating to the 25th anniversary
of the movie "UHF", shot in Tulsa, such as an Oct 5 UHF pledge drive on RSU
Public TV, and Weird Al's Oct 19 concert at the Brady Theater. Jennifer Sterling
and I talk about the events with Sam. That's channel 35.1 broadcast, 109
or 793 on Cox.
Encore showings at 6:30 pm, Sat 9/21, and at 1 pm on Wed 9/25.
Jennifer Sterling and Mike Ransom on "Green Country Perspectives with
Sam Jones"
September 18 2013 at 16:07:48 Name:
Woody Topic: AMC 20 Upgrade Email: SJSillymanDotCom Comments: Come on Jim...It must be the Ozone?
Well, on to...Uh Oh! This just in.
As locals may have heard, AMC 20 is upgrading some of their theater's. I
was relieved to find by going on line, that they also are showing Woody Allen's
new film "Blue Jasmine".
I was surprised that this ART Theater had received the posh leather recliner
seats upgrade. I went to the 11 a.m. showing, and as I was the first one
there, I counted the seats. There are only 68. I didn't find the recliner
buttons until the show was over; I tried it out, and was impressed. Had I
have used full tilt, I would have nodded off. They must have juiced the sound
as well, as the trailer for Tom Hanks new Piracy Movie almost bounced me
out of the seat. An enjoyable experience.
I am hopeful that August, Osage County will play there as well; and as powerful
a cast as they are fielding, they will have to have spurs on to beat Kate
in the race; you know, THE Race.
I am not pecuniary, but I also liked the $6.00 Ticket that 11 a.m. brings.
After seeing the movie I would have paid more.
Excuse me, I have to go out for "Some Air"!
September 17 2013 at 09:10:43 Name:
Jim Ruddle Topic: Advice
Comments: Before you "huff" anything, you must take the
bat--regulation size--and...
but modesty restrains me.
September 13 2013 at 19:03:48 Name:
Woody Topic: B'ville Bidness Email: NonDePlumDotCalm Comments: Dr. Jim,
If I could have had "Indian Territory Illuminating Oil Co." on my 'resume',
I could have been "King of the World"....Instead of the other way around.
On a more serious note: I read in the Mini World Paper that a fellow who
done his Mom or Aunt in with a bat, allowed as how he had (among other things)
bought a can of compressed AIR and had huffed it.
Someone x-plain that to me as Lionel wants to add it to his "Stupid Human
Tricks" list.
September 12 2013 at 20:36:17 Name:
Frank
Morrow Topic: B-ville
Comments: When my Dad worked for ITIO, he was making something
like $85 a month as an accountant. This was the early '30s. We moved to the
boom-town of Tulsa in 1937 where my father got a job with British-American
Oil Co. His salary was $164.
My Dad returned to Bartlesville with the news of this wonderful city with
the high paying jobs. Many families pulled up stakes and headed for T-town
as a result of my father's revelations.
Speaking of Bartlesville, Jim, wasn't there a radio station there where many
young men would go to get their first job experience as an announcer? Another
such station was in Okmulgee. But most of us started out in one of the
lowest-paying stations in Tulsa--KAKC, KOME or KFMJ--then moved on to a top
station like KTUL, KVOO, or KRMG. Some of the really serious people, like
Jim, moved to the bigger cities like Chicago or NYC.
The Tulsa stations could draw on the steady flow of young men without much,
if any, experience who would work cheaply, particularly those who were going
to TU. It was an easy way to pay for college because TU tuition was only
$200 a semester then. You also could study while network or sports programs
were on or while the 78rpm records were playing. At one point there were
ten or twelve kids from my fraternity who either were or had been working
as announcers "downtown."
The public didn't realize it, but the announcers were not held in high esteem
by the management in these stations. Their salaries were just above the people
(usually women) who were writers or traffic schedulers. The announcers mainly
got their "pay" in the form of having a great, ego satisfying fun job that
was not difficult or demanding.
September 11 2013 at 17:06:56 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Lava Lamp 50th Anniversary
Comments: I thought I would remind TTVM readers that 9/10/13 is
the 50th anniversary of the Lava Lamp !!
Many are too young to remember these floating-oil icons of the 6os, but I
fancy that some of us had one in our home or in our college dorm back
then....
September 10 2013
at 16:11:01 Name: Jim Ruddle Topic: Oddly Connected
Comments: For Frank Morrow: I never knew that you had a Bartlesville
spoke to your wheel.
We (my family and I) lived in the extraordinary burg of B'ville, where Frank
Phillips (Uncle Frank) ran one half of the town and H. C. Foster (I believe
those were his initials) owned the other half as founder of Cities Service.
My father also worked for I.T.I. O., later absorbed by Cities Service, but
the company name was "Indian Territory Illuminating Oil Company." That pretty
much puts the time stamp on the enterprise.
We had gone to Bartlesville from Tulsa in '38 and returned in -42--Thank
God.
September 09 2013 at 16:49:49 Name: Wesley Horton Topic: Scott Linder and KVOO of OLD Email: okc_rn@yahoo.com Comments: Note to Scott Linder:
Scott, I noticed some time back you had posted:
"By the way, I have quite a nice recording of the entire KVOO PAMS package."
Is there any way you could be enticed to make a copy available as I would
love to listen to the old jingles?
Regards,
Wesley Horton
September 09 2013 at
01:03:46 Name: Gary Chew Topic: Pronunciation Email: Just Northeast of Eden Comments: Ruddle's right ... no I'm mean he's correct. "Athlete"
is pronounced A- thu - leet, just like "regardless" is pronounced
ear - ree - GARD - lehss. I think the latter, glaring mispronunciation ticks
me off more the three-syllable
sportsperson term. ;)
September 05 2013
at 21:28:12 Name: Jim Ruddle Topic: Pronunciation
Comments: Of course it's "ath-uh-lete" just as it's "liberry"
and "Feberarry."
Chim-lee was sometimes "chimblee" but what the hell.
One of my favorites was "oral," that stuff they drilled for. When I first
encountered it I didn't know if they were talking about the Faith Healer,
a legal argument, or off-the-wall sex.
It was simply that stuff you burned in a kerosene lamp or put in your '36
Ford.
September 05 2013 at 16:24:51 Name: Ken Ragsdale Topic: Pronunciation Email:
ragsdaleandassocataoldotcom Comments: "Ath-uh-leet" (Sic).
September 04 2013 at 08:44:40 Name: David Batterson Topic: Pronunciation Email: I forgot; send a Telex!
;-) Comments: I remember years ago when some folks pronounced
chimney as CHIM-LEE. I also remember how Edward Dumit insisted that we use
proper pronunciation on KWGS-FM. One mistake I hear constantly today: the
professional [not a student] reporter/anchor will pronounce triathlon as
TRY-ATH-UH-LON (adding an extra syllable). It really annoys me (and probably
Edward, too). They also do that with Realtor: calling it REAL-UH-TUR.
Grrrrrr.
August 30 2013 at 17:46:53 Name: DolfanBob Topic: "UHF" Email: DolfanBob@lycos.com Comments: Get em while they are hot. Weird Al will be here
at the Circle Cinema September 24 for the 25th anniversary of the film. I
got mine already.
August
30 2013 at 12:25:41 Name: Frank Morrow Topic: Radio images
Comments: There was an article in the Tulsa World today that mentioned
old radio shows. The article prompted an interesting memory that I shared
with the readers:
People of the non-radio generations don't realize the big impact that those
old radio shows had on individuals. On TV you see only what the producers
want you to see. On radio your mind creates perfect images, thereby enhancing
the experience. For instance, back then many mothers wouldn't let their children
listen to scary programs because it could be upsetting to the kids before
bedtime.
Young people haven't had this experience. I was in a media graduate class
at the University of Texas in 1976 when we were discussing the differences
of the media. I was asked to bring in some samples of old radio programs
to play for the class, mostly young people.
I brought in portions of "Gunsmoke" and "Inner Sanctum Mysteries." We turned
out the lights as I turned on the machine.
At the end, when the lights came back on, the young people sat, stunned.
Their eyes were big. They sat motionless. They wanted to hear more.
All except for two people. They had puzzled looks on their faces. They said
that none of if made sense to them. It was just a jumble of sounds. Their
minds just couldn't put together the pictures inside their heads.
August 29 2013 at 21:59:41 Name: Martin's Bar B Q sauce Topic: No neon donkey, but the sauce is
back Email:
martinsoriginal@windstream.net Comments: I have read some blogs discussing memories of martins
bar b q I am a grandson of fred martin founder of martins bar b q since 1949
on north Sheridan. I have made the sauce available. For those who like the
sauce and have missed it. you may reach me at the above e mail address to
purchase some or you may make a post on facebook martins bar b q sauce @
facebook . com. would to hear from you.
August 29 2013
at 14:51:08 Name: Jim Ruddle Topic: Dan Threlkeld
Comments: Forgive my ignorance--I've been away for a long time--but
is this Threlkeld related to the late Dick Threlkeld of CBS Newa? If so,
he's got a helluva legacy.
August 28 2013 at 16:01:49 Name: Deric Davis Topic: Dan Threlkeld Email: davisderic@gmail.com Comments: Looks like Dan Threlkeld is off of KJRH. On his
facebook, he announced he would be leaving with his farewell broadcast on
Friday evening. Dan made some comments about his struggles as well.
An hour later, he wrote that they had escorted him to the door and he will
not be able to say goodbye on the air.
'Tis shameful. I feel like KJRH always does this to their meteorologists
- Shore and Lazalier included.
August 28 2013 at 13:51:19 Name: L. Bangs Topic: Nirvana Live in Tulsa / 1990 Email: lbangs@gmail.com Comments: Does anybody remember where Nirvana played in Tulsa
on Friday, May 11, 1990? This has been bugging me for a long time now...
Thanks!
Shalom, y'all!
L. Bangs
August 24 2013 at 20:11:53 Name: Gayle Campbell Topic: Dust Bowl Coffee House
Comments: I regularly attended Folkland and the Dust bowl around
1963-66 while I was at Edison. I love reading about them here, and getting
the facts straight. I'm surprised no one has mentioned Tom Tomshany, who
still plays around town, recently with Finnegan's Awake, which kind of broke
up after Moby Anderson died a couple of years ago. Also, does anyone remember
Gene Cook? All the girls in my folkie groupie group had a huge crush on him.
He actually made a 45 which I'm sure I still have somewhere. He moved away,
but I don't think he ever made it very big. We sure loved to hear him sing
"Abilene" and the "Twelfth of Never" among others.
August 24 2013 at 16:30:16 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Dialects
Comments: Yes, it is fun to recall the Oklahoma dialect. However,
those here in California certainly have their own curious way of speaking,
as do those in every state and Country.
Henry Higgins was correct with regard to English... "in America they haven't
spoken it for years !!"
August 21 2013 at 17:35:06 Name: Mitch Gray Topic: Dang Slang Email: North Of You Comments: I thought I'd jump on board with these Okie anatomical
parts: "Meyes" "Mears" "Melbows" "Marms" and lastly "Mass".
August
19 2013 at 09:21:25 Name: Frank Morrow Topic: Words
Comments: The sainted Brent Musberger also pronounced the name
of the car "Shivolay." I don't know why someone didn't correct him.
And we can't leave this word alone without mentioning that Mexicans pronounce
it "Chevy," as in "chicken" or "Czechoslovakia."
But, before we all become too smug, we all say "Vienna" instead of "Wien,"
and we say "Moscow" instead of "Moskva."
And, it's still "Miam-uh" in Oklahoma.
August 18 2013 at 17:58:06 Name: Ken Ragsdale Topic: Oklahoma dialect, Chevrolet Email:
Ragsdaleandassocatsaoldotcom Comments: The brand name of the motor vehicle, "Chevrolet,"
is pronounced "Shev-uh-lay." As in: "Tommy went down to the dealership last
week and bought 'im a new a new "Shevuhlay" (Sic) pickup.
August 12 2013
at 15:51:56 Name: Jim Ruddle Topic: Spelling,
etc. Comments: I've been around New Yorkers for so long now that I generally
ignore their odd speech.
There's one word, however, that I'll never get used to. It's a simple word.
A one-syllable word that becomes a two-syllable word when they mangle it.
You know it. Rover's the name, right?
Rover is a doh-awg. Two syllables.
August
12 2013 at 12:57:07 Name: Frank Morrow Topic: Spelling,
etc. Comments: When my Father joined the Army in 1942, we moved
to Augusta, Georgia. People would say to us, "I jes loves to heah the way
ya'll talks. It sounds so funny."
On the first day of school the teacher gave us a spelling test. She would
say the word and the students would write it down. She said, "The first word
is stah."
"Stah?" I thought. I never had heard of the word, but I spelled it just liked
it sounded, "s-t-a-h."
The teacher called me up to the desk to look at my answers. "You missed an
easy word---'stah'"
"What is it?" I asked.
The teacher patiently explained what a "stah" was. I said, "Oh, you mean
star."
"No, I said stah."
"But, you didn't say the 'r' at the end of the word," I insisted. It was
her turn not to understand.
I didn't tell her that she also mispronounced the word "word." It sounded
almost like the Brooklynese "woid," as in "boid," the little animal that
flies.
Everything is relative, I spoze.
August 11 2013
at 14:48:49 Name: Jim Ruddle Topic: Speech
Comments: I wish I could remember her name--the teacher in the
sixth grade who was only there for a short while (she got married) who pointed
out that the "e" in get was pronounced the same as the "e" in bed. I don't
think anyone had ever gone to the trouble to talk about pronunciation in
that way in school. Chances are, you simply copied the way family members
spoke and no one thought anything about it.
Kids in class who said "git" continued to do so for the most part, but it
was notable that the quality of speech rose significantly.
Wish I could remember her name. And she was too pretty to be a teacher.
August 11 2013 at 10:18:49 Name: Mitch Gray Topic: Lazy Speech Email: North Of You Comments: The lamentations of Frank and Jim are spot on. Although
every announcer has a different inflection or delivery, I hear so many TV
and radio personalities ignoring basic diction. "Jest" for "just" and "fer"
replaces "for". Also "tuh" is frequently substituted for "to".
Not to be cynical but I don't believe things will improve any time soon.
August
10 2013 at 23:32:07 Name: Frank Morrow Topic: "Back in the Day," Pt 2
Comments: I should also mention the great narrators, story tellers,
and poetry readers such as Franklin McCormick, William Conrad, Orson Welles,
Marvin Miller, and Alexander Scourby. They all had beautiful voices. Miller
was a wizard at dialects. I remember one story he read where he played three
Cockney men in London. The accents and voices were completely distinct and
understandable.
"Back in the Day" you could be a speech major in high school and college,
learning all the good techniques for the stage and radio or for simple speech
making. Now, there is no such field of study. Furthermore, the radio and
TV executives do not require proper and vivid speech interpretation so long
as the people work cheaply and don't adversely affect the advertisers.
Nationally, since the boring, lifeless speech of Walter Cronkite became the
norm in the name of "objectivity," there have been no announcers who use
truly effective speech techniques.
I guess that, with the advent of TV, the spoken word has just become of minor
importance. As a result, effective reading aloud has become a lost art.
August 10 2013
at 21:02:05 Name: Jim Ruddle Topic: Announcers
Comments: Keep going, Frank.
Oh, by the way, not a Tulsa story, but my old office-mate and co-anchor in
Chicago, John Palmer, died last week in Washington.
He was a native of Kingsport, Tennessee, and a very fine guy. He spent years
in and out of the Today Show and as a network correspondent.
Just to underscore the butterfly nature of the business, no news organization
in Chicago made note, although a couple of AP hacks threw a boilerplate together.
August
10 2013 at 19:32:06 Name: Frank Morrow Topic: Announcers
Comments: A Rip van Winkle type who suddenly awoke from a sleep
that started in the mid to late 1940s and early '50s would find a strange
world in many ways. One of these would be the differences in the voices and
speech techniques of the announcers and newsmen of those early years compared
with those that we see and hear each day now.
For men at the "top" it was necessary as part of the job to have a good "radio
voice," usually a deep, rich sound or at least a pleasing tone with a natural
delivery. No one who lived in that era would forget the voices of announcers
like Del Sharbut, George Fenneman, Durward Kirby, Ben Grower, Ed Murrow,
and John Daly or even local people like Frank Simms, Jim Ruddle, Ed Niebling,
and Dick Campbell. Bob West's performance as narrator of the Tulsa Easter
Pageant was particularly impressive.
And who could forget the unique and usually exciting voices of sports announcers
like Bill Stern and Ted Husing or the local voices of Jack Charvat and Hal
O'Halloran? KVOO's John Henry was the opposite. He was terribly boring. A
friend told me that, if he wanted a good afternoon nap, he would tune into
a Henry broadcast of a TU football game. Red Barber was the Henry equivalent
on the national level.
The national voices and deliveries of the newscasters were individualistic
and very recognizable. No one could forget Walter Winchell, H.R. Baukage
(who would introduce each newscast with "Baukage talking!" in his gravely
voice), Gabriel Heatter ("Ah, there's good news tonight!"), Bill Hicks, H.V.
Kaltenborn, or Raymond Graham Swing.
(To be continued)......
August 06 2013 at 15:08:02 Name: Jennifer Sterling Topic: UHF 25th Anniversary Celebration Email: jsterling at rsu dot edu Comments: RSU Public TV is working on a series of events
celebrating the 25th anniversary of filming UHF in Tulsa. There will be
screenings, a UHF
style telethon on RSU Public TV, and it all wraps up with Al in concert
at the Brady Theater on October 19.
I'm looking for local actors and featured extras in the film, as well as
any memorabilia (to borrow) people may have snagged.
Please email if you can help!
August 06 2013 at 01:25:32 Name: Dan Satterfield Topic: Bob Hower Email:
dannysatterfield@mac.com Comments: I just heard today that Bob Hower had passed away
last weekend. He came out to my class when I was in high school and I remember
being impressed with his friendliness and professionalism. I had no desire
to go into TV then, I wanted to study meteorology, but the thought of working
on TV as one was way beyond my league.
I grew up watching him, and he was the guy who showed you how it was done.
Dan Satterfield
Chief Metr. now working in Salisbury MD on the Delmarva and still having
a blast in spite of what I thought back then!
August 04 2013
at 10:10:03 Name: Jim Ruddle Topic:
Trust
Comments: Can't get by with that now, Frank. You write that the teachers
"knew the language." The language, all agreed, was English. Doesn't work
any more. I heard a Hispanic man tell a group a week or so ago that "You
have to speak Spanish if you want to live in America."
Esta bien?
August
04 2013 at 06:55:59 Name: Frank Morrow Topic:
Trust Comments: Back in "the day," the credulous masses believed
what they heard on the radio. It drove our Central English teacher, Miss
Beckington, crazy when a student would say, "Due to..." instead of "Because
of..." and try to justify it by saying, "I heard it on the radio."
English teachers were sticklers back then; plus they knew the language.
August 03 2013
at 23:16:14 Name: Jim Ruddle Topic: Belief
Comments: If your kids don't believe their mom, what more can
you do? TV has obviously ruined their senses. We're all guilty.
August 03 2013 at 03:24:11 Name: Leigh Stewart Topic: Local commercials aired during Uncle
Zeb's Cartoon Camp Email: lasomething18@yahoo.com Comments: I starred in a 30 second commercial for Johnny Harden's
Fried Chicken that aired every Thursday during Cartoon Camp on Channel 8
around 1978, would it possibly be archived at the TV station? My kids don't
believe me even after my mom has told them it's all true. I'd looove to get
my hands on it and prove to them I had my 30 seconds of fame...ha!
August 02 2013
at 06:45:39 Name: Jim Ruddle Topic: Christmas bonuses
Comments: When it came to Christmas bonuses, other Tulsa stations
knew how to put the "X" in Xmas. They X'd out all such radical ideas. As
I said, we got a goodie basket and a Christmas party.
I think I've mentioned this before, but one of the first things I learned
on signing on with NBC was that the letters stood for "No Bonus
Christmas."
August
02 2013 at 00:22:05 Name: Frank Morrow Topic:
Christmas Comments: Speaking of Christmas, KTUL (radio) in the early
to mid-'50s would give each employee a month's salary as a bonus. This was
worth hanging around for. It made up a little for the low salaries. I was
happy to get my 275 dollars Xmas bonus. I don't know of any other station
that did this. I don't know long this continued after I quit in 1955.
July 31 2013 at
07:58:01 Name: Jim Ruddle Topic: Unions Comments: Frank Morrow's remarks on attempts to unionize
on-air staffs in Tulsa recalls how sensitive this issue was in the early
fifties. Retaliation was expected, and since there were no laws in those
days offering protection to employees, the big question was one of trust.
In other words: Who was going to rat you out if you said you were willing
to join a union petition?
And the companies let it be known that those who stiffed the unions could
be patted on the head.
I recall that IBEW made some tentative overtures to on-air people at KOTV,
but it was obvious that two things were lacking: Not everybody at every station
was willing to take the risk, and IBEW, with its base in the tech side, had
only minimal interest in talent types.
But we did get a goodie basket at Christmas!