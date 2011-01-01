Tulsa TV Memories GroupBlog 321





February 18 2011 at 11:01:49

Name: Lee Woodward

Topic: Sign Off

Email:

Comments: Sign-off was my favorite part of the day, for obvious reasons. There was nothing to do after because it was too late. The movies would run until 12:30 or 1:00 am and about the only thing open would be "The Avalon."



As to the audio/visuals I remember, I never remember any George Beverly Shea singing. I only remember the National Anthem and Old Glory and planes flying in V-formation, etc.



One thing I did enjoy was making up names to sign off with. I didn't do it every night but I enjoyed it along with the two or three engineers on duty. Nobody could call in, Faye was long gone. You remember Faye Parker don't you? She ran the switchboard. Painted the nipples of her Dachshund with red nail polish. Faye was my "Wiki Leaks" director.



I do remember some of my faux names. Here is a sampling.





This is "Rip Tide" speaking.

"Cy Attica"

"Neo Natal"

"Sal Manela"

"Ty Phoon"

"Harry Forearm"



Well, you get the drift.



Sincerely,

Forrest Glen









February 17 2011 at 17:00:33

Name: Scott Linder

Topic: TV sign-offs

Comments: Actually, there have been many versions of the "Lord's Prayer" sign-off over the years when they weren't considered "politically incorrect."



Several versions of the "Lord's Prayer" sign-off were produced by many stations on film in monochrome and color during the 60s and 70s, using a variety of performers and music beds. It is interesting that most all versions featured Native Americans. (Thanks...I'm a Cherokee).



Of course, various versions of The National Anthem were also used before we saw the test pattern, or just the xmtr carrier.



I actually rather miss this brief late-night moment that showed some respect to our country and to its Christian values. (Yes, I even remember even seeing "Sermonette" before the test pattern).



Can you imagine what would happen these days if any station dared to air anything such as this?







Well, the main reason sign-offs aren't shown much any more is that stations rarely sign off. Always an infomercial to keep you company. But I miss hearing a human announcer sign off. Frank Morrow described the feeling on the Sign-offs page:



"Thinking about signing off, the listener also could have a curious feeling, too. He/she could be listening to a human voice and feel a kind of connection back then. Announcers were supposed to talk in a relaxed, informal and friendly manner, unlike what you hear on today's radio. You felt as if you were being talked to, not being talked at.



"When you heard the sign-off, there was a feeling of disconnection with that person who had been sharing something with you. At the end of sign-off, there would be a brief moment when the sound was over, but the transmitter was still on. Then the transmitter would go off, and the hiss of and open frequency would be heard along with a background scramble of distant stations still broadcasting. The connection was severed, leaving a moment or two of continuation of thought and feeling."







February 17 2011 at 12:50:59

Name: Sonny Hollingshead

Topic: Casa Bonita

Comments: Alas...it seems that Casa Bonita has faded away again. I ate there with a group of old radio buddies a few months ago. Hoisted the flag for sopapillas too. Perhaps someone here knows the real scoop.









February 16 2011 at 10:18:15

Name: Cindi Tipling

Topic: Local TV Sign-off songs

Email: ctipling@olp.net

Comments: I had one of those strange dreams we all get from time to time (least I do lol!) and I recall hearing the last part of the Lord's Prayer being sung by a man and it being the sign-off on one of Tulsa's TV stations way back when. This is one of those things bugging me to death now to figure out so PLZ help!:) I looked through and listened to the old TV sign-offs listed here on Tulsa TV Memories. The only one with the Lord's Prayer was of course Dick West whom I always loved dearly but this particular one I remembered in my dream was not a choir singing but a man during the sign-off. Can anyone help me here??



Also want to say at TTM we are all some pretty unique people to have loved our TV stations so much there is a web site dedicated to them:):):)



Kindest Regards,

Cindi







I feel like I remember this, too, but I am thinking it was more recent. Anyone?







February 15 2011 at 17:30:04

Name: Scott Linder

Topic: Valentine's Day food and fare...

Comments: Well, I have had no "sweetie" for many years, but the previous entry here did make me think that she and I might still be together if a Coney Islander had been a part of my Valentine's Day gift...



I think that the movie would have been optional, as I was working a lot of shifts in various Tulsa booths at the time.



I must confess that I did think of running down to "Pinks" on La Brea to grab a dog yesterday, but they don't measure-up to the Coney Islander...







February 14 2011 at 17:11:07

Name: Scott Linder

Topic: A movie on Valentine's Day

Comments: Who would want to take your sweety to a movie on Valentine's Day? That's like celebrating a birthday at Coney Islander, although that would be a better choice... I think.







Better yet, take her to dinner at Coney Islander, then a movie!



Actually, we are upgrading the dinner to Lanna Thai, then watching a movie of her choice on streaming Netflix at home (it probably won't be "Super Size Me").



(Later: the movie turned out to be "Twice Upon A Yesterday", a surprisingly thoughtful and entertaining romantic time travel fantasy. Good pick.)







February 14 2011 at 09:18:11

Name: Webmaster

Topic: Date movie

Comments:



At the Circle Cinema for Valentine's Day: ?The Illusionist" (reviewed by Gary Chew), at 5:30 and 7:10 this evening.







February 10 2011 at 14:06:20

Name: Erick

Topic: Tulsa's snow records

Comments: I pride myself on being a bit of a weather junkie, so I thought I would lay out the records that have been broken in the city in the past week and a half.



Highest Two Day Snowfall: 14.0"

(Number 2 is 12.9" in 1994)



Snowiest Cold Season: 26.1"

(Number 2 is 25.6" in 1923-24, Number 3 is 22.8" in 2009-2010)



Snowiest February: 22.5"

(Number 2 is 10.5" in 2003)



Snowiest Month: 22.5"

(Number 2 is 19.7" in March 1924)



2nd Snowiest Year: 26.1" (tied with 1924)

(Number 1 is 29.6" in 1958)



This has nothing to do with snow particularly, but this morning was the 5th coldest low temperature in Tulsa history at -12. This is tied with a day in 1916.



Also this morning, Bartlesville set the state record for coldest temperature ever recorded at -28. The previous record of -25 was set in 1930.



Brrr...









February 10 2011 at 13:04:43

Name: Steve Smith

Topic: Unbelievable

Email: steven.k.smith@boeing.com

Comments: I just read about the unbelievable amount of snow my old stomping grounds have gotten. Here's hoping and praying the area recovers soon. More than week with no school?! When I lived there (1972-1985), I think the most days I ever missed in one school year becuase of the weather was two.



Out here on the Left Coast, we've had next to no snow this winter and wish you'd send some of the white stuff our way.



Take care.







February 09 2011 at 21:33:42

Name: Dave

Topic: Snow!

Comments: Sapulpa piled up a record 26 inches of for this winter? Not bad. A wide chunk of Northwest Arkansas got 24 inches -- and did it all in about 12 hours today.









February 09 2011 at 18:51:48

Name: John K. Young

Topic: SNOW...Okie Style

Email: johnk662561atyahoodotcom

Comments: I'm not sure how "proud" Oklahomans are of it, but a friend of mine in Sapulpa told me that, with the snow they got today, the record has officially been broken... 26.1 inches.



Much as I love my home state, I'm sure glad I'm not there dealing with all that. Y'all stay safe, warm and BE CAREFUL!!







February 09 2011 at 17:13:30

Name: Scott Linder

Topic: Freezing in Tulsey-town....

Comments: One of the lead stories on KNX Radio here in LA this morning was: "24 inches of snow in Tulsa, and more to come..." My best to all in Tulsey-Town and everywhere this winter.



By the way, it's now 74 with a nice breeze here on my patio in Glendale, CA. but I'm thinking of you all...







Boooo...







February 08 2011 at 14:49:40

Name: Jim Ruddle

Topic: Getty gone

Comments: J. Paul Getty, III, grandson of the onetime "World's Richest Man"

has died in England, at 54.



The original JP once lived in Bartlesville, and attended Garfield School, as a boy.



So did I. And that's where the similarities end.







Around Christmastime, I watched Jack Frank's "Tulsa's Uncommon Houses" DVD, which shows the interior of the bunker/house near the airport where J. Paul Getty lived during WWII.













February 08 2011 at 11:34:36

Name: David Batterson

Topic: Henryetta

Email: oldokiedude@wayoutwest.com

Comments: Sorry, but all I could think of is this Okie oldie: "Sallisaw Henryetta Wagoner Catoosa!" Always made me laugh.









February 08 2011 at 10:54:30

Name: Webmaster

Topic: Update on "Buddy Holly is Alive and Well on Ganymede" movie

Comments:



The author of the original book, Bradley Denton, has an update on the status of the movie with a link to the BHiAaWoG movie Facebook page below.







February 08 2011 at 07:49:24

Name: Jim Ruddle

Topic: Henryetta Superbowl Ad

Comments: The Henryetta ad is better than what ran during the Superbowl.

















February 08 2011 at 00:13:40

Name: Mike Bruchas

Topic: Radio to TV transitions

Comments: Just learned that HOWARD McNAIR, who played Floyd the Barber on Andy of Mayberry, was the original Doc Adams on the Gunsmoke radio series.



I knew that William Conrad was Matt Dillon and Parley Baer was Chester.



Milburn Stone played Doc on the Gunsmoke TV series.









February 07 2011 at 15:41:57

Name: David Bagsby

Topic: addendum to Henryetta

Comments: I was so awestruck by it that I forgot my native tongue...I'm going there









February 07 2011 at 15:40:19

Name: David Bagsby

Topic: Henryetta

Comments: that is ad is awesome









February 07 2011 at 15:13:48

Name: Webmaster

Topic: Henryetta Superbowl Ad

Comments:



Randy Prahl, who performed his own songs, "Mazeppa" and "Miss Belvedere" on YouTube, among many others, tells us about the commercial the town of Henryetta bought during the Super Bowl, then shows it:













February 05 2011 at 20:22:10

Name: Johnny Blue Star

Topic: The Adventures of Ganymede Jones

Email: cvnewz@aol.com

Comments: Actually, I wrote, produced and starred in The Adventures of Ganymede Jones. (It was a great thrill to walk around for 6 months in my own starship captain costume.) At one point, Mark Shepherd was involved in the writing of some scripts. Dennis McDonald helped me with the music for the pilot series on KMOD. I credit many people, including Dennis, for the development of the project- but also have to thank my buddy, Vernon Fleming, Mariellen Smith and her husband, Leo Chandler. There were many others.









February 05 2011 at 07:48:20

Name: Lazzaro

Topic: Maria Schneider

Comments: RIP Madam Schneider

She certainly turned my head in that film. Just recently watched it again.



I read this morning that the infamous 'butter' scene was an improvisation thought up by Brando and sprung on Schneider with no warning by Bertolucci. Being young, she didn't have the savvy to know that she could protest a change in the script and proceeded on to shoot the scene.



"Marlon said to me: 'Maria, don't worry, it's just a movie,' but during the scene, even though what Marlon was doing wasn't real, I was crying real tears. I felt humiliated and to be honest, I felt a little raped, both by Marlon and by Bertolucci. After the scene, Marlon didn't console me or apologize. Thankfully, there was just one take."



That takes a little of the shine off of a really great film for me.







"Last Tango in Paris" was a big one for Pauline Kael. I saw it at the time of release, but I'm afraid all I got out of it then was the nudity. I should probably see it again as a "mature" person.







February 05 2011 at 00:52:00

Name: Gary Again

Topic: Two More Deaths In Filmdom

Email: Northeast of Eden

Comments: The two, just having died even more recently than John Barry, have a good deal in common: both ladies are noted for very wide ranging anatomical exposure on the big screen: Maria Schneider, of "Last Tango in Paris" and Lena Nyman, in which much of her was seen in "I Am Curious, Yellow."



Ms. Schneider died in Paris...Ms. Nyman,in Stockholm.



May they, as with Mr. Barry, RIP.









February 04 2011 at 16:18:41

Name: Gary Chew

Topic: Barry Obit

Comments:

Film Score composer, John Barry died a couple of days ago in NYC. Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's Cinemagic music channel, from time to time, has been wall-to-wall John Barry...and not just 007 tracks. Some pretty good stuff in the movie music genre.









February 04 2011 at 13:27:27

Name: Mike Bruchas

Topic: Musicians

Comments: On this date, in different years, but not that far apart, 2 musical stars passed.



Karen Carpenter died of cardiac arrest at age 32 (from anorexia nervosa) and Liberace died at 67 of AIDS...



In the days of rock's rise, Karen Carpenter was a fave for her quiet memorable, upbeat tunes. A hottie for us 70s-era TU boys.



Both Liberace and The Carpenters were staples of TV for years.









February 03 2011 at 21:34:44

Name: David Bagsby

Topic: An aside

Comments: I'm sure this has been mentioned here but does anybody remember that radio show Ganymede Jones?







In GB 257, Mike Austin asked, "Does any else remember 'The Adventures of Ganymede Jones' written and produced (music co-written) by Dennis MacDonald? It aired around 1975 on KMOD." I remembered.



At the CV of Johnny Blue Star just now, I found this: "1976-1980 'THE ADVENTURES OF GANYMEDE JONES' Producer/Actor Director: Before Star Wars and before the Star Trek Motion Picture series, I tried to launch a multi-media science fiction series on radio, hoping to jump-start interest in the project in other media. To this end, I produced, directed and acted as the protagonist in the series, enlisting a large number of media professionals. It resulted in a very large project that got a lot of local publicity and invaluable experience. The Adventures of Ganymede Jones was about a rough-hewn interstellar warrior who encounters the transformatory powers of an Interstellar Grail. The series generated portion of a film and novel script." Johnny's current address: JohnnyBlueStar.com.



Another contributor to the show was Mark Shepherd, according to this information at Amazon-Canada about his book, Blackrose Avenue. He says there that "Ganymede Jones: On the Outskirts of Space" was "a science fiction radio serial which aired on Tulsa station KMOD for one season" in 1977.



*Added 2/5: We just heard from Johnny Blue Star, creator of Ganymede Jones.







February 03 2011 at 10:58:28

Name: David Batterson

Topic: Buddy Holly is Alive and Well on Ganymede

Comments: Sounds like this would make a great movie! Hope some producer options it.



By the way, I looked at imdb.com today to refresh my memory of "The Buddy Holly Story" (with Gary Busey as Holly and Gailard as The Big Bopper). It says they shot it at MGM Studio, which is incorrect. It was filmed at Culver City Studios (where "Gone With The Wind" was shot). Those two studios get confused as they are close to one another on Washington Blvd. in Culver City.



I know that studio well, as the boxing scenes for "Raging Bull" were filmed there. I was an extra in that film for 5 weeks.







I did my "Jeopardy!" audition at the Sony (née MGM) studio in Culver City ("The Wizard of Oz", "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." and "...then came BRONSON" were shot there, among a universe of other movies and TV shows). Five weeks on "Raging Bull"... must be nice.



"Buddy Holly is Alive and Well on Ganymede" has indeed been optioned, and a movie called "Alive and Well" (shoulda kept the striking original title) starring Jon Heder ("Napoleon Dynamite") was in the works as of 2009, but seems to have stalled. Here is the website for it: AliveAndWellMovie.com.



2/6, update on the movie from book author Bradley Denton via email to webmaster:



"The producer, director, and star (Jon Heder) were all set to start filming in late 2009. But then, as so often happens in Hollywood, a major financial backer bugged out. So the filmmakers had to re-think and re-tool for a lower-budget picture.



"The good news at the moment is that the film is on track again as a low-budget independent feature, and (fingers crossed) will probably shoot this coming fall. The raw footage for a teaser trailer was shot this past December, and the finished trailer should be posted on YouTube and elsewhere within the next several weeks.



"The title of the film might wind up being ALIVE & WELL, or BUDDY HOLLY IS ALIVE AND WELL, or (my personal favorite) BUDDY HOLLY IS ALIVE AND WELL ON GANYMEDE. But I think it's gonna be a lot of fun, whatever it's called... because I've seen their script (written by the director, Robert Rugan), and it's pretty darn good.



"I believe the ALIVE & WELL website is in the process of being re-tooled as well. So right now, the best source for updates on the film's progress is the BUDDY HOLLY IS ALIVE AND WELL Facebook page."













February 03 2011 at 05:54:25

Name: Webmaster

Topic: Buddy Holly is Alive and Well on Ganymede

Comments:



I just read a wild and wonderful SF book, Buddy Holly is Alive and Well on Ganymede , by Bradley Denton. The plot:



"When televisions worldwide begin broadcasting a nonstop, noninterruptible live performance by Buddy Holly purporting to originate somewhere in the vicinity of Jupiter, Oliver Vale--the apparent object of the broadcasts--finds himself drafted for a mission so secret that even he is not sure of its purpose. (Campbell Award winner, 1992)"



Story elements relevant to this site include TV, a drive-in theater, 60s/70s/80s pop music and culture, and the Kansas/Oklahoma setting (the protagonist reads a headline from a Tulsa newspaper while stopped at a convenience store/gas station in eastern Oklahoma).



A well-written, funny, absorbing, even moving book that got me through the record blizzard that marooned me at work the last two days. I slept on a desk one night. Looking out the window occasionally, it appeared almost as inhospitable as Ganymede out there.



The ebook version is free in EPUB, PDF or Kindle formats, among others. EPUB is easy to read on your PC with the free Adobe Digital Editions software, which you can also use to check out ebooks from the Tulsa library.



Download at: Manybooks.net



Coincidentally, Buddy Holly died in a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa on this day in 1959. I truly didn't realize the timing when I started reading the book a couple of days ago.







February 01 2011 at 16:52:18

Name: Mike Bruchas

Topic: Amazon.com issues

Comments: CBS radio is reporting that Amazon.com has had a data base break-in by hackers.



If you shop Amazon thru the TTM link or directly, change your password ASAP.



Just sayin'...



---------------------



Stay safe in Tulsa!



Talked to Matt Bunyan at 2pm - Starship is closed - he's snowed in at his home.



BTW - guys clearing driveways are charging $15 an hour - per Matt.







Is this the story? It's as close as I could find online:



Amazon.com Security Flaw Accepts Passwords That Are Close, But Not Exact







January 31 2011 at 12:10:42

Name: Erick

Topic: KRVT 1270

Comments: I am sad to report that this spring, KRVT 1270 will become a Spanish language radio station. Reunion Broadcasting, which operates both KRVT and KZLI AM 1570, has sold both stations to a Spanish language radio group.



For those who don't know, KRVT is one of the few radio stations in Tulsa that is really worth listening to.







Ouch.







January 28 2011 at 14:50:23

Name: Lazzaro

Topic: Fake ID

Comments: Heh, that ("Authentic fake ID from the early 1970s") brings back some memories of the not so TV sort.









January 25 2011 at 12:36:57

Name: Gary Chew

Topic: Oscar Noms

Email: Just Northeast of Eden

Comments: First reaction: Those robbed: Mila Kunis, Julianne Moore and Ryan Gosling. One who really deserved a nom: Hailee Steinfeld in "Grit." Michelle Wms, also worthy...as well as the young lady who starred in "Winter's Bone," which was shot near Branson, MO. Her name is so new, I can't think of it, right now. Love Jeff Bridges, but he's done better than The Rooster, and that would've been just last year in "Heart." Glad Aronofsky got a director nod for "Swan."









January 24 2011 at 09:18:50

Name: Jim Ruddle

Topic: LaLanne

Comments: LaLanne was an excellent advocate for a healthy lifestyle and he could be funny, too.



In his early nineties, appearing with his wife, he was asked by an interviewer whether they still had a sexual relationship.



LaLanne replied: "Yes, we have sex almost every Monday... almost on Tuesday, almost on Wednesday, almost..."









January 23 2011 at 23:55:25

Name: Webmaster

Topic: Jack LaLanne

Comments:



I am sad to report the passing of Jack LaLanne, TV exercise guru of the early 60s. He was 96.



I read his 1960 book, The Jack LaLanne Way to Vibrant Good Health , as a kid. His dad had terrible eating habits, resulting in his early death. Jack had an epiphany as a young teen when he heard a lecture by nutritionist Paul Bragg. He then embarked on his lifelong course of exercise and healthful eating.



I wish he could have gone on forever.







January 23 2011 at 10:36:42

Name: Webmaster

Topic: New Mazeppa article

Comments:

Now online at This Land: Mazeppa: The Uncanny Film Festival and Camp Meeting by Lindsey Neal. The article includes interviews with Gailard Sartain and Jim Millaway.







January 21 2011 at 11:03:18

Name: Webmaster

Topic: Local radio on Roku

Comments:



This is pretty crazy. I was looking around for new free channels on Roku and found TuneInRadio (same content as RadioTime.com on the internet). Many Tulsa radio stations are available including KWGS and KRVT. Tuned in KRVT, and what to my wondering ears did immediately appear but the flip side of Mazeppa's single, "Scope Them Turkeys Out", which is "What's So Funny?"







January 19 2011 at 10:08:12

Name: Lazzaro

Topic: This Land

Comments: Neat article Mike.







Thank you, sir. Here's the link again in case anyone missed it:

Tulsa TV Memories article @ This Land.



I added a comment there, identifying the objects seen in Michael Cooper's photo for the story. I see Lee Woodward also added one. Feel free to do the same or to Facebook "like" it there.







January 17 2011 at 22:16:27

Name: Del Gillette du Coffeyville

Topic: Mixing the Music

Comments: Just heard a Steve Ripley mix-down of something at the OK R& R Hall o'Fame site, using stuff from 3 other dudes...2 of which I've never heard much about: Claude Russell Bridges, Robert Allen Zimmerman...and a more familiar fellow by the name of Martin Luther King, Jr. Check it out.







January 17 2011 at 19:25:24

Name: Delmo Gillette

Topic: Depping the Golden Globuals

Email: Just Northeast of Eden

Comments: Darn...those Globuals were so disappointing for me,last night. I was hoping Maestro Depp would tie himself for the two nominations-in-the-same category bamboozle, AND WIN...then be required to come on stage and sing an a capella duet with himself, without benefit of any covert secondary audio track. Maybe, he could've done the old standard, "Just You, Just Me." (Another mention of this tune by Pauline Kael in the TTM aStore...webmaster)







