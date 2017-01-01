|in the media:
1/8/2017: TTM creator/curator Mike Ransom interviewed for Explore Tulsa. Watch on this YouTube video from the TTM Channel.
8/26/2014, 10/7-8/2014: The webmaster was interviewed
by Janna Clark of FOX23 about the poor condition of the pond in James C.
Leake Park. 2:08 on the
TTM YouTube Channel. Also discussed
in Webmaster Blog post,
Windows
Media Server & Raspberry Pi.
10/19/2013: RSUTV offered a "UHF" locations tour,
hosted by Emily Elliott of KTUL and the TTM webmaster. She and husband Gary
created a great 6:11 video of it, watch on her
YouTube Channel.
10/5/2013: Did an onscreen bit about the camera
supplied by Chris Sloan to the RSUTV "UHF" telethon last Saturday (it was
in the movie!). 1:40 on the
TTM YouTube
Channel.
9/20/2013: Sam Jones interviewed Jennifer Sterling
and me about Weird Al's upcoming "UHF" visits to Tulsa on RSUTV's half-hour
show, "Green Country Perspectives with Sam Jones". Watch on
RSUTV's Vimeo.
1/2012: TTM is cited as "one of the earliest and
largest Web-based local television tribute sites", with quotes from contributors
Marc Hall and Rodney Echohawk in this academic paper:
"Magic Windows and the Serious Life: Rituals and
Community in Early American Local Television", by Phillip J. Hutchison in
the Journal of Broadcasting & Electronic Media.
How to read or save the paper if you have a Tulsa
library card:
-
Go to the Tulsa library's database
-
Sign in with your library card.
-
Search for "Magic Windows"
-
Click on "PDF Full Text" to read the article or
save it.
1/2011: Wrote an
article
about the origin of TTM for This Land.
1/15/2010: Appeared on KTUL-TV's "Good Day Tulsa"
with Keith Taylor, talking about the new Mazeppa DVD. 4 minute
YouTube in GroupBlog 307.
10/16/2009: Sam Jones did a half-hour interview
with me on KRSC-TV's "Green Country Perspectives with Sam Jones".
YouTube in GroupBlog 302.
1/7/2008: I was the "phone-a-friend" on "Who Wants
To Be A Millionaire?" 2 minute
YouTube in GroupBlog 252.
2/10/2007: David Crow interviewed me on OETA's
"Tulsa Times". 8 minute YouTube in GroupBlog
231.
1/19/2006: #48 on Urban Tulsa Weekly's
"Hot
100 List".
12/25/2003: Guested on David Bagsby's "Outhouses
of the Holy" CD, singing the Cain's Coffee
ballad (MP3).
12/2002: "Blast From The Past" by Mark Roe in
Outline Magazine.
7/17/2002: Article in the Tulsa World by Tim Stanley:
"Living On".
8/3/2000: Appeared on KOTV's "Six in the Morning"
with LeAnne Taylor and Rick Wells.
7/16/2000: Article by John Wooley in the Tulsa World: "On
the Web: 'Memories' of Mazeppa".
8/29/1999: TTM as inspiration for a music CD: "A
Bagsby Symphony?" by John Wooley of the Tulsa World.
7/7/1999: "Remembering long-lost shows from Tulsa
TV's golden days" was a segment of Jack Frank's "Oklahoma Memories" program
on KJRH. It included footage of Gailard Sartain, Gary Busey, Lee & Lionel,
Mr. Zing and Tuffy, Betty Boyd, and new interviews with Billy Hargis II and
Mike Ransom (your webmaster).