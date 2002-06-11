

(from Guestbook 44) Frank Morrow said: I don’t remember exactly where the Riverside Drive-In Theatre was except that it seemed to be out somewhere near where Oral Roberts University is now. It might have been closer to town, though. But I do remember some of the activities that went on there. There were stories of people being smuggled into the place in the trunks of cars. Other people supposedly tried to get in for free by backing in the exit with their lights out to avoid notice. I do know for sure that I got good use of my folks ’49 Nash and later my ’51 Nash. For you youngsters who don’t know about the Nash’s specialty, the front seats folded back to make a bed. (Studebakers had the same feature.) It was great for drive-ins, because you could lean back against the back seat and stretch your legs out to watch the movie in great comfort. Sometimes, however, the movie could be difficult to watch if the windshield was steamed up. That was no problem, though, because you weren’t watching the movie anyway. Two things still seem strange to me: I don’t remember ever being bitten by a mosquito (The owners must have been generous with their DDT spraying.), and I don’t ever remember being bothered by heat or humidity. I guess we were made of tougher stuff back then. Also, air-conditioned cars were not to be had at this time. We didn’t know that we were uncomfortable. Subsequent generations owe a great debt to the drive-in movies. Without those places many of the younger people wouldn't even be in existence today.



(from Guestbook 246) Brian said: I grew up on 64th between Peoria and Lewis. Been living in Colorado since 1980. I remember seeing the Riverside Drive-In across the soy bean field and imagining the lights from the marquee were part of a spaceship.



(from Guestbook 44) Bryan Crain said: The Riverside Drive-in Theatre was located on 71st Street between Lewis and Peoria where the Red River Apartments are today. There is an old auction building (still standing) that was almost directly across the street from the Drive in. I have a copy of an aerial photo from the Tulsa Historical Society and you can see the auction building...of course nothing else was around!

Final Riverside ad, 11/30/1977, courtesy of Wesley Horton. "Escort Girls" starred Maria O'Brien (daughter of actor Edmund O'Brien), who was excellent in the 1975 Michael Ritchie film, "Smile". "Diary of a Hooker" was the first feature of Dutch director Paul Verhoeven ("Basic Instinct", "Total Recall"). So we patrons were art appreciators after all; it wasn't prurient interest! Right. As I recall, we could have used less "art" and more "groceries", as Joe Bob Briggs puts it. "And don't forget the shut-ins---"