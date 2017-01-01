in the media:

1/8/2017: TTM creator/curator Mike Ransom interviewed for Explore Tulsa. Watch on this YouTube video from the TTM Channel.

8/26/2014, 10/7-8/2014: The webmaster was interviewed by Janna Clark of FOX23 about the poor condition of the pond in James C. Leake Park. 2:08 on the TTM YouTube Channel. Also discussed in Webmaster Blog post, Windows Media Server & Raspberry Pi.

10/19/2013: RSUTV offered a "UHF" locations tour, hosted by Emily Elliott of KTUL and the TTM webmaster. She and husband Gary created a great 6:11 video of it, watch on her YouTube Channel.

10/5/2013: Did an onscreen bit about the camera supplied by Chris Sloan to the RSUTV "UHF" telethon last Saturday (it was in the movie!). 1:40 on the TTM YouTube Channel .

9/20/2013: Sam Jones interviewed Jennifer Sterling and me about Weird Al's upcoming "UHF" visits to Tulsa on RSUTV's half-hour show, "Green Country Perspectives with Sam Jones". Watch on RSUTV's Vimeo.

1/2012: TTM is cited as "one of the earliest and largest Web-based local television tribute sites", with quotes from contributors Marc Hall and Rodney Echohawk in this academic paper:



"Magic Windows and the Serious Life: Rituals and Community in Early American Local Television", by Phillip J. Hutchison in the Journal of Broadcasting & Electronic Media.



How to read or save the paper if you have a Tulsa library card: Go to the Tulsa library's database

Sign in with your library card.

Search for "Magic Windows"

Click on "PDF Full Text" to read the article or save it.

1/2011: Wrote an article about the origin of TTM for This Land.

1/15/2010: Appeared on KTUL-TV's "Good Day Tulsa" with Keith Taylor, talking about the new Mazeppa DVD. 4 minute YouTube in GroupBlog 307.

10/16/2009: Sam Jones did a half-hour interview with me on KRSC-TV's "Green Country Perspectives with Sam Jones". YouTube in GroupBlog 302.

1/7/2008: I was the "phone-a-friend" on "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" 2 minute YouTube in GroupBlog 252.

2/10/2007: David Crow interviewed me on OETA's "Tulsa Times". 8 minute YouTube in GroupBlog 231.



1/19/2006: #48 on Urban Tulsa Weekly's "Hot 100 List".