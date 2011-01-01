Tulsa TV Memories GroupBlog 321

February 18 2011 at 11:01:49 Name:
Lee Woodward Topic: Sign Off Email: Non Evair Dot Calm Comments: Sign-off was my favorite part of the day, for obvious
reasons. There was nothing to do after because it was too late. The movies
would run until 12:30 or 1:00 am and about the only thing open would be "The
Avalon."
As to the audio/visuals I remember, I never remember any
George Beverly
Shea singing. I only remember the National Anthem and Old Glory and planes
flying in V-formation, etc.
One thing I did enjoy was making up names to sign off with. I didn't do it
every night but I enjoyed it along with the two or three engineers on duty.
Nobody could call in, Faye was long gone. You remember
Faye Parker don't you? She ran the switchboard.
Painted the nipples of her Dachshund with red nail polish. Faye was my "Wiki
Leaks" director.
I do remember some of my faux names. Here is a sampling.
This is "Rip Tide" speaking.
"Cy Attica"
"Neo Natal"
"Sal Manela"
"Ty Phoon"
"Harry Forearm"
Well, you get the drift.
Sincerely,
Forrest Glen
February 17 2011 at 17:00:33 Name: Scott Linder Topic: TV sign-offs
Comments: Actually, there have been many versions of the "Lord's
Prayer" sign-off over the years when they weren't considered "politically
incorrect."
Several versions of the "Lord's Prayer" sign-off were produced by many stations
on film in monochrome and color during the 60s and 70s, using a variety of
performers and music beds. It is interesting that most all versions featured
Native Americans. (Thanks...I'm a Cherokee).
Of course, various versions of The National Anthem were also used before
we saw the test pattern, or just the xmtr carrier.
I actually rather miss this brief late-night moment that showed some respect
to our country and to its Christian values. (Yes, I even remember even seeing
"Sermonette" before the test pattern).
Can you imagine what would happen these days if any station dared to air
anything such as this?
Well, the main reason sign-offs aren't shown much any more is that stations
rarely sign off. Always an infomercial to keep you company. But I miss hearing
a human announcer sign off. Frank Morrow described the feeling on the
Sign-offs page:
"Thinking about signing off, the listener also could have a curious feeling,
too. He/she could be listening to a human voice and feel a kind of connection
back then. Announcers were supposed to talk in a relaxed, informal and friendly
manner, unlike what you hear on today's radio. You felt as if you were being
talked to, not being talked at.
"When you heard the sign-off, there was a feeling of disconnection with that
person who had been sharing something with you. At the end of sign-off, there
would be a brief moment when the sound was over, but the transmitter was
still on. Then the transmitter would go off, and the hiss of and open frequency
would be heard along with a background scramble of distant stations still
broadcasting. The connection was severed, leaving a moment or two of continuation
of thought and feeling."
February 17 2011 at 12:50:59 Name: Sonny Hollingshead Topic: Casa Bonita
Comments: Alas...it seems that Casa Bonita has faded away again.
I ate there with a group of old radio buddies a few months ago. Hoisted the
flag for sopapillas too. Perhaps someone here knows the real scoop.
February 16 2011 at 10:18:15 Name: Cindi Tipling Topic: Local TV Sign-off songs Email: ctipling@olp.net Comments: I had one of those strange dreams we all get from
time to time (least I do lol!) and I recall hearing the last part of the
Lord's Prayer being sung by a man and it being the sign-off on one of Tulsa's
TV stations way back when. This is one of those things bugging me to death
now to figure out so PLZ help!:) I looked through and listened to the old
TV sign-offs listed here on Tulsa TV Memories.
The only one with the Lord's Prayer was of course Dick West whom I always
loved dearly but this particular one I remembered in my dream was not a choir
singing but a man during the sign-off. Can anyone help me here??
Also want to say at TTM we are all some pretty unique people to have loved
our TV stations so much there is a web site dedicated to them:):):)
Kindest Regards,
Cindi
I feel like I remember this, too, but I am thinking it was more recent.
Anyone?
February 15 2011 at 17:30:04 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Valentine's Day food and fare... Comments: Well, I have had no "sweetie" for many years,
but the previous entry here did make me think that she and I might still
be together if a Coney Islander had been a part of my Valentine's Day gift...
I think that the movie would have been optional, as I was working a lot of
shifts in various Tulsa booths at the time.
I must confess that I did think of running down to "Pinks" on La Brea to
grab a dog yesterday, but they don't measure-up to the Coney Islander...
February 14 2011 at 17:11:07 Name: Scott Linder Topic: A movie on Valentine's Day
Comments: Who would want to take your sweety to a movie on Valentine's
Day? That's like celebrating a birthday at Coney Islander, although that
would be a better choice... I think.
February 10 2011 at 14:06:20 Name: Erick Topic: Tulsa's snow records
Comments: I pride myself on being a bit of a weather junkie, so
I thought I would lay out the records that have been broken in the city in
the past week and a half.
Highest Two Day Snowfall: 14.0"
(Number 2 is 12.9" in 1994)
Snowiest Cold Season: 26.1"
(Number 2 is 25.6" in 1923-24, Number 3 is 22.8" in 2009-2010)
Snowiest February: 22.5"
(Number 2 is 10.5" in 2003)
Snowiest Month: 22.5"
(Number 2 is 19.7" in March 1924)
2nd Snowiest Year: 26.1" (tied with 1924)
(Number 1 is 29.6" in 1958)
This has nothing to do with snow particularly, but this morning was the 5th
coldest low temperature in Tulsa history at -12. This is tied with a day
in 1916.
Also this morning, Bartlesville set the state record for coldest temperature
ever recorded at -28. The previous record of -25 was set in 1930.
Brrr...
February 10 2011 at 13:04:43 Name: Steve Smith Topic: Unbelievable Email:
steven.k.smith@boeing.com Comments: I just read about the unbelievable amount of snow
my old stomping grounds have gotten. Here's hoping and praying the area recovers
soon. More than week with no school?! When I lived there (1972-1985), I think
the most days I ever missed in one school year becuase of the weather was
two.
Out here on the Left Coast, we've had next to no snow this winter and wish
you'd send some of the white stuff our way.
Take care.
February 09 2011 at 21:33:42 Name: Dave Topic: Snow! Comments: Sapulpa piled up a record 26 inches of for
this winter? Not bad. A wide chunk of Northwest Arkansas got 24 inches --
and did it all in about 12 hours today.
February 09 2011 at 18:51:48 Name: John K. Young Topic: SNOW...Okie Style Email:
johnk662561atyahoodotcom Comments: I'm not sure how "proud" Oklahomans are of it, but
a friend of mine in Sapulpa told me that, with the snow they got today, the
record has officially been broken... 26.1 inches.
Much as I love my home state, I'm sure glad I'm not there dealing with all
that. Y'all stay safe, warm and BE CAREFUL!!
February 09 2011 at 17:13:30 Name: Scott Linder Topic: Freezing in Tulsey-town.... Comments: One of the lead stories on KNX Radio here in
LA this morning was: "24 inches of snow in Tulsa, and more to come..." My
best to all in Tulsey-Town and everywhere this winter.
By the way, it's now 74 with a nice breeze here on my patio in Glendale,
CA. but I'm thinking of you all...
Boooo...
February 08 2011 at 14:49:40 Name:
Jim Ruddle Topic: Getty gone Comments: J. Paul Getty, III, grandson of the onetime
"World's Richest Man"
has died in England, at 54.
The original JP once lived in Bartlesville, and attended Garfield School,
as a boy.
So did I. And that's where the similarities end.
Around Christmastime, I watched Jack Frank's
"Tulsa's Uncommon Houses"
DVD, which shows the interior of the bunker/house near the airport where
J. Paul Getty lived during WWII.
February 08 2011 at 11:34:36 Name: David Batterson Topic: Henryetta Email:
oldokiedude@wayoutwest.com Comments: Sorry, but all I could think of is this Okie oldie:
"Sallisaw Henryetta Wagoner Catoosa!" Always made me laugh.
February 08 2011 at 10:54:30 Name: Webmaster Topic: Update on "Buddy Holly is Alive and
Well on Ganymede" movie Comments:
The author of the original book, Bradley Denton, has an update on the status
of the movie with a link to the BHiAaWoG movie Facebook page
below.
February 08 2011 at 07:49:24 Name:
Jim Ruddle Topic: Henryetta Superbowl Ad Comments: The Henryetta ad is better than what ran during
the Superbowl.
February 08 2011 at 00:13:40 Name: Mike Bruchas Topic: Radio to TV transitions
Comments: Just learned that HOWARD McNAIR, who played Floyd the
Barber on Andy of Mayberry, was the original Doc Adams on the Gunsmoke radio
series.
I knew that William Conrad was Matt Dillon and Parley Baer was Chester.
Milburn Stone played Doc on the Gunsmoke TV series.
February 07 2011 at 15:41:57 Name: David Bagsby Topic: addendum to Henryetta Comments: I was so awestruck by it that I forgot my native
tongue...I'm going there
February 07 2011 at 15:40:19 Name: David Bagsby Topic: Henryetta
Comments: that is ad is awesome
February 07 2011 at 15:13:48 Name: Webmaster Topic: Henryetta Superbowl Ad Comments:
Randy Prahl, who performed his own songs,
"Mazeppa" and "Miss
Belvedere" on YouTube, among many others, tells us about the commercial
the town of Henryetta bought during the Super Bowl, then shows it:
February 05 2011 at 20:22:10 Name: Johnny Blue Star Topic: The Adventures of Ganymede Jones Email: cvnewz@aol.com Comments: Actually, I wrote, produced and starred in
The Adventures of Ganymede Jones. (It was a great thrill
to walk around for 6 months in my own starship captain costume.) At one point,
Mark Shepherd was involved in the writing of some scripts. Dennis McDonald
helped me with the music for the pilot series on KMOD. I credit many people,
including Dennis, for the development of the project- but also have to thank
my buddy, Vernon Fleming, Mariellen Smith
and her husband, Leo Chandler. There were many
others.
February 05 2011 at 07:48:20 Name: Lazzaro Topic: Maria Schneider Comments: RIP Madam Schneider
She certainly turned my head in that film. Just recently watched it again.
I read this morning that the infamous 'butter' scene was an improvisation
thought up by Brando and sprung on Schneider with no warning by Bertolucci.
Being young, she didn't have the savvy to know that she could protest a change
in the script and proceeded on to shoot the scene.
"Marlon said to me: 'Maria, don't worry, it's just a movie,' but during the
scene, even though what Marlon was doing wasn't real, I was crying real tears.
I felt humiliated and to be honest, I felt a little raped, both by Marlon
and by Bertolucci. After the scene, Marlon didn't console me or apologize.
Thankfully, there was just one take."
That takes a little of the shine off of a really great film for me.
"Last Tango in Paris" was a big one for Pauline Kael. I saw it at the
time of release, but I'm afraid all I got out of it then was the nudity.
I should probably see it again as a "mature" person.
February 05 2011 at 00:52:00 Name:
Gary Again Topic: Two More Deaths In Filmdom Email: Northeast of Eden Comments: The two, just having died even more recently than
John Barry, have a good deal in common: both ladies are noted for very wide
ranging anatomical exposure on the big screen: Maria Schneider, of "Last
Tango in Paris" and Lena Nyman, in which much of her was seen in "I Am Curious,
Yellow."
Ms. Schneider died in Paris...Ms. Nyman,in Stockholm.
May they, as with Mr. Barry, RIP.
February 04 2011 at 16:18:41 Name: Gary Chew Topic: Barry Obit
Comments:
Film Score composer, John Barry died a couple of days ago in NYC. Sirius/XM
Satellite Radio's Cinemagic music channel, from time to time, has been
wall-to-wall John Barry...and not just 007 tracks. Some pretty good stuff
in the movie music genre.
February 04 2011 at 13:27:27 Name: Mike Bruchas Topic: Musicians Comments: On this date, in different years, but not that
far apart, 2 musical stars passed.
Karen Carpenter died of cardiac arrest at age 32 (from anorexia nervosa)
and Liberace died at 67 of AIDS...
In the days of rock's rise, Karen Carpenter was a fave for her quiet memorable,
upbeat tunes. A hottie for us 70s-era TU boys.
Both Liberace and The Carpenters were staples of TV for years.
February 03 2011 at 21:34:44 Name: David Bagsby Topic: An aside Comments: I'm sure this has been mentioned here but does
anybody remember that radio show Ganymede Jones?
In GB 257, Mike Austin asked, "Does
any else remember 'The Adventures of Ganymede Jones' written and
produced (music co-written) by Dennis MacDonald? It aired around
1975 on KMOD." I remembered.
"1976-1980 'THE ADVENTURES OF GANYMEDE JONES' Producer/Actor Director: Before
Star Wars and before the Star Trek Motion Picture series, I tried to launch
a multi-media science fiction series on radio, hoping to jump-start interest
in the project in other media. To this end, I produced, directed and acted
as the protagonist in the series, enlisting a large number of media
professionals. It resulted in a very large project that got a lot of local
publicity and invaluable experience. The Adventures of Ganymede Jones was
about a rough-hewn interstellar warrior who encounters the transformatory
powers of an Interstellar Grail. The series generated portion of a film and
novel script."
Another contributor to the show was Mark Shepherd, according to this information
at Amazon-Canada about his book,
Blackrose
Avenue. He says there that "Ganymede Jones: On the Outskirts of Space"
was "a science fiction radio serial which aired on Tulsa station KMOD for
one season" in 1977.
February 03 2011 at 10:58:28 Name: David Batterson Topic: Buddy Holly is Alive and Well on
Ganymede Comments: Sounds like this would make a great movie!
Hope some producer options it.
By the way, I looked at imdb.com today to refresh my memory of "The Buddy
Holly Story" (with Gary Busey as Holly and Gailard as The Big Bopper). It
says they shot it at MGM Studio, which is incorrect. It was filmed at Culver
City Studios (where "Gone With The Wind" was shot). Those two studios get
confused as they are close to one another on Washington Blvd. in Culver City.
I know that studio well, as the boxing scenes for "Raging Bull" were filmed
there. I was an extra in that film for 5 weeks.
I did my "Jeopardy!" audition at the Sony (née MGM) studio in Culver
City ("The Wizard of Oz", "The Man From U.N.C.L.E."
and "...then came BRONSON" were shot there, among
a universe of other movies and TV shows). Five weeks on "Raging Bull"...
must be nice.
"Buddy Holly is Alive and Well on Ganymede" has indeed been optioned, and
a movie called "Alive and Well" (shoulda kept the striking original title)
starring Jon Heder ("Napoleon Dynamite") was in the works as of 2009, but
seems to have stalled. Here is the website for it:
AliveAndWellMovie.com.
2/6, update on the movie from book author Bradley Denton via email to
webmaster:
"The producer, director, and star (Jon Heder) were all set to start filming
in late 2009. But then, as so often happens in Hollywood, a major financial
backer bugged out. So the filmmakers had to re-think and re-tool for a
lower-budget picture.
"The good news at the moment is that the film is on track again as a low-budget
independent feature, and (fingers crossed) will probably shoot this coming
fall. The raw footage for a teaser trailer was shot this past December, and
the finished trailer should be posted on YouTube and elsewhere within the
next several weeks.
"The title of the film might wind up being ALIVE & WELL, or BUDDY HOLLY
IS ALIVE AND WELL, or (my personal favorite) BUDDY HOLLY IS ALIVE AND WELL
ON GANYMEDE. But I think it's gonna be a lot of fun, whatever it's called...
because I've seen their script (written by the director, Robert Rugan), and
it's pretty darn good.
February 03 2011 at 05:54:25 Name: Webmaster Topic: Buddy Holly is Alive and Well on
Ganymede
Comments:
I just read a wild and wonderful SF book, Buddy Holly is Alive and Well
on Ganymede, by Bradley Denton. The plot:
"When televisions worldwide begin broadcasting a nonstop, noninterruptible
live performance by Buddy Holly purporting to originate somewhere in the
vicinity of Jupiter, Oliver Vale--the apparent object of the broadcasts--finds
himself drafted for a mission so secret that even he is not sure of its purpose.
(Campbell Award winner, 1992)"
Story elements relevant to this site include TV, a drive-in theater, 60s/70s/80s
pop music and culture, and the Kansas/Oklahoma setting (the protagonist reads
a headline from a Tulsa newspaper while stopped at a convenience store/gas
station in eastern Oklahoma).
A well-written, funny, absorbing, even moving book that got me through the
record blizzard that marooned me at work the last two days. I slept on a
desk one night. Looking out the window occasionally, it appeared almost as
inhospitable as Ganymede out there.
The ebook version is free in EPUB, PDF or Kindle formats, among others. EPUB
is easy to read on your PC with the free Adobe Digital Editions software,
which you can also use to check out ebooks from the
Tulsa
library.
January 31 2011 at 12:10:42 Name: Erick Topic: KRVT 1270 Comments: I am sad to report that this spring,
KRVT 1270 will become a Spanish language radio
station. Reunion Broadcasting, which operates both KRVT and KZLI AM 1570,
has sold both stations to a Spanish language radio group.
For those who don't know, KRVT is one of the few radio stations in Tulsa
that is really worth listening to.
January 25 2011 at 12:36:57 Name:
Gary Chew Topic: Oscar Noms Email: Just Northeast of Eden Comments: First reaction: Those robbed: Mila Kunis, Julianne
Moore and Ryan Gosling. One who really deserved a nom: Hailee Steinfeld in
"Grit." Michelle Wms, also
worthy...as well as the young lady who starred in
"Winter's Bone," which was
shot near Branson, MO. Her name is so new, I can't think of it, right now.
Love Jeff Bridges, but he's done better than The Rooster, and that would've
been just last year in "Heart."
Glad Aronofsky got a director nod for
"Swan."
January 24 2011 at 09:18:50 Name:
Jim Ruddle Topic: LaLanne Comments: LaLanne was an excellent advocate for a healthy
lifestyle and he could be funny, too.
In his early nineties, appearing with his wife, he was asked by an interviewer
whether they still had a sexual relationship.
LaLanne replied: "Yes, we have sex almost every Monday... almost on Tuesday,
almost on Wednesday, almost..."
January 23 2011 at 23:55:25 Name: Webmaster Topic: Jack LaLanne Comments:
I am sad to report the passing of Jack
LaLanne, TV exercise guru of the early 60s. He was 96.
I read his 1960 book, The Jack LaLanne Way to Vibrant Good Health,
as a kid. His dad had terrible eating habits, resulting in his early death.
Jack had an epiphany as a young teen when he heard a lecture by nutritionist
Paul Bragg. He then embarked on his lifelong course of exercise and healthful
eating.
I wish he could have gone on forever.
January 23 2011 at 10:36:42 Name: Webmaster Topic: New Mazeppa article
Comments:
January 21 2011 at 11:03:18 Name: Webmaster Topic: Local radio on Roku
Comments:
This is pretty crazy. I was looking around for new free channels on
Roku
and found TuneInRadio (same content as
RadioTime.com on the internet). Many Tulsa
radio stations are available including KWGS and KRVT. Tuned in
KRVT, and what to my wondering ears did
immediately appear but the flip side of Mazeppa's single, "Scope Them Turkeys
Out", which is "What's So Funny?"
January 19 2011 at 10:08:12 Name: Lazzaro Topic: This Land
Comments: Neat article Mike.
I added a comment there, identifying the objects seen in Michael Cooper's
photo for the story. I see Lee Woodward also added one. Feel free to do the
same or to Facebook "like" it there.
January 17 2011 at 22:16:27 Name: Del Gillette du Coffeyville Topic: Mixing the Music
Comments: Just heard a Steve Ripley mix-down of something at the
OK R& R Hall o'Fame site, using stuff from 3 other dudes...2 of which
I've never heard much about: Claude Russell Bridges, Robert Allen Zimmerman...and
a more familiar fellow by the name of Martin Luther King, Jr. Check it out.
January 17 2011 at 19:25:24 Name:
Delmo Gillette Topic: Depping the Golden Globuals Email: Just Northeast of Eden Comments: Darn...those Globuals were so disappointing for
me,last night. I was hoping Maestro Depp would tie himself for the two
nominations-in-the-same category bamboozle, AND WIN...then be required to
come on stage and sing an a capella duet with himself, without benefit of
any covert secondary audio track. Maybe, he could've done the old standard,
"Just You, Just Me." (Another mention of this tune by Pauline Kael in
the TTM
aStore...webmaster)
