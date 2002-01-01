|
Peg and Al Bundy visit the Rose Bowl,
1987
Photo by Mike Ransom
The Rose Bowl at 7419 E 11th St (aka Route 66) in Tulsa. The lounge inside
is named "Jerry's".
From the webmaster's photos taken at the Rose Bowl...
|Katey Sagal and Ed O'Neill appeared at the Rose Bowl in 1987 to
promote their then-new show on Fox, "Married... with Children".
KOKI Channel 23 had just become a Fox affiliate.
|Trivia: Katey's father, Boris, directed "The Omega Man",
Elvis' "Girl Happy", "Hauser's Memory",
"Night Gallery", "T.H.E. Cat", "Adventures
in Paradise", "The Man From U.N.C.L.E.",
"Twilight Zone"...(links all within this
site)
(via email 7/30/2002) Mark Hyatt was there, too:
The pics I'm sending you of Al & Peg Bundy, I took with a camera
that belonged to the owner (retired) of Rose Bowl.
I was employed at Rose Bowl during 1987 (as a mechanic) so I've seen it all
in person. I lived across the street from the Rose Bowl at that time.
Mark Hyatt also saw "Weird Al" Yankovic
shoot "UHF" at the Rose Bowl in 1988, and was an extra.
Courtesy of the Beryl Ford Collection/Rotary Club of Tulsa, Tulsa
City-County Library and Tulsa Historical Society.
|As of late 2008. the Rose Bowl is back in business as a music venue.
Here is the Rose Bowl MySpace
page for more details and upcoming events. They book:
"Local and national bands that are above the norm mcdonald. Talent found
from off the beatin path finder. Punk Rawk, Metal, Blues, jazz core, and
any other type of interesting or original music, act, or show. independent
productions of any type welcome."
