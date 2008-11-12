Mazeppa's opening and closing themes
(from GB 118) Mitch Schauer, creator of "Angry Beavers" (Wikipedia), said:
Sitting here in Deutschland, I was listening to the Mazeppa theme on your great website and realized the movie being introduced is 1931's "The Mad Genius." John Barrymore starred and Karloff had a bit in the opening.
This Isham Jones tune was played on "The Uncanny Film Festival and Camp Meeting" in 1971
behind a silent film by a TU student. I audiotaped that show.
I'm sure someone has posted this. We ran across it a couple of weeks ago and were blown away!
Webmaster: An unknown fan has done for Mazeppa what Don McLean did for Buddy Holly. He wears a Hoss Chopright half-mask, does an uncanny Mazeppa impersonation, then plays an original song about the days Mazeppa was on the airwaves. Great job! Who is this guy?
I want to thank you for posting my YouTube song "Mazeppa" on the site. I got a personal message on my YouTube Channel from Gailard himself. He ran across it from this site. It was very cool to have contact from him. I am a big Mazeppa fan like many of you. Thanks again.
I heard from Wayne McCombs today that songwriter Randy Prahl's great song, "Mazeppa", was played by Stan at KRVT-AM this morning.